Cheap hosting service

Affordable hosting for a successful start

Free SSL certificate 24/7 customer support
Rs.  299 /mo
Claim deal
30-day money-back guarantee
Affordable hosting for a successful start

Pick your perfect plan

Payment terms

Why Choose a Web Hosting Deal from Hostinger?

24/7 Technical Support

No matter what aspect of web hosting you may need help with, our Customer Success team will be ready to help you learn and grow your website. Even with our cheapest hosting services, you won’t miss out on professional support.

Great service at a low price

Reliable web hosting services for a price that’s hard to beat. Host your website with Hostinger, and don’t worry about unpleasant surprises like hidden fees or lousy service.

Easy setup and controls

hPanel, our intuitive control panel, simplifies hosting account management. It lets you perform complex tasks quickly – whether it is creating an FTP account or setting up an email.
24/7 Technical Support

99.9% Uptime Guarantee

Having multiple data centres worldwide makes us an affordable web hosting provider offering fast loading speed and a 99.9% uptime guarantee.

Huge resources for a great start

Our cheap website hosting plan comes with a website builder, 50 GB of SSD, 100 GB of bandwidth, a free SSL certificate, and all the advanced tools you need for a fully-functional website.
99.9% Uptime Guarantee

30-Day Money-Back Guarantee

If you are not 100% satisfied, you can request a refund of your payment within a period of 30 days after your purchase. The process is seamless and risk-free. For more information, please check our refund policy (exclusions may apply).

Get started

Achieve more with a small investment

Begin your online journey today. Learn, create and grow with our cheapest website hosting plan.

Perfect for WordPress

All of our web hosting plans are optimised for WordPress. Each plan comes with a handy 1-click WordPress installer for a quick and easy setup. The WordPress site-building wizard helps create a WordPress site easily, while the LiteSpeed web server ensures it loads fast.
Perfect for WordPress

Build trust and reputation

Every hosting plan comes with a free SSL certificate, enabling secure connections between your site and its visitors. In addition to keeping you and your visitors safe, it improves your brand’s credibility and reputation.
Build trust and reputation

A great start is half the work

Get ahead with our cheapest plan and gain access to a feature-rich environment. Our control panel is intuitive, making it easy for you to learn, experiment, and realise your ideas.
A great start is half the work

Have Questions About Our Cheap Web Hosting in Pakistan?

Our team of customer success specialists is ready to answer any questions you may have, 24/7. Simply drop us a message any time, and we’ll help you with whatever it is that you need.

Let’s chat!

Low-Cost Web Hosting FAQs

Find answers to frequently asked questions about our cheapest web hosting service.

What is the cheapest web hosting?

Can I upgrade my low-cost hosting to a bigger plan in the future?

How Can I Get Cheap Web Hosting With a Free Domain Registration?

What Kind of Support Will I Get With Hostinger’s Cheap Web Hosting Services?

Do I get a domain-based email account with Hostinger’s cheap web hosting?

Can I Run My Business Website on Your Cheap Hosting Service?

I Already Have a Domain Name. How Can I Connect It to Hostinger?

Does your cheap hosting support free migration?