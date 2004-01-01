Up to 69% off

Codex Cli Hosting

Take control of your Codex CLI environment

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Kodee AI Asistan
236,99 /ay
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30 gün para iade garantili
codex cli hosting

Pick your perfect Codex Cli Hosting plan

%66 indirim
KVM 1
693,99
236,99 /ay
Plan Seçin
₺473,99/ay ücretine 2 yıllık yenilenir. İstediğiniz zaman iptal edebilirsiniz.
1 vCPU çekirdeği
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe Disk alanı
4 TB bant genişliği
En Popüler
%60 indirim
KVM 2
859,99
346,99 /ay
Plan Seçin
₺615,99/ay ücretine 2 yıllık yenilenir. İstediğiniz zaman iptal edebilirsiniz.
2 vCPU çekirdeği
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe Disk alanı
8 TB bant genişliği
%69 indirim
KVM 4
1.553,99
473,99 /ay
Plan Seçin
₺1.182,99/ay ücretine 2 yıllık yenilenir. İstediğiniz zaman iptal edebilirsiniz.
4 vCPU çekirdeği
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe Disk alanı
16 TB bant genişliği
%67 indirim
KVM 8
2.839,99
946,99 /ay
Plan Seçin
₺2.050,99/ay ücretine 2 yıllık yenilenir. İstediğiniz zaman iptal edebilirsiniz.
8 vCPU çekirdeği
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe Disk alanı
32 TB bant genişliği
%66 indirim
KVM 1
693,99
236,99 /ay
Plan Seçin
₺473,99/ay ücretine 2 yıllık yenilenir. İstediğiniz zaman iptal edebilirsiniz.
1 vCPU çekirdeği
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe Disk alanı
4 TB bant genişliği
En Popüler
%60 indirim
KVM 2
859,99
346,99 /ay
Plan Seçin
₺615,99/ay ücretine 2 yıllık yenilenir. İstediğiniz zaman iptal edebilirsiniz.
2 vCPU çekirdeği
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe Disk alanı
8 TB bant genişliği
%69 indirim
KVM 4
1.553,99
473,99 /ay
Plan Seçin
₺1.182,99/ay ücretine 2 yıllık yenilenir. İstediğiniz zaman iptal edebilirsiniz.
4 vCPU çekirdeği
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe Disk alanı
16 TB bant genişliği
%67 indirim
KVM 8
2.839,99
946,99 /ay
Plan Seçin
₺2.050,99/ay ücretine 2 yıllık yenilenir. İstediğiniz zaman iptal edebilirsiniz.
8 vCPU çekirdeği
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe Disk alanı
32 TB bant genişliği

Her planda ihtiyacınız olan her şey ve daha fazlası var

AMD EPYC işlemciler
NVMe SSD depolama
Dünya çapında veri merkezleri
Ücretsiz haftalık yedekleme
Güvenlik duvarı yönetimi
1 Gbps ağ hızı
Genel API
AI Web terminali
1 yıl boyunca ücretsiz domain
AMD EPYC işlemciler
NVMe SSD depolama
Dünya çapında veri merkezleri
Ücretsiz haftalık yedekleme
Güvenlik duvarı yönetimi
1 Gbps ağ hızı
Genel API
AI Web terminali
1 yıl boyunca ücretsiz domain

Tüm planlar peşin ödenir. Aylık ücret, toplam plan fiyatının planınızdaki ay sayısına bölünmesiyle hesaplanır.

Command line tools without limits

Codex CLI is a command line interface that helps developers interact with their projects and workflows directly from the terminal. It is often used to automate tasks, manage code operations, and streamline everyday development routines.

Running Codex CLI on a VPS lets you keep a dedicated environment that is always available for your tools and scripts. You can adjust resources, control access, and support reliable performance as your projects and automation needs grow.
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Codex Cli Hosting

Everything you need for your Codex Cli Hosting

Run Codex CLI VPS hosting for faster, smarter automation Give Codex CLI dedicated VPS resources so your coding agent can analyze large repositories, run complex shell tasks, and stay responsive across long sessions, with the performance and control you need for serious terminal‑based development.

Advanced security

Catch any malicious files with a malware scanner. Secure your server with DDoS protection and a built-in firewall. Control your website accessibility with a dedicated IP address.

Codex Cli Hosting

Top-notch performance

Your server will run on AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage, and you will get a 300 Mb/s infrastructure for your needs. If you need more VPS resources, upgrade anytime with a few clicks.

Codex Cli Hosting

Full control with a way out

Configure your Codex Cli Hosting with full root access as you want. Before making any major changes, take a free manual snapshot. If anything, restore your data using the latest free automatic backup.

Codex Cli Hosting

Advanced security

Catch any malicious files with a malware scanner. Secure your server with DDoS protection and a built-in firewall. Control your website accessibility with a dedicated IP address.

Codex Cli Hosting

Top-notch performance

Your server will run on AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage, and you will get a 300 Mb/s infrastructure for your needs. If you need more VPS resources, upgrade anytime with a few clicks.

Codex Cli Hosting

Full control with a way out

Configure your Codex Cli Hosting with full root access as you want. Before making any major changes, take a free manual snapshot. If anything, restore your data using the latest free automatic backup.

Codex Cli Hosting

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Launch locally. Grow globally

Boost loading speed by choosing a server location that is as close as possible to your audience. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.

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Codex Cli Hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

Hostinger’ın VPS hosting hizmetinden inanılmaz memnunum! Çalışma süreleri sürekli olarak üst düzeyde, bu sayede sitem sorunsuz bir şekilde çalışıyor. Yardıma ihtiyaç duyduğumda teknik destek ekibi her zaman hızlı, bilgili ve gerçekten yardımcı oluyor.

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Maxim Shishkin

Hostinger ile her şey sorunsuz ve harika gidiyor, AI sohbet botu ve ihtiyaç halinde insan desteği gerçekten çok iyi. VPS ise mükemmel, iniş çıkış yok, stabil çalışıyor. Tüm geliştirici ekibine ve emeği geçen herkese teşekkürler. Aynı şekilde devam 🚀

Noel
Noel

Sonunda işi doğru yapan bir VPS hosting şirketi! ÜStelik uygun fiyatlı. Kullanıcıların zamanına değer veren mükemmel bir portal. Sorunsuz yedeklemeler. İyi destek. Güvenilir, sağlam bir his veriyor.

Omkar
Omkar

kendi kendine barındırılan n8n örneğime erişimi kaybettikten sonra Hostinger desteğine ulaştım ve gerçekten çok etkilendim. Kodee ve destek ekibinden Mohammad inanılmaz derecede sabırlı ve titizdi.

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Hostinger VPS’imdeki N8N yükseltmesinde bana yardımcı olduğu için Carla’ya çok teşekkürler. Profesyonel ve bilgiliydi, tekrar teşekkür ederim Carla.

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Herriman

Hostinger VPS gerçekten olağanüstü. Her zaman sorunsuz çalışıyor. Sürekli hızlı ve stabil. Ne kapanıyor ne de çöküyor.

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Martin K

Şirket gayet iyi iş çıkarıyor, kullandığım belirli hizmetlerden çok memnunum. Gerçekten iyi VPS kurulumları ve fiyat planları sunan bazı yerlere kıyasla o kadar pahalı da değil.

Work smarter with Kodee

Kodee – your friendly AI assistant – is here to help you with any VPS-related questions.

The AI agent is always on and available at no extra cost, helping with all VPS management tasks. Whether you are fixing an error, updating your firewall, or managing data, the AI agent simplifies the process and saves you time by turning simple prompts into reliable server operations.
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Codex Cli Hosting

30 gün para iade garantili

30 gün para iade garantimizle risksiz deneyin. Ayrıntılar için iade politikamıza bakın.

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Codex Cli Hosting VPS FAQs

Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Codex Cli Hosting services.

What is Codex CLI and what can I use it for on a VPS?

Codex CLI is OpenAI’s terminal-based coding agent that runs locally and interacts with your codebase using natural language. On a VPS, you can use Codex CLI to inspect repositories, generate and edit code, run commands, and automate routine development tasks in a remote server environment. This makes it useful for managing backend services, scripts, and deployment workflows directly from the command line.

Why should I run Codex CLI on a VPS instead of my local machine?

Running Codex CLI on a VPS keeps your development and automation environment online and accessible from anywhere, without relying on your personal device. It allows you to colocate the agent next to your services, databases, or CI pipelines, reducing friction when modifying or deploying code on production-like infrastructure. A VPS also isolates Codex’s actions from your personal desktop, which can be preferable for dedicated project environments or team access.

How much control and customization do I get when hosting Codex CLI on a VPS?

With a VPS you typically get full shell and root access, so you can install Codex CLI with your preferred package manager, configure environment variables, and tune shell, Git, and tool integrations as you like. You can define exactly which directories Codex can access, how sandboxing is configured, and what additional tools or MCP servers it can use. This level of control is useful if you need custom workflows, stricter security boundaries, or project-specific automation scripts.

Is a VPS powerful enough for good performance and scalability with Codex CLI?

Codex CLI offloads most of the heavy AI computation to OpenAI’s APIs, so the VPS doesn’t need extreme CPU or GPU power for the agent itself. However, choosing a VPS with sufficient CPU, RAM, and fast disk is important when Codex is running tests, builds, or other resource-intensive commands on your codebase. You can start with a modest instance and upgrade to more CPU, memory, or storage as your projects, repositories, and automated workflows grow.

Who is Codex CLI hosting on a VPS best suited for?

Hosting Codex CLI on a VPS is ideal for developers and teams who work primarily in the terminal and want an AI coding agent close to their servers and services. It suits backend engineers, DevOps practitioners, and indie developers maintaining APIs, microservices, bots, or scheduled jobs on remote infrastructure. It’s also helpful for teams who want a shared, persistent environment where an agent can assist with code changes, maintenance tasks, and operational workflows over time.

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