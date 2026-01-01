Up to 70% off VPS in India

Run your projects faster with high-performance servers in India

Free automatic weekly backups
Malware scanner
Hostinger Agent AI agent
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30-day money-back guarantee
Run your projects faster with high-performance servers in India

Get started with your VPS in India

67% off
KVM 1
$19.49
$6.49/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $11.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
$24.49
$8.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $14.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
$42.99
$12.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $28.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
$73.99
$25.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $49.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
67% off
KVM 1
$19.49
$6.49/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $11.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
$24.49
$8.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $14.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
$42.99
$12.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $28.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
$73.99
$25.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $49.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
Data centers worldwide
Free weekly backups
Firewall management
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
AI Web terminal
Free domain for 1 year
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
Data centers worldwide
Free weekly backups
Firewall management
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
AI Web terminal
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

Closer servers = faster websites

The closer your VPS is to your users, the faster your sites and apps perform. Our data center in India ensures low latency and consistent uptime, made for businesses and developers serving audiences across Asia and the Middle East.
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Closer servers = faster websites

Faster load times in India

Low latency for users across India and nearby regions

Consistent user experience

Improved stability and connection reliability

Stronger network reliability

Faster load times for regional websites and ecommerce

Advanced VPS features for maximum performance

Managed firewall

Built-in firewall management keeps your Indian VPS secure from malicious traffic and unauthorized access.

DDoS protection

Wanguard DDoS filtering ensures smooth uptime and a lag-free experience for users across Asia.

Hostinger API MCP server

Integrate Hostinger’s API with AI tools using the MCP for instant access and control of your VPS in India.

Browser terminal

Access your VPS as root directly from your browser and manage configurations in seconds.

Docker Compose manager

Deploy and monitor containerized projects on your VPS in India with ease through our Docker Compose interface.

Full root access

Customize every aspect of your Indian VPS, from software to security settings, with complete administrative control.

Manage your VPS with AI

Built right into your dashboard, your AI-powered VPS agent Hostinger Agent helps you manage your server in India effortlessly. Powered by the Model Context Protocol (MCP), Hostinger Agent can install apps, configure server settings, troubleshoot issues, and execute commands directly via chat.
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Manage your VPS with AI

Find your best location – switch anytime

Enjoy full flexibility with Hostinger VPS. If India isn’t the perfect fit for your audience, you can easily switch your server location at any time without any downtime or complex setup.
VPS in Germany

VPS in Germany

VPS in USA

VPS in USA

VPS in UK

VPS in UK

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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Rating:
4.7
874
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Enhance your VPS in India with one-click integrations

Access popular Linux distributions, control panels, and developer tools. Set up your environment in minutes with a smooth one-click installation.

Trending

Claude Code

Claude Code

Codex CLI

Codex CLI

n8n

n8n

Docker

Docker

Other

Airflow

Airflow

Akaunting

Akaunting

Anaconda

Anaconda

Appwrite

Appwrite

ASP.NET

ASP.NET

AzuraCast

AzuraCast

View more

VPS in India FAQ

Find answers to frequently asked questions about our virtual server hosting.

VPS hosting in India gives you a virtual server located in our Indian data center, ensuring fast response times and low latency for regional audiences.

Hosting in India improves load times for users in Asia and provides better reliability for local apps, websites, and online stores.

Yes. You can easily move your existing VPS to our Indian data center through the Hostinger dashboard without downtime.

Absolutely. India’s location and strong network connectivity make it ideal for companies serving both regional and international customers.

All our Indian VPS servers run on AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage for top performance and stability.

Yes. You can change your VPS location anytime to another data center — it’s quick, seamless, and fully automated.

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