Up to 70% off VPS in Germany

High-speed VPS servers in Germany

Free automatic weekly backups
Malware scanner
Hostinger Agent AI agent
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30-day money-back guarantee
High-speed VPS servers in Germany

Get started with your VPS in Germany

67% off
KVM 1
$19.49
$6.49/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $11.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
$24.49
$8.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $14.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
$42.99
$12.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $28.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
$73.99
$25.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $49.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
67% off
KVM 1
$19.49
$6.49/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $11.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
$24.49
$8.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $14.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
$42.99
$12.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $28.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
$73.99
$25.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $49.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
Data centers worldwide
Free weekly backups
Firewall management
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
AI Web terminal
Free domain for 1 year
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
Data centers worldwide
Free weekly backups
Firewall management
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
AI Web terminal
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

Closer servers = faster connections

The closer your VPS is to your audience, the faster and more reliable your websites and applications will be. Our Germany data center delivers ultra-low latency and top-tier stability, made for businesses serving customers across Europe.
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Closer servers = faster connections

Faster load times in Germany

Reduce latency for users in Germany and nearby EU countries by hosting your VPS closer to your audience.

Consistent user experience

Deliver predictable performance for local traffic, even during peak usage or high-demand periods.

Stronger network reliability

Minimize network hops to achieve more stable connections and fewer interruptions.

Advanced VPS features for maximum performance

Managed firewall

Built-in firewall management protects your VPS environment in Germany from unauthorized access and malicious traffic.

DDoS protection

Wanguard filtering shields your German VPS from harmful traffic, ensuring smooth performance for your users.

Hostinger API MCP server

Integrate Hostinger’s API with AI tools through the MCP for real-time monitoring and control of your VPS in Germany.

Browser terminal

Manage your server as root directly in your browser, no external software required.

Docker Compose manager

Deploy and manage containerized apps effortlessly with our visual Docker Compose tool.

Full root access

Enjoy complete control over your German VPS to install, configure, and scale your projects.

Manage your VPS with AI

Built right into your VPS dashboard, your AI-powered VPS agent Hostinger Agent helps you manage your server in Germany effortlessly. Powered by the Model Context Protocol (MCP), Hostinger Agent can install apps, configure settings, troubleshoot issues, and execute commands directly via chat.
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Manage your VPS with AI

Find your best location – switch anytime

Enjoy full flexibility with Hostinger VPS. If Germany isn’t the perfect fit for your audience, you can easily switch your server location at any time without any downtime or complex setup.
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30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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HostAdvice
Rating:
4.6/5
2,432
reviews
WpBeginner
Rating:
4.7
874
reviews

Enhance your VPS in Germany with one-click integrations

Access popular Linux distros, control panels, and apps. Get up and running in minutes with a smooth one-click installation.

Trending

Claude Code

Claude Code

Codex CLI

Codex CLI

n8n

n8n

Docker

Docker

Other

Airflow

Airflow

Akaunting

Akaunting

Anaconda

Anaconda

Appwrite

Appwrite

ASP.NET

ASP.NET

AzuraCast

AzuraCast

View more

VPS in Germany FAQ

Find answers to frequently asked questions about our virtual server hosting.

Hosting your VPS in Germany ensures low latency across Europe, excellent uptime, and strong data privacy under EU regulations.

Yes. You can move your VPS to Germany directly from your Hostinger dashboard without downtime or configuration loss.

Absolutely. Germany’s central location makes it ideal for projects that target both European and global audiences.

Hostinger uses AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSDs for optimal performance and reliability.

Yes. Our German data centers follow strict security standards, including DDoS protection, firewalls, and automated backups.

Of course. You can switch your VPS to another global location anytime — it’s quick, easy, and doesn’t affect your setup.

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