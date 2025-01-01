Cheap web hosting
Start affordably with the hosting plan you need
Free SSL certificate 24/7 customer support
₦ 1,900.00 /mo
30-day money-back guarantee
Pick your perfect plan
72% OFF
Single
Best for solo entrepreneurs
₦ 1,900.00 /mo
+ months free
Get 48 months for ₦91,200.00 (regular price ₦331,200.00). Renews at ₦4,900.00/mo.
Create 1 website
10 GB of storage for your files (SSD)
1 mailbox per website - free for 1 year
What you get:
Keep every site safe with free SSL
Get weekly auto backups for easy data recovery
Migrate your site for free and with no downtime
Build sites in minutes with AI Website Builder
MOST POPULAR
73% OFF
Premium
Everything you need to get started
₦ 2,900.00 /mo
+ months free
Get 48 months for ₦139,200.00 (regular price ₦523,200.00). Renews at ₦7,900.00/mo.
Create up to 25 websites
25 GB of storage for your files (SSD)
2 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
All the benefits of Single, plus:
Free domain for 1 year
Enjoy having your WordPress sites maintained for you
Manage sites easier with WordPress Multisite
Use WordPress Command line for effective site management
59% OFF
Business
More tools and power for growth
₦ 4,900.00 /mo
+ months free
Get 48 months for ₦235,200.00 (regular price ₦571,200.00). Renews at ₦11,900.00/mo.
Create up to 50 websites
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Premium, plus:
Daily and on-demand backups to prevent any data loss
Build an ecommerce site with AI
AI Agent for WordPressFREE
Create ready-to-go WordPress sites in minutes with AI
Enjoy maximum website speed with free CDN
Why choose a web hosting deal from Hostinger?
24/7 technical support
No matter what aspect of web hosting you may need help with, our Customer Success team is ready to help you learn and grow your website. Even with our cheapest web hosting service, you won’t miss out on professional technical support.
Great service at a low price
Reliable shared hosting for a price that’s hard to beat. Host your website with Hostinger, and don’t worry about unpleasant surprises like hidden fees or lousy service.
Easy setup and controls
Our intuitive hPanel simplifies hosting account management. It lets you perform complex tasks quickly – whether it is creating an FTP account or setting up an email. With the Auto Installer, you can set up WordPress in minutes.
99.9% uptime guarantee
Having multiple data centers worldwide makes us an affordable web host that offers fast loading speeds and a 99.9% uptime guarantee. Our cheap website hosting plan provides sufficient server resources to ensure low latency and a smooth user experience.
Huge resources for a great start
Our cheap website hosting plan comes with a website builder, 50 GB of SSD, 100 GB of bandwidth, a free SSL certificate, and all the advanced tools you need for a fully-functional website.
Achieve more with a small investment
Begin your online journey today. Learn, create and grow with our cheapest website hosting plan.
Perfect for WordPress
All of our shared hosting plans are optimized for WordPress. Each plan comes with a handy 1-click WordPress installer for a quick and easy setup. The WordPress site-building wizard helps create a WordPress site easily, while the LiteSpeed web server ensures it loads fast.
Build trust and reputation
Every hosting plan comes with a free SSL certificate, enabling secure connections between your site and its visitors. In addition to keeping you and your visitors safe, it improves your brand’s credibility and reputation.
A great start is half the work
Get ahead with our cheapest plan and gain access to a feature-rich environment. Our control panel is intuitive, making it easy for you to learn, experiment, and realize your ideas.
Low-cost web hosting FAQs
Find answers to frequently asked questions about our cheap web hosting service.