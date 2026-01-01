خصم يصل إلى 70% على Akaunting

Deploy Akaunting in one click installation.

Free open-source accounting software for small businesses and freelancers with double-entry bookkeeping and invoicing.

قم بتشغيل تطبيقك على الفور
نسخ احتياطية أسبوعية تلقائية مجانية
خادم افتراضي خاص مُدار بالـAI
6.49  US$ /الشهر
اختر الخطة
ضمان استرداد رسوم التسجيل لمدة 30 يومًا
Deploy Akaunting in one click installation.

اختر خطة VPS مقابل Akaunting

خصم 68%
KVM 1
19.99  US$
6.49  US$ /الشهر
اختر خطة
احصل على 24 شهرًا مقابل 155.76 US$ (السعر العادي 479.76 US$). يتم التجديد بسعر 11.99 US$/الشهر.
1 نواة vCPU
4GB RAM
تخزين NVMe بسعة 50GB
نطاق تردّدي 4TB
الأكثر شهرة
خصم 64%
KVM 2
24.99  US$
8.99  US$ /الشهر
اختر خطة
احصل على 24 شهرًا مقابل 215.76 US$ (السعر العادي 599.76 US$). يتم التجديد بسعر 14.99 US$/الشهر.
2 نوى vCPU
8GB RAM
تخزين NVMe بسعة 100GB
نطاق تردّدي 8TB
خصم 70%
KVM 4
42.99  US$
12.99  US$ /الشهر
اختر خطة
احصل على 24 شهرًا مقابل 311.76 US$ (السعر العادي 1,031.76 US$). يتم التجديد بسعر 28.99 US$/الشهر.
4 نوى vCPU
16GB RAM
تخزين NVMe بسعة 200GB
نطاق تردّدي 16TB
خصم 65%
KVM 8
73.99  US$
25.99  US$ /الشهر
اختر خطة
احصل على 24 شهرًا مقابل 623.76 US$ (السعر العادي 1,775.76 US$). يتم التجديد بسعر 49.99 US$/الشهر.
8 نوى vCPU
32GB RAM
تخزين NVMe بسعة 400GB
نطاق تردّدي 32TB
خصم 68%
KVM 1
19.99  US$
6.49  US$ /الشهر
اختر خطة
احصل على 24 شهرًا مقابل 155.76 US$ (السعر العادي 479.76 US$). يتم التجديد بسعر 11.99 US$/الشهر.
1 نواة vCPU
4GB RAM
تخزين NVMe بسعة 50GB
نطاق تردّدي 4TB
الأكثر شهرة
خصم 64%
KVM 2
24.99  US$
8.99  US$ /الشهر
اختر خطة
احصل على 24 شهرًا مقابل 215.76 US$ (السعر العادي 599.76 US$). يتم التجديد بسعر 14.99 US$/الشهر.
2 نوى vCPU
8GB RAM
تخزين NVMe بسعة 100GB
نطاق تردّدي 8TB
خصم 70%
KVM 4
42.99  US$
12.99  US$ /الشهر
اختر خطة
احصل على 24 شهرًا مقابل 311.76 US$ (السعر العادي 1,031.76 US$). يتم التجديد بسعر 28.99 US$/الشهر.
4 نوى vCPU
16GB RAM
تخزين NVMe بسعة 200GB
نطاق تردّدي 16TB
خصم 65%
KVM 8
73.99  US$
25.99  US$ /الشهر
اختر خطة
احصل على 24 شهرًا مقابل 623.76 US$ (السعر العادي 1,775.76 US$). يتم التجديد بسعر 49.99 US$/الشهر.
8 نوى vCPU
32GB RAM
تخزين NVMe بسعة 400GB
نطاق تردّدي 32TB

تحتوي كل خطة على كل ما تحتاجه وأكثر

مدير Docker
الوصول السريع إلى سجلات الحاويات
تحديثات بنقرة واحدة
معالجات AMD EPYC
تخزين NVMe SSD
سرعة الشبكة 1Gbps
API عام
مراكز بيانات في جميع أنحاء العالم
دومين مجاني لمدة سنة
مدير Docker
الوصول السريع إلى سجلات الحاويات
تحديثات بنقرة واحدة
معالجات AMD EPYC
تخزين NVMe SSD
سرعة الشبكة 1Gbps
API عام
مراكز بيانات في جميع أنحاء العالم
دومين مجاني لمدة سنة

تُدفع جميع الباقات مقدمًا. السعر الشهري هو إجمالي سعر الباقة مقسومًا على عدد أشهر الباقة.

ما يمكنك بناؤه باستخدام Akaunting

Akaunting is an open-source accounting platform built for small businesses, freelancers, and entrepreneurs who need professional financial management without paying monthly per-user fees. Built on Laravel and released under the GPL-3.0 license, it provides double-entry bookkeeping, multi-currency support, and comprehensive financial reporting in a modern web interface accessible to non-accountants.

Self-hosting Akaunting means your revenue figures, expense records, customer data, and bank account details stay on your own infrastructure—never shared with a commercial accounting cloud. The platform supports multiple companies and users with role-based access controls, making it suitable for teams and accounting firms managing several clients. A marketplace of extensions lets you add payment gateway integrations, payroll, and other modules as your business needs evolve.

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ما يمكنك بناؤه باستخدام {name}

الميزات الرئيسية لـ Akaunting

Professional invoicing

Create customizable invoices with your branding, send them directly from the platform, and set up recurring invoices to automate regular billing for retainer clients.

Double-entry bookkeeping

Full double-entry accounting with a chart of accounts ensures accurate financial records that meet professional standards and simplify year-end tax preparation.

Multi-currency support

Invoice international clients in their local currency and record expenses in multiple currencies, with automatic exchange rate updates keeping your books accurate.

Bank reconciliation

Import bank transactions and match them against recorded entries to keep your cash flow accurate and catch discrepancies before they become problems.

Financial reporting

Built-in profit and loss, balance sheet, cash flow, and tax summary reports give you the financial visibility needed to make informed business decisions.

ما أهمية تشغيل Akaunting على Hostinger؟

تشغيل بنقرة واحدة

قم بتشغيل تطبيقك فوراً باستخدام إعداد مُعد مسبقاً. لا حاجة للتثبيت اليدوي أو خطوات الإعداد المعقدة.

تشغيل بنقرة واحدة

أمان يمكنك الاعتماد عليه

حافظ على حماية تطبيقاتك باستخدام جدار حماية مدمج، وحماية من هجمات DDoS، ومراقبة مستمرة.

أمان يمكنك الاعتماد عليه

مدير Docker مدمج

قم بتشغيل وإدارة حاويات Docker متعددة من مكان واحد. انشر مشاريعك وقم بتحديثها ومراقبتها بسهولة.

مدير Docker مدمج

تشغيل بنقرة واحدة

قم بتشغيل تطبيقك فوراً باستخدام إعداد مُعد مسبقاً. لا حاجة للتثبيت اليدوي أو خطوات الإعداد المعقدة.

تشغيل بنقرة واحدة

أمان يمكنك الاعتماد عليه

حافظ على حماية تطبيقاتك باستخدام جدار حماية مدمج، وحماية من هجمات DDoS، ومراقبة مستمرة.

أمان يمكنك الاعتماد عليه

مدير Docker مدمج

قم بتشغيل وإدارة حاويات Docker متعددة من مكان واحد. انشر مشاريعك وقم بتحديثها ومراقبتها بسهولة.

مدير Docker مدمج

موقع الخادم الموصى به:

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انطلق محلياً. وتوسّع عالميا

اختر موقع خادم قريب من جمهورك لزيادة سرعة التحميل. لدينا مراكز بيانات في أمريكا الشمالية وأوروبا وآسيا وأمريكا الجنوبية.
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انطلق محلياً. وتوسّع عالميا

استضافة Docker VPS يمكنك الاعتماد عليها

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

أنا سعيد للغاية باستضافة VPS من Hostinger! مدة تشغيلهم ممتازة باستمرار، مما يضمن تشغيل موقعي بسلاسة. كلما احتجتُ إلى مساعدة، كان فريق الدعم الفني لديهم سريعًا وواسع الاطلاع ومتعاونًا للغاية.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

كل شيء سلس ورائع مع Hostinger، روبوت الدردشة بـAI والدردشة البشرية، حتى لو لم يستطع الذكاء الاصطناعي حل سؤالك. وخادم VPS رائع، بلا أي مشاكل. شكرًا لفريق التطوير وكل من ساهم. استمروا في هذا النجاح 🚀

Noel
Noel

أخيرًا، شركة استضافة VPS تُقدم خدماتها على أكمل وجه! أسعار مناسبة. بوابة ممتازة تحترم وقت مستخدميها. نسخ احتياطية سلسة. دعم فني ممتاز. موثوقية عالية. أداء قوي.

Omkar
Omkar

تواصلتُ مع دعم Hostinger بعد فقدان الوصول إلى نسخة n8n المُستضافة ذاتيًا، وكنتُ في غاية الإعجاب. كان كودي ومحمد من فريق الدعم صبورين للغاية ودقيقين للغاية.

Sylvain
Sylvain

شكراً جزيلاً لكارلا على مساعدتي في ترقية N8N على خادم Hostinger VPS الخاص بي. محترفة وذات خبرة، شكراً جزيلاً لكِ مرة أخرى كارلا.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS رائعٌ حقًا. يعمل دائمًا بكفاءة. سريع ومستقر. لا يتوقف أبدًا، ولا يتعطل أبدًا.

Martin K
Martin K

الشركة تعمل بشكل جيد، وأنا سعيد جدًا بالخدمات التي أستخدمها. أسعارها ليست باهظة كبعض الشركات التي تقدم إعدادات VPS وخطط أسعار ممتازة.

ضمان استرداد الأموال لمدة 30 يومًا

جرّبها دون أي مخاطرة مع ضمان استرداد رسوم التسجيل لمدة 30 يومًا. راجع سياسة استرداد رسوم التسجيل لمزيد من التفاصيل.

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