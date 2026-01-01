Up to 70% off VPS in Malaysia

Deploy projects fast with high-speed servers in Malaysia

Free automatic weekly backups
Malware scanner
Hostinger Agent AI agent
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30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy projects fast with high-speed servers in Malaysia

Get started with your VPS in Malaysia

67% off
KVM 1
$19.49
$6.49/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $11.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
$24.49
$8.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $14.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
$42.99
$12.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $28.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
$73.99
$25.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $49.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
67% off
KVM 1
$19.49
$6.49/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $11.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
$24.49
$8.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $14.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
$42.99
$12.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $28.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
$73.99
$25.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $49.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
Data centers worldwide
Free weekly backups
Firewall management
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
AI Web terminal
Free domain for 1 year
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
Data centers worldwide
Free weekly backups
Firewall management
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
AI Web terminal
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

Closer servers = faster performance

The closer your VPS is to your users, the faster your websites and applications perform. Our data center in Malaysia offers low latency and high stability, making it ideal for businesses and developers serving audiences across Southeast Asia.
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Closer servers = faster performance

Faster load times in Malaysia

Faster loading times for users across Malaysia and neighboring countries

Consistent user experience

Improved stability and uptime for regional websites

Stronger network reliability

Lower latency and better customer experience in Asia

Advanced VPS features for maximum performance

Managed firewall

Protect your Malaysian VPS with our built-in firewall management system, blocking unauthorized access and malicious activity.

DDoS protection

Wanguard DDoS filtering shields your Malaysia-based VPS from attacks, ensuring consistent uptime and smooth performance.

Hostinger API MCP server

Integrate Hostinger’s API with AI tools through MCP for real-time control and automation of your VPS in Malaysia.

Browser terminal

Access your VPS as root directly from your browser, no need for external software or complex setup.

Docker Compose manager

Deploy, manage, and scale containerized applications on your Malaysian VPS with an easy-to-use visual interface.

Full root access

Take full administrative control over your VPS environment to install, configure, and optimize it to your needs.

Manage your VPS with AI

Built right into your VPS dashboard, your AI-powered VPS agent Hostinger Agent helps you manage your server in Malaysia effortlessly. Powered by the Model Context Protocol (MCP), Hostinger Agent can install apps, configure settings, troubleshoot issues, and execute commands directly via chat.
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Manage your VPS with AI

Find your best location – switch anytime

Enjoy full flexibility with Hostinger VPS. If Malaysia isn’t the perfect fit for your audience, you can easily switch your server location at any time, without any downtime or complex setup.
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30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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WpBeginner
Rating:
4.7
874
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Enhance your VPS in Malaysia with one-click integrations

Access popular control panels, Linux distributions, and apps. Launch your environment instantly with an easy one-click setup.

Trending

Claude Code

Claude Code

Codex CLI

Codex CLI

n8n

n8n

Docker

Docker

Other

Airflow

Airflow

Akaunting

Akaunting

Anaconda

Anaconda

Appwrite

Appwrite

ASP.NET

ASP.NET

AzuraCast

AzuraCast

View more

VPS in Malaysia FAQ

Find answers to frequently asked questions about our virtual server hosting.

VPS hosting in Malaysia gives you a dedicated virtual server with low latency and fast connectivity for users across Southeast Asia.

A Malaysia-based VPS provides better performance for regional websites and applications, ensuring faster load times and reliable uptime.

Yes. You can transfer your VPS to our Malaysian data center from the Hostinger dashboard – no downtime involved.

Absolutely. Malaysia’s central location in Asia makes it ideal for businesses serving international users with balanced global latency.

Our Malaysian servers use AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSDs for top speed and reliability.

Yes. You can change your server location at any time through the Hostinger dashboard – it’s quick, simple, and seamless.

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