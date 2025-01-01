Up to 67% off
VPS hosting for Plex
Access and manage your media from anywhere
US$ 4.99 /mo
Pick your perfect hosting plan for Plex
KVM 1
US$ 4.99 /mo
Renews at US$ 9.99/mo for 2 years.
1 vCPU cores
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
KVM 2
US$ 6.49 /mo
Renews at US$ 12.99/mo for 2 years.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
KVM 4
US$ 9.99 /mo
Renews at US$ 24.99/mo for 2 years.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
KVM 8
US$ 19.99 /mo
Renews at US$ 49.99/mo for 2 years.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
Every plan has everything you need and more
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
Data centers worldwide
Free weekly backups
Firewall management
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
AI assistant powered by MCP
Free .cloud domain for 1 year
Your media, Plex library
Plex is an intuitive and convenient platform for storing your media files, be it music, movies, or personal videos.Set up remote access on your own Plex server to watch your movies on any device and share them with family and friends. With full root access, you can install any plugins and customize Plex further.
Speedy, secure, and scalable VPS hosting for Plex
Enhance your Plex media server with top-notch security and a performance-driven VPS environment.
High performanceEnjoy your media in the highest quality, thanks to NVMe SSD storage and AMD EPYC processors. If you ever need more disk space, RAM, CPUs, or other resources, you can update anytime.
Easy setupRegister your free account and install the Plex app using our template in a few simple clicks, without needing to wade through complex server management tasks.
Maximum securityKeep your media files secure with our malware scanner. Should anything happen, you can count on automatic backups to restore your files.
Immediate AI support
Stop waiting and navigating through complex manuals. Ask our AI Assistant anything about your operating system, Plex media server settings, configurations, or hosting maintenance, and get immediate answers.
Tried and trusted VPS hosting company
Stream your media - anywhere
We have data centers in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. Choose the closest server and enjoy faster content and low latency.
