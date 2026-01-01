Build a trusted health brand with a .health domain
R$438,99/anoR$67,991º anoPara o primeiro ano
Economize 85%
Saiba mais sobre o domínio .health
Uma visão geral rápida para te ajudar a escolher e registrar um domínio .health.
What is a .health domain?
A generic top-level domain for health-related sites, .health is open for global registration but can carry registry rules to support trusted health information, services, or products.
Who is a .health domain for?
A .health domain works well for healthcare providers, wellness brands, medical practices, and health educators who want a clear, trustworthy online identity. It also fits digital health projects and patient-focused services.
Why choose a .health domain?
A .health domain helps visitors understand your website’s focus quickly, supports a clear and trustworthy brand identity, and works well across websites, emails, and marketing as your business grows.
Informações de domínio para .health
TLD
.health
Tipo TLD
gTLD
Período mínimo de inscrição
1 ano
Período máximo de inscrição
3 anos
Proteção de privacidade de domínio
Grátis
Bloqueio do Registrador
DNSSEC
Taxa da ICANN
R$ 1,09
Por que registrar seu domínio com a Hostinger?
Não precisa saber programação
Suporte especializado 24 horas por dia, 7 dias por semana
Proteção de privacidade grátis
Página grátis para "em breve" ou "link na bio" do site
Preços competitivos
Dicas
Como garantir o melhor nome de domínio
1. Inclua o nome da sua marca
Use o nome da sua marca ou palavras-chave para aumentar o reconhecimento e a visibilidade nos resultados de pesquisa.
2. Nomes curtos
Nomes de domínio com menos de três palavras são mais fáceis de ler e lembrar.
3. Menos é mais
Evite hífens, números, gírias e palavras difíceis de soletrar.
4. Pense no seu público
Escolha uma extensão que se adeque ao seu público, seja ele local ou global.
5. Aja rápido
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Perguntas frequentes (FAQ) sobre o domínio .health
What does a .health domain mean?
.health is a generic domain extension used for health-related sites, services, and information. It was created for this topic, and people now read it as a clear signal that a site is about health.
Is a .health domain trusted?
Yes. .health is a valid top-level domain in the DNS root zone, and it is managed by an official registry. That means it works normally in browsers, email systems, and search engines.
Is a .health a good domain?
Yes, if your site is clearly connected to health, wellness, or care. Search engines treat it like any other TLD for SEO, so content, relevance, and site quality matter more than the extension.
Should I choose a .health domain or .com domain?
Choose .health when you want the extension to match a health-focused topic and make the purpose obvious. Choose .com if your audience expects a familiar, broad-use domain or if the exact name you want is only available there.
Who can register a .health domain?
Anyone can register a .health domain. It is an open extension, so you do not need to be a licensed healthcare provider or belong to a specific industry.
Are there restrictions on .health domains?
Yes, standard domain rules apply, like using valid characters and meeting length limits. Some names may also be reserved or blocked by the registry, so availability can vary by domain.
How much does a .health domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .health domain costs R$ 67,99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is R$ 438,99/ano. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.