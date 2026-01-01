Showcase and sell your work with a .gallery domain

28,99/aasta19,99/1. aasta
Säästa 31%
Esimeseks aastaks
.gallery

Domeeni .gallery kohta

Kiire ülevaade domeeni .gallery valimiseks ja registreerimiseks

What is a .gallery domain?

A .gallery domain is a top level domain that signals a site focused on visual work, such as art, photography, design, or exhibitions. It is commonly used to present a collection or portfolio in a way that is clear and easy to recognize.

Who is a .gallery domain for?

A .gallery domain works well for artists, photographers, museums, design studios, and online exhibitions who want a clear way to showcase visual work. It fits portfolios, collections, and image-led projects

Why choose a .gallery domain?

A .gallery domain helps people understand your site at a glance and gives your brand a clear, memorable web address. It supports consistent use across your website, email, and marketing as your business grows.

Domeeniteave .gallery jaoks

Tipptasemel domeenid
.gallery
Tipptaseme domeeni tüüp
gTLD
Minimaalne registreerimisperiood
1 aasta
Maksimaalne registreerimisperiood
1 aasta
Domeeni privaatsuskaitse
Tasuta
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC

Miks registreerida oma domeen Hostingeris?

Tehnilisi teadmisi pole vaja
Ekspertide tugi ööpäevaringselt
Tasuta domeeni privaatsuse kaitse
Tasuta tulekul olev leht või link biolehel
Konkurentsivõimeline hinnakujundus
Näpunäited

Kuidas saada parim domeeninimi

1. Lisa oma brändinimi

Kasutage oma brändinime või märksõnu, et suurendada otsingutulemustes nähtavust ja tuntust.
Kolmest sõnast koosnevaid domeeninimesid on lihtsam lugeda ja meelde jätta.
Väldi sidekriipse, numbreid, slängi ja raskesti kirjutatavaid sõnu.
Vali lahendus, mis sobib sinu sihtrühmaga, olgu see siis kohalik või globaalne.
Suurepärased domeenid müüakse kiiresti – otsi ja kindlusta enda oma juba täna.Alusta otsingut

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.gallery domeeni KKK

A .gallery domain shows that a site focuses on visual work such as art, photography, design, or exhibitions. People use it today to present a collection or portfolio in a clear and descriptive way.

Yes. .gallery is a valid top level domain with an official registry. It works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the website's content and security than on the extension itself.

Choose .gallery if you want a name that clearly matches a visual or portfolio site. Choose .com if your audience expects a familiar extension or if it is easier to get the exact name you want with that extension.

Anyone can register a .gallery domain. There is no special eligibility requirement. It is open to individuals, businesses, and organizations.

Standard domain rules apply, such as allowed characters and length limits. Some names may be reserved by the registry, but there are no special use restrictions for most registrations.

At Hostinger, a .gallery domain costs 19,99 € for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is 28,99 € aastas.

Hostinger is an ICANN accredited registrar, so your domain is managed securely. Auto renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

Sinu privaatsus on meile oluline

See veebileht kasutab küpsiseid, mis on vajalikud lehekülje nõuetekohaseks toimimiseks ja andmete hankimiseks selle kohta, kuidas sa lehega suhtled, samuti turunduseesmärkidel. Nõustudes nõustud küpsiste salvestamisega oma seadmes sihtgrupile suunatud reklaamide, personaliseerimise ja analüütika tarbeks, nagu on kirjeldatud meie Küpsiste poliitikas.