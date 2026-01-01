Hostinger AI router

Access top AI models with one API key

Use Hostinger AI Router to connect your apps and AI agents to leading LLMs, with built-in fallback, credit-based billing, and no separate provider accounts.
शुरू करेंSee AI models
दुनिया भर के बिल्डरों द्वारा विश्वसनीय।
10K+
Users worldwide
यह OpenAI, Anthropic, LangChain और अन्य के साथ काम करता है।
4+
Compatible clients
Access more than 20 leading AI models.
20+
एआई मॉडल
कई API कुंजियों को प्रबंधित करने की झंझट से बचें। प्रत्येक मॉडल के लिए एक ही कुंजी का उपयोग करें।
1
API key for all models

Leading AI models. One Hostinger account.

Anthropic

क्लाउड ओपस 4.8 सहित 6 मॉडल

OpenAI

10 models including GPT 5.6 Terra

डीपसीक

4 models including DeepSeek V4 Pro

xAI

ग्रोक 4.3 सहित 2 मॉडल

मिस्ट्राल

2 models including Mistral Large 3

मूनशॉट

किमि K2.6 सहित 2 मॉडल

MiniMax

MiniMax M2.5

StepFun

Step 3.5 Flash

Z Ai

जीएलएम 5.2

Why agents run better with Hostinger AI Router

बिना दोबारा कनेक्ट किए मॉडल बदलें

Connect your agent once, then use supported models from providers like Claude, OpenAI, DeepSeek, and xAI without new API keys or separate endpoints.

Use one shared credit balance

Run supported models from one Hostinger credit balance. No separate provider accounts, invoices, or billing setup to manage.

Keep agents running with fallback

If a model is unavailable, Hostinger AI Router can automatically switch to another supported model, helping your agent stay responsive.

Hostinger AI Router के साथ देखें कि आपका स्टैक क्या कर सकता है।

Route every request to the best available mode

Use one API key and one integration to access models from Anthropic, OpenAI, DeepSeek, xAI, Mistral, and more. Choose a model for each request, or automatically switch to another when one is unavailable.
Route every request to the best available mode

अपना SDK रखें। केवल एक URL बदलें।

Already using OpenAI or Anthropic? Swap in one base URL and keep your existing code, SDK, and setup. Hostinger AI Router supports both API formats, plus LangChain, LlamaIndex, and other compatible clients.
अपना SDK रखें। केवल एक URL बदलें।

hPanel में मॉडल के उपयोग को ट्रैक करें

मॉडल के अनुसार उपयोग देखें, अपने साझा क्रेडिट बैलेंस को प्रबंधित करें और एक ही स्थान से टॉप-अप करें। अलग-अलग प्रदाता डैशबोर्ड की आवश्यकता नहीं है।
hPanel में मॉडल के उपयोग को ट्रैक करें

One-click setup for AI apps

एक क्लिक में OpenClaw या Hermes एजेंट इंस्टॉल करें और Hostinger AI राउटर से स्वचालित रूप से कनेक्ट करें। API कुंजी पेस्ट करने या कॉन्फ़िगरेशन फ़ाइल संपादित करने की आवश्यकता नहीं है। hPanel से अपने एजेंट के लिए उपयुक्त मॉडल चुनें।
One-click setup for AI apps

  • सभी प्रमुख मॉडलों का उपयोग करें, एक ही संतुलन

    ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini और अन्य प्लेटफॉर्म्स को बिना अलग खाते या बिल के एक्सेस करें।

  • अपने कोड को छुए बिना मॉडल बदलें

    OpenAI SDK compatible, so you can change models without rewriting your app.

  • Pay only for what you use

    क्रेडिट की राशि प्रत्येक अनुरोध के आधार पर निर्धारित की जाती है, इसलिए आप कभी भी एक निश्चित मासिक लागत से बंधे नहीं होते हैं।

एआई राउटर प्राप्त करें

Starting at $5.99 • 5 credits

  • Cut costs with prompt caching

    Repeated content is served from cache automatically, so heavy usage costs less over time.

  • Connect to your AI apps instantly

    Works automatically with OpenClaw and Hermes Agent in Hostinger. No extra keys, no extra setup.

  • Track spend as you go

    See credits used, tokens processed, and cache savings in one place, so nothing is a surprise.

Get started

Hostinger AI Router FAQs

Find answers to the most frequently asked questions about Hostinger AI router.

What is Hostinger AI Router?

Hostinger AI Router हर AI मॉडल के लिए एक सुरक्षित एंडपॉइंट और डैशबोर्ड है। हर प्रोवाइडर के साथ अकाउंट खोलने के बजाय, आपको एक API कुंजी मिलती है जो विभिन्न प्रमुख मॉडलों तक पहुँचती है — यह सब यहीं hPanel में मैनेज किया जाता है।

Which AI models can I use?

सभी प्रमुख: OpenAI (GPT), Anthropic (Claude), Google (Gemini), Meta (Llama), Mistral, और कई अन्य, साथ ही टेक्स्ट, इमेज, ऑडियो और एम्बेडिंग के लिए ओपन-सोर्स मॉडल भी। आप एक ही पैरामीटर बदलकर मॉडल स्विच या तुलना कर सकते हैं और कोई वेंडर लॉक-इन नहीं होगा, और नए मॉडल उनके शिप होते ही उपलब्ध हो जाते हैं।

How does billing and pricing work?

You pay with credits on a usage basis, charged per token, with no separate per-provider invoices. Your dashboard shows exactly what you're spending by model, key, and time period. You can also set spend limits and budget alerts, so costs never surprise you.

How do I keep costs, content, and data under control?

आप अपने खुद के गार्डरेल बना सकते हैं — इनपुट और आउटपुट फिल्टर, प्रति-कुंजी खर्च सीमाएँ और दर सीमाएँ। कैशिंग दोहराए गए अनुरोधों पर लागत और विलंबता कम करता है। डेटा के संबंध में, आपके प्रॉम्प्ट और प्रतिक्रियाएँ मॉडल को प्रशिक्षित करने के लिए उपयोग नहीं किए जाते हैं।

क्या मैं इसका उपयोग अपने ऐप्स में और Hostinger के बाहर कर सकता/सकती हूं?

Yes. Your key works anywhere — in your sites, scripts, or production apps, on or off Hostinger. The same gateway already powers Hostinger AI products like OpenClaw and the Hermes agent, and you get your own credits and API to build whatever you need.

हमें आपकी गोपनीयता का ख्याल है

यह वेबसाइट उन कुकीज़ का उपयोग करती है जो साइट के ठीक से काम करने और आप हमारी साइट से कैसे इंटरैक्ट करते हैं, इस पर डेटा जुटाने और मार्केटिंग के उद्देश्यों के लिए आवश्यक हैं। अपनी स्वीकृति देकर हमारी कुकी नीति के अनुसार ऐड टार्गेटिंग, पेर्सनलाइज़ेशन और विश्लेषण करने के लिए आप इन कुकीज़ को अपने डिवाइस पर स्टोर करने से सहमत हैं।