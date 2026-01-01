Up to 70% off VPS in Malaysia
Deploy projects fast with high-speed servers in Malaysia
Get started with your VPS in Malaysia
Every plan has everything you need and more
Faster load times in Malaysia
Consistent user experience
Stronger network reliability
Advanced VPS features for maximum performance
Managed firewall
DDoS protection
Hostinger API MCP server
Browser terminal
Docker Compose manager
Full root access
Manage your VPS with AI
Find your best location – switch anytime
Enhance your VPS in Malaysia with one-click integrations
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VPS in Malaysia FAQ
What is VPS hosting in Malaysia?
VPS hosting in Malaysia gives you a dedicated virtual server with low latency and fast connectivity for users across Southeast Asia.
Why choose a VPS in Malaysia?
A Malaysia-based VPS provides better performance for regional websites and applications, ensuring faster load times and reliable uptime.
Can I migrate my VPS to Malaysia?
Yes. You can transfer your VPS to our Malaysian data center from the Hostinger dashboard – no downtime involved.
Is a VPS in Malaysia suitable for global projects?
Absolutely. Malaysia’s central location in Asia makes it ideal for businesses serving international users with balanced global latency.
What hardware powers the VPS in Malaysia?
Our Malaysian servers use AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSDs for top speed and reliability.
Can I switch my VPS location later?
Yes. You can change your server location at any time through the Hostinger dashboard – it’s quick, simple, and seamless.