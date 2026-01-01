Up to 70% off VPS in Indonesia
Host projects with high-speed servers in Indonesia
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Every plan has everything you need and more
Faster load times in Indonesia
Consistent user experience
Stronger network reliability
Advanced VPS features for maximum performance
Managed firewall
DDoS protection
Hostinger API MCP server
Browser terminal
Docker Compose manager
Full root access
Manage your VPS with AI
Find your best location – switch anytime
Enhance your VPS in Indonesia with one-click integrations
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VPS in Indonesia FAQ
What is VPS hosting in Indonesia?
VPS hosting in Indonesia provides you with a dedicated virtual server located in our Indonesian data center. It ensures low latency, fast loading times, and stable connections for users across Southeast Asia.
Why choose a VPS in Indonesia?
A VPS hosted in Indonesia offers better regional performance, reduced latency, and improved reliability for businesses serving audiences in Asia.
Can I migrate my VPS to Indonesia?
Yes. You can easily move your existing VPS to our Indonesian data center from your Hostinger dashboard – no downtime or data loss.
Is a VPS in Indonesia suitable for global projects?
Absolutely. Indonesia’s strong network infrastructure provides reliable connectivity for both local and international users.
What hardware powers the VPS in Indonesia?
All Indonesian VPS servers use AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage, delivering top-tier performance and stability.
Can I switch my server location later?
Yes. You can change your VPS location anytime through the Hostinger dashboard – it’s quick, seamless, and completely secure.