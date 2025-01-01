IceWarp hosting
Full control over email & collaboration
Get started with IceWarp VPS
Every plan has everything you need and more
All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.
Why run IceWarp on a VPS?
What you get with IceWarp VPS hosting
Full IceWarp messaging server
Run the complete IceWarp Messaging Server on your VPS, including email, calendars, contacts, team chat, and webmail. All services run on your own infrastructure without shared resources.
Dedicated VPS performance
IceWarp runs on dedicated VPS resources with modern CPUs and NVMe SSD storage, delivering fast mailbox access and consistent performance even with higher email volumes.
Full root & admin control
You get full root access to your VPS and complete control through the IceWarp Admin Console. Manage domains, users, security policies, and integrations exactly to your requirements.
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.