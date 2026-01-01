Up to 70% off VPS in France
Host your projects on high-speed servers in France
Get started with your VPS in France
Every plan has everything you need and more
Faster load times in France
Consistent user experience
Stronger network reliability
Advanced VPS features for maximum performance
Managed firewall
DDoS protection
Hostinger API MCP server
Browser terminal
Docker Compose manager
Full root access
Manage your VPS with AI
Find your best location – switch anytime
Enhance your VPS in France with one-click integrations
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VPS in France FAQ
What is VPS hosting in France?
VPS hosting in France gives you a dedicated virtual server located in our French data center, offering low latency and high-speed connectivity across Europe.
Why choose a VPS in France?
A VPS hosted in France provides faster load times, reliable uptime, and strong performance for users in Western Europe.
Can I migrate my VPS to France?
Yes. You can move your VPS to our French data center directly through the Hostinger dashboard with no downtime.
Is a VPS in France suitable for global projects?
Absolutely. France’s strong digital infrastructure ensures excellent connectivity for both regional and international audiences.
What hardware powers the VPS in France?
Our French VPS servers use AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSDs to deliver outstanding performance and stability.
Can I switch my VPS location later?
Yes. You can change your VPS location anytime – it’s simple, secure, and fast through your Hostinger dashboard.