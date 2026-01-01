Beszel emerged from the need for a lightweight, efficient server monitoring solution that doesn't sacrifice features for simplicity. While comprehensive monitoring platforms like Prometheus and Grafana excel at large-scale deployments, they often require significant resources and complex configuration that can be overkill for small to medium infrastructures. Beszel fills this gap by providing a complete monitoring solution with minimal resource overhead and straightforward setup. Created by developer Henry as an MIT-licensed open-source project, Beszel has quickly gained adoption among developers and system administrators who value simplicity without compromising on essential monitoring capabilities. The platform's architecture separates the hub (web interface and data storage) from agents (metric collection), enabling scalable monitoring across multiple servers while maintaining a lightweight footprint on each monitored system.

Common Use Cases

DevOps teams use Beszel to monitor development, staging, and production servers with unified visibility into system performance and Docker container health across environments. Small businesses leverage it for infrastructure monitoring without dedicating resources to complex monitoring stacks, benefiting from alerting that notifies them of issues before they impact operations. Managed service providers deploy Beszel to monitor client VPS instances, providing transparent performance reporting and proactive issue detection. Homelab enthusiasts and self-hosters appreciate its lightweight resource usage for monitoring personal servers, NAS devices, and containerized services. System administrators migrating from resource-intensive monitoring solutions use Beszel for comparable functionality with dramatically reduced overhead. Development teams monitoring CI/CD infrastructure rely on its container-aware metrics to optimize build performance and resource allocation.

Key Features

Comprehensive system monitoring: CPU, memory, disk, network, load average, and temperature

Docker and Podman container statistics with per-container resource tracking

Historical data retention for performance trend analysis

Configurable alerting for all monitored metrics and system status changes

Multi-user support with OAuth/OIDC authentication providers

Hub-and-agent architecture for scalable multi-server monitoring

GPU monitoring for Nvidia, AMD, and Intel graphics cards

S.M.A.R.T. disk health monitoring for proactive failure detection

Automatic backups to local disk or S3-compatible storage

Battery status monitoring for portable and UPS-backed systems

Lightweight resource footprint with minimal performance impact

Container inspection and log viewing directly in the web interface

ZFS ARC memory tracking for FreeBSD and Linux systems

Simple deployment with minimal configuration required

Why deploy Beszel on Hostinger VPS

Deploying Beszel on Hostinger VPS provides a centralized, always-available monitoring hub for your entire infrastructure accessible from anywhere through the web interface. The VPS environment ensures reliable uptime for your monitoring service so you're notified of issues even when monitored systems experience problems, dedicated resources for storing historical performance data enabling long-term trend analysis, and consistent availability for alerting systems that notify you immediately when thresholds are exceeded. You benefit from professional hosting infrastructure for your monitoring system independent of the servers being monitored, preventing monitoring blindness during system failures, the ability to scale monitoring across unlimited agents without hub performance degradation, and persistent storage protecting years of performance metrics and configuration. The centralized deployment enables unified monitoring dashboards for distributed infrastructure while maintaining the lightweight efficiency that makes Beszel ideal for monitoring resource-constrained environments.