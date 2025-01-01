Cheap Web Hosting

Start affordably with the hosting plan you need

Free SSL certificate 24/7 customer support
₹  *.** /mo
Claim deal
30-day money-back guarantee
Start affordably with the hosting plan you need

Pick your perfect plan

Payment terms

Why Should You Use Hostinger’s Cheap Hosting Solution?

Technical assistance is available 24/7

Once you purchase one of our web hosting services, our customer support staff will be there to assist you in learning, growing, and developing your own success. As a reputable web host, we provide skilled technical assistance even with our cheapest hosting and domain services.

Low cost hosting for excellent service

At a price that's hard to beat, you get a dependable shared hosting environment. Don't worry about unpleasant surprises like hidden fees or poor service when you use the best and most affordable web hosting.

Controls and setup are simple.

Our hPanel has a user-friendly interface that allows you to navigate fast and effortlessly. It allows you to complete more difficult activities quickly, such as setting up an FTP account or an email account. The Autoinstaller may also be used to set up WordPress in a couple of minutes.
Technical assistance is available 24/7

Guaranteed high speed and uptime

Our cheap and best hosting in India offers quick loading speeds and a 99.99 percent uptime guarantee since we have many data centers across the world. Even on our most basic plan, you'll have free SSL certificates and enough server resources to provide a pleasant user experience and low latency.

Massive resources for a strong start

Get 50GB of SSD storage, unlimited bandwidth, multiple PHP versions, MySQL databases, FTP support, a domain-based email account, a free SSL certificate, and other sophisticated tools from our cheapest hosting in India, allowing you to build a fully functional website.
Guaranteed high speed and uptime

30-day money-back guarantee

If you are not 100% satisfied, you can request a refund of your payment within a period of 30 days after your purchase. The process is seamless and risk-free. For more information, please check our refund policy (exclusions may apply).

Start Now

With a small investment, you can achieve much.

Start your online adventure right now. Learn, create, and expand your horizons.

Ideal for use with WordPress

WordPress websites are optimized by all our website hosting services. For quick and easy setup, each plan includes a 1-click WordPress installer. The included WordPress site-building wizard will guide you through the process of setting up a WordPress hosting site, and the LiteSpeed web server will ensure that it loads quickly.
Ideal for use with WordPress

Build trust and reputation

An SSL certificate is included with every hosting plan to ensure safe communications between your visitors and your website. This not only keeps you and your visitors secure, but it also improves your brand's reliability and reputation.
Build trust and reputation

Half of the job is done when you get off to a good start.

Get a leg up on the competition with our most affordable package, which gives you access to a feature-rich environment and enjoy the best web hosting solutions. Our shared web hosting control panel is simple and intuitive to use, making it simple to learn, experiment, and implement your ideas.
Half of the job is done when you get off to a good start.

Have questions?

Our 24/7 Customer Success team is ready to answer any questions you may have. Simply drop us a message any time, and we’ll help you out.

Let’s chat!

Low-Cost Web Hosting FAQs

Answers to frequently asked questions concerning cheap hosting may be found here.

What exactly is cheap web hosting?

Is it easy to upgrade the low cost web hosting plan in the future?

How can I acquire a free domain and best cheap hosting plans?

With the cheapest hosting plan, what kind of assistance can I expect?

With Hostinger's affordable hosting, do I receive a domain-based email account?

Can I use your cheap web hosting service to host my company's website?

I already have a domain name. How to connect it to my hosting account?

Is free migration possible with low cost hosting?