Up to 70% off VPS in the UK

Power your projects with high-speed VPS hosting in the UK

Free automatic weekly backups
Malware scanner
Hostinger Agent AI agent
Choose plan
30-day money-back guarantee
Power your projects with high-speed VPS hosting in the UK

Get started with your VPS in the UK

67% off
KVM 1
$19.49
$6.49/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $11.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
$24.49
$8.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $14.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
$42.99
$12.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $28.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
$73.99
$25.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $49.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
67% off
KVM 1
$19.49
$6.49/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $11.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
$24.49
$8.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $14.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
$42.99
$12.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $28.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
$73.99
$25.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $49.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
Data centers worldwide
Free weekly backups
Firewall management
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
AI Web terminal
Free domain for 1 year
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
Data centers worldwide
Free weekly backups
Firewall management
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
AI Web terminal
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

Closer servers = better performance

The closer your VPS is to your users, the faster your websites and applications will run. Our UK data centers ensure low latency, high stability, and quick response times, made for businesses and developers targeting audiences in the UK and across Europe.
Get started
Closer servers = better performance

Faster load times in the UK

Faster connections for users across the UK and Western Europe

Consistent user experience

More stable uptime for region-based websites and apps

Stronger network reliability

Improved local SEO performance and reliability

Advanced VPS features for maximum performance

Managed firewall

Protect your UK VPS with built-in firewall management that blocks unauthorized access and malicious traffic.

DDoS protection

Wanguard filtering ensures uninterrupted performance by preventing harmful traffic from reaching your VPS in the UK.

Hostinger API MCP server

Use Hostinger’s API MCP to integrate with AI tools and manage your UK VPS in real time.

Browser terminal

Manage your VPS directly from your browser with full root access, no local setup needed.

Docker Compose manager

Deploy and manage Docker containers effortlessly with visual tools and AI prompts.

Full root access

Gain unrestricted administrative control to install and configure software for your UK-based projects.

Manage your VPS with AI

Built right into your VPS dashboard, your AI-powered VPS agent Hostinger Agent helps you manage your server in the UK effortlessly. Powered by the Model Context Protocol (MCP), Hostinger Agent can install apps, configure settings, troubleshoot issues, and execute commands directly via chat.
Get started
Manage your VPS with AI

Find your best location – switch anytime

Enjoy full flexibility with Hostinger VPS. If the UK isn’t the perfect fit for your audience, you can easily switch your server location at any time, without any downtime or complex setup.
VPS in Germany

VPS in Germany

VPS in India

VPS in India

VPS in USA

VPS in USA

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

Get started
HostAdvice
Rating:
4.6/5
2,432
reviews
WpBeginner
Rating:
4.7
874
reviews

Enhance your VPS in the UK with one-click integrations

Access popular control panels, Linux distributions, and apps. Get started in minutes with one-click installation.

Trending

Claude Code

Claude Code

Codex CLI

Codex CLI

n8n

n8n

Docker

Docker

Other

Airflow

Airflow

Akaunting

Akaunting

Anaconda

Anaconda

Appwrite

Appwrite

ASP.NET

ASP.NET

AzuraCast

AzuraCast

View more

VPS in the UK FAQ

Find answers to frequently asked questions about our virtual server hosting.

VPS hosting in the UK provides a dedicated virtual server hosted locally, ensuring low latency and high performance for British and European users.

A UK-based VPS offers faster loading times, strong uptime, and reliable connections for regional and global audiences.

Yes. You can easily move your existing VPS to our UK data center using the Hostinger dashboard without downtime.

Absolutely. Hosting in the UK provides excellent global connectivity, making it ideal for websites and applications with international users.

Our UK VPS servers run on AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSDs to deliver top-tier performance and reliability.

Yes. You can switch your VPS to another Hostinger data center anytime – it’s quick, seamless, and secure.

We care about your privacy

This website uses cookies that are needed for the site to work properly and to get data on how you interact with it, as well as for marketing purposes. By accepting, you agree to store cookies on your device for ad targeting, personalization, and analytics as described in our Cookie policy.