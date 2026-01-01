Up to 70% off VPS in France

Host your projects on high-speed servers in France

Free automatic weekly backups
Malware scanner
Hostinger Agent AI agent
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30-day money-back guarantee
Host your projects on high-speed servers in France

Get started with your VPS in France

67% off
KVM 1
$19.49
$6.49/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $11.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
$24.49
$8.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $14.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
$42.99
$12.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $28.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
$73.99
$25.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $49.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
67% off
KVM 1
$19.49
$6.49/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $11.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
$24.49
$8.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $14.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
$42.99
$12.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $28.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
$73.99
$25.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $49.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
Data centers worldwide
Free weekly backups
Firewall management
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
AI Web terminal
Free domain for 1 year
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
Data centers worldwide
Free weekly backups
Firewall management
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
AI Web terminal
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

Closer servers = faster results

The closer your VPS is to your audience, the faster and more reliable your projects will run. Our data center in France offers low latency and excellent connectivity, making it ideal for businesses serving users across France and Western Europe.
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Closer servers = faster results

Faster load times in France

Low latency and fast response times for French and EU users

Consistent user experience

Better SEO visibility for regional websites

Stronger network reliability

Reliable uptime and consistent performance

Advanced VPS features for maximum performance

Managed firewall

Keep your VPS in France safe from unauthorized access and cyber threats with built-in firewall protection.

DDoS protection

Wanguard DDoS filtering ensures smooth uptime and secure connections across France and Europe.

Hostinger API MCP server

Connect Hostinger’s API with AI tools via MCP for seamless control and automation of your French VPS.

Browser terminal

Manage your VPS instantly from your browser with full root access, no local setup required.

Docker Compose manager

Deploy, scale, and manage containers on your VPS in France with a simple visual interface.

Full root access

Get unrestricted administrative access to configure, optimize, and customize your VPS to your needs.

Manage your VPS with AI

Built right into your VPS dashboard, your AI-powered VPS agent Hostinger Agent helps you manage your server in France effortlessly. Powered by the Model Context Protocol (MCP), Hostinger Agent can install apps, configure settings, troubleshoot issues, and execute commands directly via chat.
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Manage your VPS with AI

Find your best location – switch anytime

Enjoy full flexibility with Hostinger VPS. If France isn’t the perfect fit for your audience, you can easily switch your server location at any time, without any downtime or complex setup.
VPS in Germany

VPS in Germany

VPS in India

VPS in India

VPS in USA

VPS in USA

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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HostAdvice
Rating:
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2,432
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WpBeginner
Rating:
4.7
874
reviews

Enhance your VPS in France with one-click integrations

Access control panels, Linux distributions, and developer tools. Get your environment running instantly with one-click setup.

Trending

Claude Code

Claude Code

Codex CLI

Codex CLI

n8n

n8n

Docker

Docker

Other

Airflow

Airflow

Akaunting

Akaunting

Anaconda

Anaconda

Appwrite

Appwrite

ASP.NET

ASP.NET

AzuraCast

AzuraCast

View more

VPS in France FAQ

Find answers to frequently asked questions about our virtual server hosting.

VPS hosting in France gives you a dedicated virtual server located in our French data center, offering low latency and high-speed connectivity across Europe.

A VPS hosted in France provides faster load times, reliable uptime, and strong performance for users in Western Europe.

Yes. You can move your VPS to our French data center directly through the Hostinger dashboard with no downtime.

Absolutely. France’s strong digital infrastructure ensures excellent connectivity for both regional and international audiences.

Our French VPS servers use AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSDs to deliver outstanding performance and stability.

Yes. You can change your VPS location anytime – it’s simple, secure, and fast through your Hostinger dashboard.

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