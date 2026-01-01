Leading AI models. One Hostinger account.
Anthropic
OpenAI
DeepSeek
xAI
Mistral
Moonshot
MiniMax
StepFun
Z Ai
Why agents run better with Hostinger AI Router
Skift modeller uden at genforbinde
Use one shared credit balance
Keep agents running with fallback
Se, hvad din stack kan gøre med Hostinger AI Router
Route every request to the best available mode
Behold dit SDK. Ændre en URL.
Track model brug i hPanel
One-click setup for AI apps
Brug hver større model, en balance
Få adgang til ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini og meget mere uden separate konti eller regninger.
Skift modeller uden at røre din kode
OpenAI SDK compatible, so you can change models without rewriting your app.
Pay only for what you use
Credits måles pr. anmodning, så du aldrig er låst i en fast månedlig omkostning.
Få AI-routerStarting at $5.99 • 5 credits
Cut costs with prompt caching
Repeated content is served from cache automatically, so heavy usage costs less over time.
Connect to your AI apps instantly
Works automatically with OpenClaw and Hermes Agent in Hostinger. No extra keys, no extra setup.
Track spend as you go
See credits used, tokens processed, and cache savings in one place, so nothing is a surprise.