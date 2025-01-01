Redmine is a free and open-source program, created to simplify project management. With Redmine VPS hosting, you will get a server specifically configured for it.

Hostinger offers a pre-installed Redmine and Ubuntu 22.04 template – you will simply have to choose it during the onboarding process. This means you won’t have to install the software manually.

We also add robust security features – as well as free automatic weekly backups, you can also take a manual snapshot before making changes. When it comes to malicious files, our malware scanner detects them automatically. As for removal, you can do it yourself or opt for a premium version and get rid of malicious files automatically.