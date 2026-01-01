Deploy Cryptgeon in one click installation.
Zero-knowledge encrypted note and file sharing with self-destructing messages based on views or expiry time.
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ما يمكنك بناؤه باستخدام Cryptgeon
Cryptgeon is a privacy-focused, open-source alternative to PrivNote for sharing sensitive information securely. All encryption happens client-side in the browser before data ever reaches the server, implementing a zero-knowledge architecture where even administrators cannot read message contents. Notes and files self-destruct after a configurable number of views or a time limit, ensuring sensitive data never lingers.
Self-hosting Cryptgeon on your VPS means your organization's secure communication channel runs on infrastructure you fully control — no third-party services, no data retention policies imposed by others, and complete freedom to configure expiration limits, file size caps, and access policies to match your security requirements.
الميزات الرئيسية لـ Cryptgeon
Zero-Knowledge Encryption
All encryption and decryption happens in the browser, so the server never has access to plaintext content — not even administrators can read messages.
Self-Destructing Messages
Notes and files expire automatically after a set number of views or a time limit, preventing sensitive data from persisting beyond its intended use.
File Sharing Support
Share encrypted files alongside text notes, making it suitable for securely transferring credentials, keys, and confidential documents.
No Account Required
Completely anonymous sharing — recipients access content via a unique link without creating an account or providing personal information.
Password Protection
Add an extra layer of security by protecting notes with a password that recipients must enter before decryption occurs.
ما أهمية تشغيل Cryptgeon على Hostinger؟
تشغيل بنقرة واحدة
قم بتشغيل تطبيقك فوراً باستخدام إعداد مُعد مسبقاً. لا حاجة للتثبيت اليدوي أو خطوات الإعداد المعقدة.
أمان يمكنك الاعتماد عليه
حافظ على حماية تطبيقاتك باستخدام جدار حماية مدمج، وحماية من هجمات DDoS، ومراقبة مستمرة.
مدير Docker مدمج
قم بتشغيل وإدارة حاويات Docker متعددة من مكان واحد. انشر مشاريعك وقم بتحديثها ومراقبتها بسهولة.
تشغيل بنقرة واحدة
قم بتشغيل تطبيقك فوراً باستخدام إعداد مُعد مسبقاً. لا حاجة للتثبيت اليدوي أو خطوات الإعداد المعقدة.
أمان يمكنك الاعتماد عليه
حافظ على حماية تطبيقاتك باستخدام جدار حماية مدمج، وحماية من هجمات DDoS، ومراقبة مستمرة.
مدير Docker مدمج
قم بتشغيل وإدارة حاويات Docker متعددة من مكان واحد. انشر مشاريعك وقم بتحديثها ومراقبتها بسهولة.
استضافة Docker VPS يمكنك الاعتماد عليها
أنا سعيد للغاية باستضافة VPS من Hostinger! مدة تشغيلهم ممتازة باستمرار، مما يضمن تشغيل موقعي بسلاسة. كلما احتجتُ إلى مساعدة، كان فريق الدعم الفني لديهم سريعًا وواسع الاطلاع ومتعاونًا للغاية.
كل شيء سلس ورائع مع Hostinger، روبوت الدردشة بـAI والدردشة البشرية، حتى لو لم يستطع الذكاء الاصطناعي حل سؤالك. وخادم VPS رائع، بلا أي مشاكل. شكرًا لفريق التطوير وكل من ساهم. استمروا في هذا النجاح 🚀
أخيرًا، شركة استضافة VPS تُقدم خدماتها على أكمل وجه! أسعار مناسبة. بوابة ممتازة تحترم وقت مستخدميها. نسخ احتياطية سلسة. دعم فني ممتاز. موثوقية عالية. أداء قوي.
تواصلتُ مع دعم Hostinger بعد فقدان الوصول إلى نسخة n8n المُستضافة ذاتيًا، وكنتُ في غاية الإعجاب. كان كودي ومحمد من فريق الدعم صبورين للغاية ودقيقين للغاية.
شكراً جزيلاً لكارلا على مساعدتي في ترقية N8N على خادم Hostinger VPS الخاص بي. محترفة وذات خبرة، شكراً جزيلاً لكِ مرة أخرى كارلا.
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الشركة تعمل بشكل جيد، وأنا سعيد جدًا بالخدمات التي أستخدمها. أسعارها ليست باهظة كبعض الشركات التي تقدم إعدادات VPS وخطط أسعار ممتازة.