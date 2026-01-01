Up to 70% off VPS in Indonesia

Host projects with high-speed servers in Indonesia

Free automatic weekly backups
Malware scanner
Hostinger Agent AI agent
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30-day money-back guarantee
Host projects with high-speed servers in Indonesia

Get started with your VPS in Indonesia

67% off
KVM 1
$19.49
$6.49/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $11.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
$24.49
$8.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $14.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
$42.99
$12.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $28.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
$73.99
$25.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $49.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
67% off
KVM 1
$19.49
$6.49/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $11.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
$24.49
$8.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $14.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
$42.99
$12.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $28.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
$73.99
$25.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $49.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
Data centers worldwide
Free weekly backups
Firewall management
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
AI Web terminal
Free domain for 1 year
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
Data centers worldwide
Free weekly backups
Firewall management
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
AI Web terminal
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

Closer servers = faster results

The closer your VPS is to your users, the better your performance. Our data center in Indonesia delivers low latency, high uptime, and consistent speed.
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Closer servers = faster results

Faster load times in Indonesia

Low latency for users across Indonesia and nearby countries

Consistent user experience

Faster loading times for regional websites and apps

Stronger network reliability

Reliable uptime and improved connection stability

Advanced VPS features for maximum performance

Managed firewall

Keep your Indonesian VPS secure with Hostinger’s built-in firewall, which blocks unauthorized access and malicious traffic.

DDoS protection

Wanguard filtering protects your VPS in Indonesia from harmful traffic, ensuring smooth uptime for your applications.

Hostinger API MCP server

Integrate Hostinger’s API with AI tools via MCP for real-time management and automation on your Indonesian VPS.

Browser terminal

Access and control your VPS directly from your browser with full root access and no extra setup.

Docker Compose manager

Deploy and manage containerized projects easily on your VPS in Indonesia through our visual interface.

Full root access

Get complete administrative control to install, configure, and scale your VPS as your needs grow.

Manage your VPS with AI

Built right into your VPS dashboard, your AI-powered VPS agent Hostinger Agent helps you manage your server in Indonesia effortlessly. Powered by the Model Context Protocol (MCP), Hostinger Agent can install apps, configure settings, troubleshoot issues, and execute commands directly via chat.
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Manage your VPS with AI

Find your best location – switch anytime

Enjoy full flexibility with Hostinger VPS. If Indonesia isn’t the perfect fit for your audience, you can easily switch your server location at any time.
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VPS in Germany

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30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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HostAdvice
Rating:
4.6/5
2,432
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WpBeginner
Rating:
4.7
874
reviews

Enhance your VPS in Indonesia with one-click integrations

Access control panels, Linux distributions, and developer tools. Get your environment running instantly with one-click setup.

Trending

Claude Code

Claude Code

Codex CLI

Codex CLI

n8n

n8n

Docker

Docker

Other

Airflow

Airflow

Akaunting

Akaunting

Anaconda

Anaconda

Appwrite

Appwrite

ASP.NET

ASP.NET

AzuraCast

AzuraCast

View more

VPS in Indonesia FAQ

Find answers to frequently asked questions about our virtual server hosting.

VPS hosting in Indonesia provides you with a dedicated virtual server located in our Indonesian data center. It ensures low latency, fast loading times, and stable connections for users across Southeast Asia.

A VPS hosted in Indonesia offers better regional performance, reduced latency, and improved reliability for businesses serving audiences in Asia.

Yes. You can easily move your existing VPS to our Indonesian data center from your Hostinger dashboard – no downtime or data loss.

Absolutely. Indonesia’s strong network infrastructure provides reliable connectivity for both local and international users.

All Indonesian VPS servers use AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage, delivering top-tier performance and stability.

Yes. You can change your VPS location anytime through the Hostinger dashboard – it’s quick, seamless, and completely secure.

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