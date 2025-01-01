Up to 67% off

IceWarp hosting

Full control over email & collaboration

Free automatic weekly backups Malware scanner Kodee AI assistant
US$  4.99 /mo
30-day money-back guarantee
IceWarp dashbaord

Get started with IceWarp VPS

64% OFF
KVM 1
US$  4.99 /mo
Renews at US$ 9.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU cores
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
58% OFF
KVM 2
US$  7.49 /mo
Renews at US$ 12.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
67% OFF
KVM 4
US$  9.99 /mo
Renews at US$ 24.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
67% OFF
KVM 8
US$  19.99 /mo
Renews at US$ 49.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
64% OFF
KVM 1
US$  4.99 /mo
Renews at US$ 9.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU cores
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
58% OFF
KVM 2
US$  7.49 /mo
Renews at US$ 12.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
67% OFF
KVM 4
US$  9.99 /mo
Renews at US$ 24.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
67% OFF
KVM 8
US$  19.99 /mo
Renews at US$ 49.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
Data centers worldwide
Free weekly backups
Firewall management
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
AI assistant powered by MCP
Free .cloud domain for 1 year
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
Data centers worldwide
Free weekly backups
Firewall management
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
AI assistant powered by MCP
Free .cloud domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

Why run IceWarp on a VPS?

IceWarp on VPS gives you full ownership of your email and collaboration platform. Unlike SaaS email solutions, you control data, users, policies, and performance — without sharing resources with other customers.

Hostinger VPS provides the infrastructure, while you remain fully in control of IceWarp configuration, users, and workflows.
IceWarp VPS

What you get with IceWarp VPS hosting

Full IceWarp messaging server

Run the complete IceWarp Messaging Server on your VPS, including email, calendars, contacts, team chat, and webmail. All services run on your own infrastructure without shared resources.

IceWarp messaging server

Dedicated VPS performance

IceWarp runs on dedicated VPS resources with modern CPUs and NVMe SSD storage, delivering fast mailbox access and consistent performance even with higher email volumes.

VPS performance

Full root & admin control

You get full root access to your VPS and complete control through the IceWarp Admin Console. Manage domains, users, security policies, and integrations exactly to your requirements.

Full control

Recommended server location:

Checking...

Local deployment. Global reach

Select a server location closer to your target audience to improve loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.

Image
Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

Google
Rating:
4.8/5
1,237
reviews
HostAdvice
Rating:
4.6/5
2,432
reviews
WpBeginner
Rating:
4.7
874
reviews

IceWarp VPS hosting FAQs

Find answers to the most frequently asked questions about our IceWarp virtual private server hosting services.

Is IceWarp fully managed by Hostinger?

What happens after the 1-month trial?

Can I upgrade my VPS later?

Do I get root access?

We care about your privacy

This website uses cookies that are needed for the site to work properly and to get data on how you interact with it, as well as for marketing purposes. By accepting, you agree to store cookies on your device for ad targeting, personalization, and analytics as described in our Cookie policy.