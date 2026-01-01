Up to 70% off VPS in Germany
High-speed VPS servers in Germany
Get started with your VPS in Germany
Every plan has everything you need and more
Faster load times in Germany
Consistent user experience
Stronger network reliability
Advanced VPS features for maximum performance
Managed firewall
DDoS protection
Hostinger API MCP server
Browser terminal
Docker Compose manager
Full root access
Manage your VPS with AI
Find your best location – switch anytime
Enhance your VPS in Germany with one-click integrations
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VPS in Germany FAQ
What are the main benefits of hosting a VPS in Germany?
Hosting your VPS in Germany ensures low latency across Europe, excellent uptime, and strong data privacy under EU regulations.
Can I migrate my current VPS to Germany?
Yes. You can move your VPS to Germany directly from your Hostinger dashboard without downtime or configuration loss.
Is a VPS in Germany suitable for global projects?
Absolutely. Germany’s central location makes it ideal for projects that target both European and global audiences.
What hardware powers the German VPS servers?
Hostinger uses AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSDs for optimal performance and reliability.
Is my data secure in Hostinger’s German data centers?
Yes. Our German data centers follow strict security standards, including DDoS protection, firewalls, and automated backups.
Can I change my server location later?
Of course. You can switch your VPS to another global location anytime — it’s quick, easy, and doesn’t affect your setup.