Apache APISIX is a dynamic, real-time, high-performance API gateway built on top of NGINX and etcd. It handles north-south and east-west traffic for microservices, REST APIs, gRPC services, WebSockets, and LLM endpoints, with hot-reloadable routes, upstreams, and 100+ built-in plugins for authentication, rate limiting, observability, transformation, and AI proxying — all configured through a versioned Admin API without restarting the data plane.

Self-hosting APISIX on your own VPS gives you a production-grade gateway without the per-request fees of managed AWS, GCP, or SaaS gateways, while keeping route definitions, secrets, JWT keys, and traffic telemetry on infrastructure you control. The deployment ships with etcd for clustered configuration storage so you can drive every change through the REST Admin API or Terraform.