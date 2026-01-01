Showcase and sell your work with a .gallery domain

3,199/वर्ष2,129/1 ला वर्ष
33% की बचत करें
पहले वर्ष के लिए
.gallery

.gallery डोमेन के बारे में

.gallery डोमेन चुनने और रजिस्टर करने में आपकी सहायता के लिए एक संक्षिप्त ओवरव्यू

What is a .gallery domain?

A .gallery domain is a top level domain that signals a site focused on visual work, such as art, photography, design, or exhibitions. It is commonly used to present a collection or portfolio in a way that is clear and easy to recognize.

Who is a .gallery domain for?

A .gallery domain works well for artists, photographers, museums, design studios, and online exhibitions who want a clear way to showcase visual work. It fits portfolios, collections, and image-led projects

Why choose a .gallery domain?

A .gallery domain helps people understand your site at a glance and gives your brand a clear, memorable web address. It supports consistent use across your website, email, and marketing as your business grows.

.gallery के लिए डोमेन जानकारी

टीएलडी
.gallery
टीएलडी प्रकार
gTLD
न्यूनतम पंजीकरण अवधि
1 वर्ष
पंजीकरण की अधिकतम अवधि
1 वर्ष
डोमेन गोपनीयता सुरक्षा
मुफ्त
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC

आपको Hostinger के साथ अपना डोमेन क्यों रजिस्टर करना चाहिए?

तकनीकी ज्ञान की कोई आवश्यकता नहीं
24/7 विशेषज्ञ सहायता
मुफ्त डोमेन गोपनीयता सुरक्षा
जल्द ही आ रहा है वाला पेज या लिंक इन बायो वेबसाइट मुफ्त में उपलब्ध
प्रतिस्पर्धी कीमतें
टिप्स

अपने लिए सबसे अच्छा डोमेन नाम कैसे प्राप्त करें

1. अपने ब्रांड का नाम शामिल करें

खोज परिणामों में पहचान और दृश्यता बढ़ाने के लिए अपने ब्रांड नाम या कीवर्ड्स का उपयोग करें।
तीन शब्दों से कम के डोमेन नाम पढ़ने और याद रखने में आसान होते हैं।
हाइफन, संख्याओं, बोलचाल की भाषा और कठिन वर्तनी वाले शब्दों से बचें।
अपनी ऑडियंस के लिए उपयुक्त एक्सटेंशन चुनें, चाहे वह लोकल हो या वैश्विक।
अच्छे डोमेन जल्दी बिक जाते हैं — आज ही खोजें और अपना डोमेन सुरक्षित करें।खोज शुरू करें

अन्य डोमेन एक्सटेंशन्स देखें

.in

यह हर भारतीय के लिए स्थानीय लगता है

₹8991/प्रथम वर्षउपलब्धता जांचें

.com

दुनिया का सबसे पसंदीदा डोमेन

₹1,4991/प्रथम वर्षउपलब्धता जांचें

.online

आपका व्यवसाय, चौबीसों घंटे, सातों दिन खुला रहता है।

₹3,48999/प्रथम वर्षउपलब्धता जांचें

.io

वह क्षेत्र जो हर स्टार्टअप चाहता है

₹7,2593,099/प्रथम वर्षउपलब्धता जांचें

.icu

अपने ग्राहकों को दिखाएं कि आप .icu पर बिज़नेस करते हैं।

₹1,549199/प्रथम वर्षउपलब्धता जांचें

.xyz

ताज़ा। आधुनिक। असीम रूप से लचीला।

₹1,939199/प्रथम वर्षउपलब्धता जांचें

.pro

दुनिया को दिखाओ कि तुम सबसे अच्छे क्या कर सकते हो

₹3,099289/प्रथम वर्षउपलब्धता जांचें

.cloud

जहां आधुनिक व्यवसाय संचालित होते हैं

₹2,519199/प्रथम वर्षउपलब्धता जांचें

.gallery डोमेन के बारे में सामान्यतः पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्न

A .gallery domain shows that a site focuses on visual work such as art, photography, design, or exhibitions. People use it today to present a collection or portfolio in a clear and descriptive way.

Yes. .gallery is a valid top level domain with an official registry. It works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the website's content and security than on the extension itself.

Choose .gallery if you want a name that clearly matches a visual or portfolio site. Choose .com if your audience expects a familiar extension or if it is easier to get the exact name you want with that extension.

Anyone can register a .gallery domain. There is no special eligibility requirement. It is open to individuals, businesses, and organizations.

Standard domain rules apply, such as allowed characters and length limits. Some names may be reserved by the registry, but there are no special use restrictions for most registrations.

At Hostinger, a .gallery domain costs ₹2,129 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₹3,199/वर्ष.

Hostinger is an ICANN accredited registrar, so your domain is managed securely. Auto renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

हमें आपकी गोपनीयता का ख्याल है

यह वेबसाइट उन कुकीज़ का उपयोग करती है जो साइट के ठीक से काम करने और आप हमारी साइट से कैसे इंटरैक्ट करते हैं, इस पर डेटा जुटाने और मार्केटिंग के उद्देश्यों के लिए आवश्यक हैं। अपनी स्वीकृति देकर हमारी कुकी नीति के अनुसार ऐड टार्गेटिंग, पेर्सनलाइज़ेशन और विश्लेषण करने के लिए आप इन कुकीज़ को अपने डिवाइस पर स्टोर करने से सहमत हैं।