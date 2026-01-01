Up to 70% off VPS in India
Run your projects faster with high-performance servers in India
Get started with your VPS in India
Every plan has everything you need and more
Faster load times in India
Consistent user experience
Stronger network reliability
Advanced VPS features for maximum performance
Managed firewall
DDoS protection
Hostinger API MCP server
Browser terminal
Docker Compose manager
Full root access
Manage your VPS with AI
Find your best location – switch anytime
Enhance your VPS in India with one-click integrations
Trending
Claude Code
Codex CLI
n8n
Docker
VPS in India FAQ
What is VPS hosting in India?
VPS hosting in India gives you a virtual server located in our Indian data center, ensuring fast response times and low latency for regional audiences.
Why choose a VPS in India?
Hosting in India improves load times for users in Asia and provides better reliability for local apps, websites, and online stores.
Can I migrate my VPS to India?
Yes. You can easily move your existing VPS to our Indian data center through the Hostinger dashboard without downtime.
Is the Indian VPS suitable for global businesses?
Absolutely. India’s location and strong network connectivity make it ideal for companies serving both regional and international customers.
What hardware powers the Indian VPS?
All our Indian VPS servers run on AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage for top performance and stability.
Can I switch my server location later?
Yes. You can change your VPS location anytime to another data center — it’s quick, seamless, and fully automated.