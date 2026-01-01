Up to 70% off VPS in Brazil

Run your projects faster with high-performance servers in Brazil

Free automatic weekly backups
Malware scanner
Hostinger Agent AI agent
Choose plan
30-day money-back guarantee
Run your projects faster with high-performance servers in Brazil

Get started with your VPS in Brazil

67% off
KVM 1
$19.49
$6.49/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $11.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
$24.49
$8.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $14.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
$42.99
$12.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $28.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
$73.99
$25.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $49.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
67% off
KVM 1
$19.49
$6.49/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $11.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
$24.49
$8.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $14.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
$42.99
$12.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $28.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
$73.99
$25.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $49.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
Data centers worldwide
Free weekly backups
Firewall management
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
AI Web terminal
Free domain for 1 year
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
Data centers worldwide
Free weekly backups
Firewall management
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
AI Web terminal
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

Closer servers = better performance

The closer your VPS is to your users, the faster your sites and apps respond. Our data center in Brazil ensures low latency and reliable performance, made for businesses serving audiences across South America.
Get started
Closer servers = better performance

Faster load times in Brazil

Low latency for users across Brazil and Latin America

Consistent user experience

Faster load times and stable uptime for local websites

Stronger network reliability

Better SEO performance in regional search results

Advanced VPS features for maximum performance

Managed firewall

Protect your Brazilian VPS with Hostinger’s built-in firewall, which blocks malicious traffic and ensures your security.

DDoS protection

Wanguard filtering prevents harmful traffic and maintains smooth uptime for users across Brazil and beyond.

Hostinger API MCP server

Integrate Hostinger’s API with AI tools through the MCP for real-time control and automation of your VPS in Brazil.

Browser terminal

Access your VPS as root directly from your browser and manage commands instantly, no external software required.

Docker Compose manager

Deploy, manage, and monitor containerized applications easily on your VPS in Brazil.

Full root access

Gain complete administrative control to install, configure, and scale your projects your way.

Manage your VPS with AI

Built right into your VPS dashboard, your AI-powered VPS agent Hostinger Agent helps you manage your server in Brazil effortlessly. Powered by the Model Context Protocol (MCP), Hostinger Agent can install apps, configure settings, troubleshoot issues, and execute commands directly via chat.
Get started
Manage your VPS with AI

Find your best location – switch anytime

Enjoy full flexibility with Hostinger VPS. If Brazil isn’t the perfect fit for your audience, you can easily switch your server location at any time, no downtime, no complex setup.
VPS in Germany

VPS in Germany

VPS in India

VPS in India

VPS in USA

VPS in USA

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

Get started
HostAdvice
Rating:
4.6/5
2,432
reviews
WpBeginner
Rating:
4.7
874
reviews

Enhance your VPS in Brazil with one-click integrations

Access popular control panels, Linux distributions, and web apps. Get started in minutes with a smooth one-click installation.

Trending

Claude Code

Claude Code

Codex CLI

Codex CLI

n8n

n8n

Docker

Docker

Other

Airflow

Airflow

Akaunting

Akaunting

Anaconda

Anaconda

Appwrite

Appwrite

ASP.NET

ASP.NET

AzuraCast

AzuraCast

View more

VPS in Brazil FAQ

Find answers to frequently asked questions about our virtual server hosting.

VPS hosting in Brazil provides a virtual private server located in our Brazilian data center, ensuring low latency and fast performance across South America.

Hosting in Brazil offers faster connections for local users, improved SEO visibility, and reliable uptime for regional audiences.

Yes. You can move your existing VPS to our Brazilian data center easily through your Hostinger dashboard without downtime.

Absolutely. Hosting in Brazil provides excellent connectivity for Latin American users and stable performance for global visitors.

All Brazilian VPS servers use AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage to ensure top-tier performance and reliability.

Yes. You can change your server location anytime – it’s fast, secure, and completely automated.

We care about your privacy

This website uses cookies that are needed for the site to work properly and to get data on how you interact with it, as well as for marketing purposes. By accepting, you agree to store cookies on your device for ad targeting, personalization, and analytics as described in our Cookie policy.