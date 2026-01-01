Showcase and sell your work with a .gallery domain

217,99kr./år144,99kr./1. år
Spar 33%
For det første år
.gallery

Om domænet .gallery

En hurtig oversigt, der hjælper dig med at vælge og registrere et .gallery-domæne

What is a .gallery domain?

A .gallery domain is a top level domain that signals a site focused on visual work, such as art, photography, design, or exhibitions. It is commonly used to present a collection or portfolio in a way that is clear and easy to recognize.

Who is a .gallery domain for?

A .gallery domain works well for artists, photographers, museums, design studios, and online exhibitions who want a clear way to showcase visual work. It fits portfolios, collections, and image-led projects

Why choose a .gallery domain?

A .gallery domain helps people understand your site at a glance and gives your brand a clear, memorable web address. It supports consistent use across your website, email, and marketing as your business grows.

Domæneoplysninger for .gallery

TLD
.gallery
TLD-type
gTLD
Minimum registreringsperiode
1 år
Maksimal registreringsperiode
1 år
Beskyttelse af domæneoplysninger
Gratis
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC

Hvorfor registrere dit domæne hos Hostinger?

Ingen teknisk viden kræves
Ekspertsupport døgnet rundt
Gratis domænebeskyttelse
Gratis "kommer snart"-side eller link i bio-hjemmeside
Konkurrencedygtige priser
Tips

Sådan får du det bedste domænenavn

1. Inkluder dit brandnavn

Brug dit brandnavn eller dine søgeord til at øge genkendelse og synlighed i søgeresultaterne.
Domænenavne under tre ord er nemmere at læse og huske.
Undgå bindestreger, tal, slang og ord, der er svære at stave.
Vælg en udvidelse, der passer til din målgruppe, uanset om den er lokal eller global.
Gode domæner sælges hurtigt – søg og få dit i dag.Start søgning

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Ofte stillede spørgsmål om .gallery domæne

A .gallery domain shows that a site focuses on visual work such as art, photography, design, or exhibitions. People use it today to present a collection or portfolio in a clear and descriptive way.

Yes. .gallery is a valid top level domain with an official registry. It works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the website's content and security than on the extension itself.

Choose .gallery if you want a name that clearly matches a visual or portfolio site. Choose .com if your audience expects a familiar extension or if it is easier to get the exact name you want with that extension.

Anyone can register a .gallery domain. There is no special eligibility requirement. It is open to individuals, businesses, and organizations.

Standard domain rules apply, such as allowed characters and length limits. Some names may be reserved by the registry, but there are no special use restrictions for most registrations.

At Hostinger, a .gallery domain costs 144,99 kr. for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is 217,99 kr./år.

Hostinger is an ICANN accredited registrar, so your domain is managed securely. Auto renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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