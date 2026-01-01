Make your mark online with a .ink domain
R$180,99/anoR$10,991º anoPara o primeiro ano
Economize 94%
Saiba mais sobre o domínio .ink
Uma visão geral rápida para te ajudar a escolher e registrar um domínio .ink.
What is a .ink domain?
.ink is a generic top-level domain with no special eligibility limits. It’s commonly used by tattoo artists, designers, publishers, and other creative brands that want a short, memorable web address.
Who is a .ink domain for?
A .ink domain works well for tattoo studios, illustrators, writers, publishers, and print shops that want a memorable, creative web address. It suits portfolios, brands, and projects built around ink, art, and publishing.
Why choose a .ink domain?
An .ink domain helps visitors quickly identify your website and creates a clear, memorable web address. It supports consistent branding across site pages, email, and marketing, making it easier to manage as your business grows.
Informações de domínio para .ink
TLD
.ink
Tipo TLD
gTLD
Período mínimo de inscrição
1 ano
Período máximo de inscrição
3 anos
Proteção de privacidade de domínio
Grátis
Bloqueio do Registrador
Domínios IDN
DNSSEC
Taxa da ICANN
R$ 1,09
Por que registrar seu domínio com a Hostinger?
Não precisa saber programação
Suporte especializado 24 horas por dia, 7 dias por semana
Proteção de privacidade grátis
Página grátis para "em breve" ou "link na bio" do site
Preços competitivos
Dicas
Como garantir o melhor nome de domínio
1. Inclua o nome da sua marca
Use o nome da sua marca ou palavras-chave para aumentar o reconhecimento e a visibilidade nos resultados de pesquisa.
2. Nomes curtos
Nomes de domínio com menos de três palavras são mais fáceis de ler e lembrar.
3. Menos é mais
Evite hífens, números, gírias e palavras difíceis de soletrar.
4. Pense no seu público
Escolha uma extensão que se adeque ao seu público, seja ele local ou global.
5. Aja rápido
Os melhores domínios são vendidos rapidamente — pesquise e garanta o seu hoje mesmo.Iniciar pesquisa
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Perguntas frequentes (FAQ) sobre o domínio .ink
What does a .ink domain mean?
A .ink domain is a generic top-level domain that usually suggests writing, design, tattoo art, printing, or other creative work. It was originally introduced as a brandable extension, but today it’s used broadly for identity and niche projects.
Is a .ink domain trusted?
Yes. .ink is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email systems, and search engines. Trust depends more on the site’s content and security than on the extension itself.
Is a .ink a good domain?
Yes, if you want a short, memorable name tied to creative, artistic, or publishing work. Search engines treat .ink the same as other extensions, so relevance and content matter more than the suffix.
Should I choose a .ink domain or .com domain?
Choose .ink if you want a niche, brandable name and the .com version is unavailable. Choose .com if you want the most familiar option for a broad audience and easier typing.
Who can register a .ink domain?
Anyone can register a .ink domain. It is open to individuals, businesses, and organizations without special location or industry requirements.
Are there restrictions on .ink domains?
Standard domain rules apply, including allowed character limits and naming rules. Reserved names may be blocked by the registry, but there are no special eligibility restrictions for most registrations.
How much does a .ink domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .ink domain costs R$ 10,99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is R$ 180,99/ano. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.