Up to 70% off VPS in the UK
Power your projects with high-speed VPS hosting in the UK
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Every plan has everything you need and more
Faster load times in the UK
Consistent user experience
Stronger network reliability
Advanced VPS features for maximum performance
Managed firewall
DDoS protection
Hostinger API MCP server
Browser terminal
Docker Compose manager
Full root access
Manage your VPS with AI
Find your best location – switch anytime
Enhance your VPS in the UK with one-click integrations
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VPS in the UK FAQ
What is VPS hosting in the UK?
VPS hosting in the UK provides a dedicated virtual server hosted locally, ensuring low latency and high performance for British and European users.
Why choose a VPS in the UK?
A UK-based VPS offers faster loading times, strong uptime, and reliable connections for regional and global audiences.
Can I migrate my existing VPS to the UK?
Yes. You can easily move your existing VPS to our UK data center using the Hostinger dashboard without downtime.
Is a UK VPS suitable for global projects?
Absolutely. Hosting in the UK provides excellent global connectivity, making it ideal for websites and applications with international users.
What hardware powers the UK VPS?
Our UK VPS servers run on AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSDs to deliver top-tier performance and reliability.
Can I switch my server location later?
Yes. You can switch your VPS to another Hostinger data center anytime – it’s quick, seamless, and secure.