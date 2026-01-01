Hostinger AI router

Access top AI models with one API key

Use Hostinger AI Router to connect your apps and AI agents to leading LLMs, with built-in fallback, credit-based billing, and no separate provider accounts.
Kom i gangSee AI models
Tillid til bygherrer over hele verden.
10K+
Users worldwide
Arbejder med OpenAI, Anthropic, LangChain og meget mere.
4+
Compatible clients
Access more than 20 leading AI models.
20+
AI modeller
Hoppe over at administrere flere API-nøgler. Brug en for hver model.
1
API key for all models

Leading AI models. One Hostinger account.

Anthropic

6 modeller, herunder Claude Opus 4.8

OpenAI

10 models including GPT 5.6 Terra

DeepSeek

4 models including DeepSeek V4 Pro

xAI

2 modeller, herunder Grok 4.3

Mistral

2 models including Mistral Large 3

Moonshot

2 modeller, herunder Kimi K2.6

MiniMax

MiniMax M2.5

StepFun

Step 3.5 Flash

Z Ai

GLM 5.2

Why agents run better with Hostinger AI Router

Skift modeller uden at genforbinde

Connect your agent once, then use supported models from providers like Claude, OpenAI, DeepSeek, and xAI without new API keys or separate endpoints.

Use one shared credit balance

Run supported models from one Hostinger credit balance. No separate provider accounts, invoices, or billing setup to manage.

Keep agents running with fallback

If a model is unavailable, Hostinger AI Router can automatically switch to another supported model, helping your agent stay responsive.

Se, hvad din stack kan gøre med Hostinger AI Router

Route every request to the best available mode

Use one API key and one integration to access models from Anthropic, OpenAI, DeepSeek, xAI, Mistral, and more. Choose a model for each request, or automatically switch to another when one is unavailable.
Route every request to the best available mode

Behold dit SDK. Ændre en URL.

Already using OpenAI or Anthropic? Swap in one base URL and keep your existing code, SDK, and setup. Hostinger AI Router supports both API formats, plus LangChain, LlamaIndex, and other compatible clients.
Behold dit SDK. Ændre en URL.

Track model brug i hPanel

Se brug efter model, administrer dit delte kreditbalance og opbevar det fra ét sted. Der er ikke behov for separate udbyderdashboards.
Track model brug i hPanel

One-click setup for AI apps

Installer OpenClaw eller Hermes Agent med ét klik og tilslut automatisk til Hostinger AI Router. Ingen API-nøgler at indsætte, ingen konfigurationsfiler at redigere. Vælg den model, din agent bruger fra hPanel.
One-click setup for AI apps

  • Brug hver større model, en balance

    Få adgang til ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini og meget mere uden separate konti eller regninger.

  • Skift modeller uden at røre din kode

    OpenAI SDK compatible, so you can change models without rewriting your app.

  • Pay only for what you use

    Credits måles pr. anmodning, så du aldrig er låst i en fast månedlig omkostning.

Få AI-router

Starting at $5.99 • 5 credits

  • Cut costs with prompt caching

    Repeated content is served from cache automatically, so heavy usage costs less over time.

  • Connect to your AI apps instantly

    Works automatically with OpenClaw and Hermes Agent in Hostinger. No extra keys, no extra setup.

  • Track spend as you go

    See credits used, tokens processed, and cache savings in one place, so nothing is a surprise.

Get started

Hostinger AI Router FAQs

Find answers to the most frequently asked questions about Hostinger AI router.

What is Hostinger AI Router?

Hostinger AI Router er et sikkert endpoint og dashboard til hver AI-model. I stedet for at åbne konti hos hver udbyder, får du en API-nøgle, der når forskellige førende modeller - alt administreres lige her i hPanel.

Which AI models can I use?

Alle de store: OpenAI (GPT), Anthropic (Claude), Google (Gemini), Meta (Llama), Mistral og mere, plus open-source-modeller på tværs af tekst, billede, lyd og indlejringer. Du kan skifte eller sammenligne modeller med en enkelt parameterændring og ingen leverandørlåsning, og nye modeller bliver tilgængelige, når de sendes.

How does billing and pricing work?

You pay with credits on a usage basis, charged per token, with no separate per-provider invoices. Your dashboard shows exactly what you're spending by model, key, and time period. You can also set spend limits and budget alerts, so costs never surprise you.

How do I keep costs, content, and data under control?

Du kan oprette dine egne guardrails — input- og outputfiltre, udgiftsgrænser pr. nøgle og satsgrænser. Caching reducerer omkostninger og forsinkelser på gentagne anmodninger. På datasiden bruges dine opfordringer og svar ikke til at træne modeller.

Kan jeg bruge det i mine egne apps og uden for Hostinger?

Yes. Your key works anywhere — in your sites, scripts, or production apps, on or off Hostinger. The same gateway already powers Hostinger AI products like OpenClaw and the Hermes agent, and you get your own credits and API to build whatever you need.

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