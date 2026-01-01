خصم يصل إلى 70% على Cryptgeon

Deploy Cryptgeon in one click installation.

Zero-knowledge encrypted note and file sharing with self-destructing messages based on views or expiry time.

قم بتشغيل تطبيقك على الفور
نسخ احتياطية أسبوعية تلقائية مجانية
خادم افتراضي خاص مُدار بالـAI
6.49  US$ /الشهر
اختر الخطة
ضمان استرداد رسوم التسجيل لمدة 30 يومًا
Deploy Cryptgeon in one click installation.

اختر خطة VPS مقابل Cryptgeon

خصم 68%
KVM 1
19.99  US$
6.49  US$ /الشهر
اختر خطة
احصل على 24 شهرًا مقابل 155.76 US$ (السعر العادي 479.76 US$). يتم التجديد بسعر 11.99 US$/الشهر.
1 نواة vCPU
4GB RAM
تخزين NVMe بسعة 50GB
نطاق تردّدي 4TB
الأكثر شهرة
خصم 64%
KVM 2
24.99  US$
8.99  US$ /الشهر
اختر خطة
احصل على 24 شهرًا مقابل 215.76 US$ (السعر العادي 599.76 US$). يتم التجديد بسعر 14.99 US$/الشهر.
2 نوى vCPU
8GB RAM
تخزين NVMe بسعة 100GB
نطاق تردّدي 8TB
خصم 70%
KVM 4
42.99  US$
12.99  US$ /الشهر
اختر خطة
احصل على 24 شهرًا مقابل 311.76 US$ (السعر العادي 1,031.76 US$). يتم التجديد بسعر 28.99 US$/الشهر.
4 نوى vCPU
16GB RAM
تخزين NVMe بسعة 200GB
نطاق تردّدي 16TB
خصم 65%
KVM 8
73.99  US$
25.99  US$ /الشهر
اختر خطة
احصل على 24 شهرًا مقابل 623.76 US$ (السعر العادي 1,775.76 US$). يتم التجديد بسعر 49.99 US$/الشهر.
8 نوى vCPU
32GB RAM
تخزين NVMe بسعة 400GB
نطاق تردّدي 32TB
خصم 68%
KVM 1
19.99  US$
6.49  US$ /الشهر
اختر خطة
احصل على 24 شهرًا مقابل 155.76 US$ (السعر العادي 479.76 US$). يتم التجديد بسعر 11.99 US$/الشهر.
1 نواة vCPU
4GB RAM
تخزين NVMe بسعة 50GB
نطاق تردّدي 4TB
الأكثر شهرة
خصم 64%
KVM 2
24.99  US$
8.99  US$ /الشهر
اختر خطة
احصل على 24 شهرًا مقابل 215.76 US$ (السعر العادي 599.76 US$). يتم التجديد بسعر 14.99 US$/الشهر.
2 نوى vCPU
8GB RAM
تخزين NVMe بسعة 100GB
نطاق تردّدي 8TB
خصم 70%
KVM 4
42.99  US$
12.99  US$ /الشهر
اختر خطة
احصل على 24 شهرًا مقابل 311.76 US$ (السعر العادي 1,031.76 US$). يتم التجديد بسعر 28.99 US$/الشهر.
4 نوى vCPU
16GB RAM
تخزين NVMe بسعة 200GB
نطاق تردّدي 16TB
خصم 65%
KVM 8
73.99  US$
25.99  US$ /الشهر
اختر خطة
احصل على 24 شهرًا مقابل 623.76 US$ (السعر العادي 1,775.76 US$). يتم التجديد بسعر 49.99 US$/الشهر.
8 نوى vCPU
32GB RAM
تخزين NVMe بسعة 400GB
نطاق تردّدي 32TB

تحتوي كل خطة على كل ما تحتاجه وأكثر

مدير Docker
الوصول السريع إلى سجلات الحاويات
تحديثات بنقرة واحدة
معالجات AMD EPYC
تخزين NVMe SSD
سرعة الشبكة 1Gbps
API عام
مراكز بيانات في جميع أنحاء العالم
دومين مجاني لمدة سنة
مدير Docker
الوصول السريع إلى سجلات الحاويات
تحديثات بنقرة واحدة
معالجات AMD EPYC
تخزين NVMe SSD
سرعة الشبكة 1Gbps
API عام
مراكز بيانات في جميع أنحاء العالم
دومين مجاني لمدة سنة

تُدفع جميع الباقات مقدمًا. السعر الشهري هو إجمالي سعر الباقة مقسومًا على عدد أشهر الباقة.

ما يمكنك بناؤه باستخدام Cryptgeon

Cryptgeon is a privacy-focused, open-source alternative to PrivNote for sharing sensitive information securely. All encryption happens client-side in the browser before data ever reaches the server, implementing a zero-knowledge architecture where even administrators cannot read message contents. Notes and files self-destruct after a configurable number of views or a time limit, ensuring sensitive data never lingers.

Self-hosting Cryptgeon on your VPS means your organization's secure communication channel runs on infrastructure you fully control — no third-party services, no data retention policies imposed by others, and complete freedom to configure expiration limits, file size caps, and access policies to match your security requirements.

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ما يمكنك بناؤه باستخدام {name}

الميزات الرئيسية لـ Cryptgeon

Zero-Knowledge Encryption

All encryption and decryption happens in the browser, so the server never has access to plaintext content — not even administrators can read messages.

Self-Destructing Messages

Notes and files expire automatically after a set number of views or a time limit, preventing sensitive data from persisting beyond its intended use.

File Sharing Support

Share encrypted files alongside text notes, making it suitable for securely transferring credentials, keys, and confidential documents.

No Account Required

Completely anonymous sharing — recipients access content via a unique link without creating an account or providing personal information.

Password Protection

Add an extra layer of security by protecting notes with a password that recipients must enter before decryption occurs.

ما أهمية تشغيل Cryptgeon على Hostinger؟

تشغيل بنقرة واحدة

قم بتشغيل تطبيقك فوراً باستخدام إعداد مُعد مسبقاً. لا حاجة للتثبيت اليدوي أو خطوات الإعداد المعقدة.

تشغيل بنقرة واحدة

أمان يمكنك الاعتماد عليه

حافظ على حماية تطبيقاتك باستخدام جدار حماية مدمج، وحماية من هجمات DDoS، ومراقبة مستمرة.

أمان يمكنك الاعتماد عليه

مدير Docker مدمج

قم بتشغيل وإدارة حاويات Docker متعددة من مكان واحد. انشر مشاريعك وقم بتحديثها ومراقبتها بسهولة.

مدير Docker مدمج

تشغيل بنقرة واحدة

قم بتشغيل تطبيقك فوراً باستخدام إعداد مُعد مسبقاً. لا حاجة للتثبيت اليدوي أو خطوات الإعداد المعقدة.

تشغيل بنقرة واحدة

أمان يمكنك الاعتماد عليه

حافظ على حماية تطبيقاتك باستخدام جدار حماية مدمج، وحماية من هجمات DDoS، ومراقبة مستمرة.

أمان يمكنك الاعتماد عليه

مدير Docker مدمج

قم بتشغيل وإدارة حاويات Docker متعددة من مكان واحد. انشر مشاريعك وقم بتحديثها ومراقبتها بسهولة.

مدير Docker مدمج

موقع الخادم الموصى به:

جارٍ التحقق...

انطلق محلياً. وتوسّع عالميا

اختر موقع خادم قريب من جمهورك لزيادة سرعة التحميل. لدينا مراكز بيانات في أمريكا الشمالية وأوروبا وآسيا وأمريكا الجنوبية.
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استضافة Docker VPS يمكنك الاعتماد عليها

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

أنا سعيد للغاية باستضافة VPS من Hostinger! مدة تشغيلهم ممتازة باستمرار، مما يضمن تشغيل موقعي بسلاسة. كلما احتجتُ إلى مساعدة، كان فريق الدعم الفني لديهم سريعًا وواسع الاطلاع ومتعاونًا للغاية.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

كل شيء سلس ورائع مع Hostinger، روبوت الدردشة بـAI والدردشة البشرية، حتى لو لم يستطع الذكاء الاصطناعي حل سؤالك. وخادم VPS رائع، بلا أي مشاكل. شكرًا لفريق التطوير وكل من ساهم. استمروا في هذا النجاح 🚀

Noel
Noel

أخيرًا، شركة استضافة VPS تُقدم خدماتها على أكمل وجه! أسعار مناسبة. بوابة ممتازة تحترم وقت مستخدميها. نسخ احتياطية سلسة. دعم فني ممتاز. موثوقية عالية. أداء قوي.

Omkar
Omkar

تواصلتُ مع دعم Hostinger بعد فقدان الوصول إلى نسخة n8n المُستضافة ذاتيًا، وكنتُ في غاية الإعجاب. كان كودي ومحمد من فريق الدعم صبورين للغاية ودقيقين للغاية.

Sylvain
Sylvain

شكراً جزيلاً لكارلا على مساعدتي في ترقية N8N على خادم Hostinger VPS الخاص بي. محترفة وذات خبرة، شكراً جزيلاً لكِ مرة أخرى كارلا.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS رائعٌ حقًا. يعمل دائمًا بكفاءة. سريع ومستقر. لا يتوقف أبدًا، ولا يتعطل أبدًا.

Martin K
Martin K

الشركة تعمل بشكل جيد، وأنا سعيد جدًا بالخدمات التي أستخدمها. أسعارها ليست باهظة كبعض الشركات التي تقدم إعدادات VPS وخطط أسعار ممتازة.

ضمان استرداد الأموال لمدة 30 يومًا

جرّبها دون أي مخاطرة مع ضمان استرداد رسوم التسجيل لمدة 30 يومًا. راجع سياسة استرداد رسوم التسجيل لمزيد من التفاصيل.

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