Manage your Hostinger services from your IDE

With the Hostinger Connector, your AI coding assistant gets direct access to your infrastructure, so you can manage, deploy, and monitor without leaving your editor.

Install extension in VS Code

Click Install in VS Code to open Hostinger Connector directly in your IDE. Install the extension and connect your account with a one-click browser authentication.
Install in VS CodeSee documentation
Install extension in VS Code

See what your IDE can ship with Hostinger

Turn a screenshot into a live website

Paste a landing page screenshot into your IDE, let AI recreate the page, then publish it directly to Hostinger. No switching tools or tabs, just capture, code, and deploy from your IDE.
Install extension

Launch a ready-made WordPress site for any use case

Launch a WordPress site with pre-selected plugins and settings, ready for your exact use case.

Create custom WordPress plugins from your AI workflow

Create and deploy custom WordPress plugins or site features directly from your AI coding workflow.

Give your AI secure access to your infrastructure

No more switching between tabs. Hostinger Connector gives your AI agent scoped, secure access right where you already work.
AI-powered management

AI-powered management

Let your AI agent manage databases, configure DNS, and control server settings via MCP, with securely scoped access.

Secure by default

Secure by default

OAuth authentication means no manual key management and no credentials stored in config files.

Zero context switching

Zero context switching

Work from one place instead of switching between your terminal, browser tabs, and IDE.

See what your IDE can do with Hostinger

Spin up infrastructure from chat

Deploy VPSs, choose operating systems, and manage firewalls without leaving the conversation.

Deploy sites from your editor

Push code and publish WordPress or static sites in one flow without leaving your IDE.

Monitor servers in real time

Check CPU, memory, and bandwidth usage. Scan for malware, and restore backups from chat.

Manage domains with prompts

Update DNS records, connect domains, and manage routing with natural language.

Get your plan and manage it through your favorite IDE

Get started in complete confidence. Our 30-day money-back guarantee means it's risk-free.
Populaarseim
79% allahindlust
Business
Veelgi tööriistu ja jõudlust kasvamiseks
18,99 
3,99  /kuus

+2 kuu tasuta

Vali pakett
Hangi 48 kuud hinnaga 191,52 € (tavahind 911,52 €). Hind uuendamisel 16,99 €/kuus.
5 Hallatud Node.js veebirakendused
Kuni 50 veebilehte
5 vibe koodimiskrediit
2 CPU tuuma
3 GB RAMi
50 GB maailma kiireimat NVMe-salvestusruumi
5 postkasti veebisaidi kohta – 1 aasta tasuta

Business paketi eelised:

Loo Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, veebilehe koostaja ja Horizons abil
Tasuta domeen üheks aastaks
Hallatud SSL-sertifikaadid
TASUTA
Globaalne ettevõttesisene CDN
TASUTA
GitHubi integratsioon automaatsete juurutustega
IDE-põhised juurutused
UUS
Igapäevased ja vajaduspõhised varukoopiad
Veebirakenduse tulemüür
AI-robotite liikluse haldamine
Piiramatult andmeedastusmahtu
Hallatud MySQL-andmebaas
69% allahindlust
Cloud Startup
20 korda rohkem võimsust sinu veebilehtedele pilvemajutusega
25,99 
7,99  /kuus

+2 kuu tasuta

Vali pakett
Hangi 48 kuud hinnaga 383,52 € (tavahind 1 247,52 €). Hind uuendamisel 23,99 €/kuus.
10 Hallatud Node.js veebirakendused
UUS
Kuni 100 veebilehte
5 vibe koodimiskrediit
4 CPU tuuma
4 GB RAMi
100 GB maailma kiireimat NVMe-salvestusruumi
10 postkasti veebisaidi kohta – 1 aasta tasuta

Kõik Businessis sisalduv, lisaks:

Naudi prioriteetsekt eksperttuge - ööpäevaringselt
Hangi lisakontroll ja stabiilsus spetsiaalse IP-aadressiga
Tippkoormuse korral saad nädalaks/kuuks võimsust juurde
Suurem andmebaasi jõudlus ja ühenduse piirangud
Populaarseim
79% allahindlust
Business
Veelgi tööriistu ja jõudlust kasvamiseks
18,99 
3,99  /kuus

+2 kuu tasuta

Vali pakett
Hangi 48 kuud hinnaga 191,52 € (tavahind 911,52 €). Hind uuendamisel 16,99 €/kuus.
5 Hallatud Node.js veebirakendused
Kuni 50 veebilehte
5 vibe koodimiskrediit
2 CPU tuuma
3 GB RAMi
50 GB maailma kiireimat NVMe-salvestusruumi
5 postkasti veebisaidi kohta – 1 aasta tasuta

Business paketi eelised:

Loo Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, veebilehe koostaja ja Horizons abil
Tasuta domeen üheks aastaks
Hallatud SSL-sertifikaadid
TASUTA
Globaalne ettevõttesisene CDN
TASUTA
GitHubi integratsioon automaatsete juurutustega
IDE-põhised juurutused
UUS
Igapäevased ja vajaduspõhised varukoopiad
Veebirakenduse tulemüür
AI-robotite liikluse haldamine
Piiramatult andmeedastusmahtu
Hallatud MySQL-andmebaas
69% allahindlust
Cloud Startup
20 korda rohkem võimsust sinu veebilehtedele pilvemajutusega
25,99 
7,99  /kuus

+2 kuu tasuta

Vali pakett
Hangi 48 kuud hinnaga 383,52 € (tavahind 1 247,52 €). Hind uuendamisel 23,99 €/kuus.
10 Hallatud Node.js veebirakendused
UUS
Kuni 100 veebilehte
5 vibe koodimiskrediit
4 CPU tuuma
4 GB RAMi
100 GB maailma kiireimat NVMe-salvestusruumi
10 postkasti veebisaidi kohta – 1 aasta tasuta

Kõik Businessis sisalduv, lisaks:

Naudi prioriteetsekt eksperttuge - ööpäevaringselt
Hangi lisakontroll ja stabiilsus spetsiaalse IP-aadressiga
Tippkoormuse korral saad nädalaks/kuuks võimsust juurde
Suurem andmebaasi jõudlus ja ühenduse piirangud

Kuvatud hind on kuutasu enne maksude rakendamist. Ettemaksmisele kuuluv paketi koguhind on kuutasu, mis on korrutatud sinu paketi kuude arvuga ning see sisaldab kõiki kohalduvaid makse.

Hostinger API FAQs

Find answers to the most frequently asked questions about Hostinger API.

Where can I find the full API reference?

The complete API documentation, including all endpoints, request parameters, and response schemas, is available at developers.hostinger.com.

How do I authenticate with the Hostinger API?

Generate an API token from hPanel under API settings. Pass it as a Bearer token in the Authorization header of every request. Tokens are scoped per account and can be revoked at any time.

What can I manage through the API?

The Hostinger API covers Web Hosting, VPS, Domain, Reach (email marketing) and billing information. If you're using the MCP Connector, these same resources are exposed directly to your AI agent inside your IDE.

Is there a sandbox or test environment I can use?

Not at this time. All API calls interact with your live account, so use a dedicated test server or domain when experimenting.

Are there rate limits I should know about?

Yes. The API enforces rate limits to ensure fair usage. If you exceed them, you'll receive a 429 Too Many Requests response. Rate limit headers are included in every response to help you manage request timing. Exceeding the limit repeatedly may result in your IP being temporarily blocked.

Sinu privaatsus on meile oluline

See veebileht kasutab küpsiseid, mis on vajalikud lehekülje nõuetekohaseks toimimiseks ja andmete hankimiseks selle kohta, kuidas sa lehega suhtled, samuti turunduseesmärkidel. Nõustudes nõustud küpsiste salvestamisega oma seadmes sihtgrupile suunatud reklaamide, personaliseerimise ja analüütika tarbeks, nagu on kirjeldatud meie Küpsiste poliitikas.