The best cheap web hosting option we offer is our Single plan. It’s an excellent option for beginners who want to start their own websites but don’t want to pay extra for advanced hosting features they won’t use.

In general, shared hosting is not great for hosting multiple websites, running an online store, or having a website with lots of traffic. However, our Single plan is enough to start with.

Even our cheapest web hosting plans come with a website builder, 50 GB of SSD, 100 GB of bandwidth, a free SSL certificate, Cloudflare protection, and a 30-day money-back guarantee.