Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Openvpn Hosting services.

OpenVPN is an open-source VPN solution used to create secure, encrypted connections between devices and networks over the internet. It’s commonly used for remote access, site-to-site networking, and protecting traffic on untrusted networks.

What is OpenVPN and what is it used for?

Hosting OpenVPN on a VPS gives you an always-on, globally reachable VPN server with a stable public IP. This improves reliability for remote users, avoids relying on your home or office connection, and typically offers better bandwidth and uptime.

Why should I host OpenVPN on a VPS instead of my local machine?

With a VPS you usually have root access, so you can configure OpenVPN exactly how you want. You can manage server and client configs, certificates, routing rules, firewall settings, and add scripts or additional security tools as needed.

How much control and customization do I get with OpenVPN on a VPS?

A VPS is well-suited for running OpenVPN because you can choose CPU, RAM, and bandwidth to match your expected number of users and traffic. As your needs grow, you can upgrade resources to handle more concurrent connections without changing your setup drastically.

Who is OpenVPN hosting on a VPS best suited for?