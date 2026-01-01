Docker Registry

Private Docker registry for storing and distributing container images

اختر خطة VPS للنشر Docker Registry

KVM 1
1 نواة vCPU
4GB RAM
تخزين NVMe بسعة 50GB
نطاق تردّدي 4TB
4.99  US$ /الشهر

تتجدّد مقابل 9.99 US$/الشهر لـ2 سنوات. يمكنك إلغاء الاشتراك في أي وقت!

حول Docker Registry

Docker Registry serves as the foundational infrastructure for private container image management, enabling organizations to maintain complete control over their Docker image distribution while ensuring security, compliance, and performance for containerized application deployments. As the official Docker image storage solution, it provides enterprise-grade reliability and features needed for production container workflows while maintaining compatibility with all Docker tooling and CI/CD systems.

Common Use Cases

DevOps teams deploy private Docker registries to securely store proprietary application images, ensuring sensitive code and intellectual property never leaves the organization's infrastructure while maintaining fast image distribution for deployment pipelines. Enterprise development teams leverage it for managing custom base images, security-patched containers, and application versions across development, staging, and production environments with complete audit trails. CI/CD systems utilize it as the central hub for automated image building, testing, and deployment workflows that require reliable, high-performance image storage and retrieval. Security teams rely on it for maintaining approved, scanned container images that meet compliance requirements while providing controlled access to development and deployment systems.

Key Features

  • Secure private storage for Docker images with authentication and authorization
  • High-performance image distribution with optimized layer caching
  • RESTful API compatible with all Docker clients and tooling
  • Webhook integration for automated CI/CD pipeline triggers
  • TLS/SSL support for encrypted image transfers and API access
  • Storage backend flexibility with filesystem, cloud, and distributed options
  • Image manifest validation and integrity verification
  • Garbage collection for automated cleanup of unused images and layers
  • Health check endpoints for monitoring and load balancer integration
  • Access logging and audit trails for compliance and troubleshooting
  • Cross-registry mirroring and replication capabilities
  • Tag and repository management with retention policies

Why deploy Docker Registry on Hostinger VPS

Deploying Docker Registry on Hostinger VPS provides dedicated storage and bandwidth for high-performance container image distribution, ensuring fast pull times for development and production deployments while maintaining complete control over image data and access policies. The VPS environment offers the security isolation and resource control needed for storing sensitive container images, enabling compliance with data governance requirements and eliminating dependencies on external registry services. Self-hosting ensures unlimited image storage without usage-based pricing, enables custom authentication and authorization policies, and provides full control over image retention and backup strategies. The dedicated infrastructure supports the I/O intensive operations required for concurrent image pushes and pulls while ensuring reliable availability for CI/CD systems that depend on consistent registry access.

