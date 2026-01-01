Deploy Hoop in one click installation.
Open-source infrastructure access gateway with AI-powered data masking, audit trails, and just-in-time access reviews.
为 Hoop 选一个 VPS 套餐
每个套餐都包含您所需的一切以及更多
你可以用 Hoop 构建什么
Hoop is an open-source access gateway that intercepts connections between users and infrastructure — databases, servers, and APIs — automatically masking sensitive data and enforcing access policies at the protocol layer with sub-5ms latency. It combines AI-powered PII detection via Microsoft Presidio, comprehensive audit trails, and just-in-time approval workflows through Slack or Microsoft Teams, enabling zero standing privileges without disrupting developer workflows.
Self-hosting Hoop on your VPS means audit logs, session recordings, and data masking rules stay entirely on your infrastructure, satisfying data residency requirements for SOC 2, HIPAA, and PCI DSS while eliminating the cost of managed security platforms.
Hoop 的主要功能
AI Data Masking
Automatically detects and masks PII, credit cards, and SSNs at the protocol layer with sub-5ms latency and no query performance impact.
Just-in-Time Reviews
Request production access and receive real-time approval notifications via Slack or Microsoft Teams for zero standing privileges.
Full Audit Trails
Session recording and comprehensive logs provide complete visibility for SOC 2, HIPAA, and PCI DSS compliance requirements.
Multi-Protocol Support
Proxy connections to PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB, Redis, MSSQL, SSH, Kubernetes, and HTTP APIs through a single gateway.
Query Guardrails
Block dangerous operations like DROP TABLE or DELETE without WHERE clauses before they execute on production databases.
为什么要在 Hostinger 上运行 Hoop
一键启动
预配置设置让您的应用程序立即启动和运行。无需手动安装或复杂的设置步骤。
值得信赖的安全保障
利用内置防火墙、DDoS防护和持续监控功能，保护您的应用程序。
内置 Docker 管理器
在一个地方运行和管理多个 Docker 容器。轻松部署、更新和监控您的项目。
一键启动
预配置设置让您的应用程序立即启动和运行。无需手动安装或复杂的设置步骤。
值得信赖的安全保障
利用内置防火墙、DDoS防护和持续监控功能，保护您的应用程序。
内置 Docker 管理器
在一个地方运行和管理多个 Docker 容器。轻松部署、更新和监控您的项目。
值得信赖的 Docker VPS 主机
我对Hostinger的VPS主机服务非常满意！他们的正常运行时间始终保持一流，确保我的网站流畅运行。每当我需要帮助的时候，他们的技术支持团队都能迅速响应，足够专业，而且很热心。
Hostinger 的所有服务都非常丝滑和完善，AI 聊天机器人加上人工客服，如果 AI 无法解答你的问题，他们也会提供帮助。哦，对了，他们的 VPS 也超级棒，非常好用。感谢开发团队和所有参与其中的人。继续努力！🚀
终于找到一家真正靠谱的VPS主机公司了！价格合理，用户门户网站体验极佳，充分尊重用户时间，备份无缝衔接，技术支持到位，稳定可靠，感觉非常稳定。
我的自托管 n8n 实例无法访问后，我联系了 Hostinger 的技术支持，他们的服务让我非常满意。技术支持团队的 Kodee 和 Mohammad 非常有耐心，而且工作细致周到。
非常感谢 Carla 帮我完成了 Hostinger VPS 的 N8N 升级。她很专业，再次感谢 Carla。
Hostinger VPS 绝对出色。它一直运行稳定，速度快，从不宕机，也从不崩溃。
这家公司运营良好，我对他们提供的服务非常满意。价格没有某些提供优质VPS配置和方案的公司那么贵。