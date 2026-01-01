Up to 70% off VPS in Brazil
Run your projects faster with high-performance servers in Brazil
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Every plan has everything you need and more
Faster load times in Brazil
Consistent user experience
Stronger network reliability
Advanced VPS features for maximum performance
Managed firewall
DDoS protection
Hostinger API MCP server
Browser terminal
Docker Compose manager
Full root access
Manage your VPS with AI
Find your best location – switch anytime
Enhance your VPS in Brazil with one-click integrations
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VPS in Brazil FAQ
What is VPS hosting in Brazil?
VPS hosting in Brazil provides a virtual private server located in our Brazilian data center, ensuring low latency and fast performance across South America.
Why choose a VPS in Brazil?
Hosting in Brazil offers faster connections for local users, improved SEO visibility, and reliable uptime for regional audiences.
Can I migrate my VPS to Brazil?
Yes. You can move your existing VPS to our Brazilian data center easily through your Hostinger dashboard without downtime.
Is a VPS in Brazil suitable for global websites?
Absolutely. Hosting in Brazil provides excellent connectivity for Latin American users and stable performance for global visitors.
What hardware powers the VPS in Brazil?
All Brazilian VPS servers use AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage to ensure top-tier performance and reliability.
Can I switch my VPS location later?
Yes. You can change your server location anytime – it’s fast, secure, and completely automated.