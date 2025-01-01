Valheim server hosting

First thing first, you need to purchase one of our Game Panel plans.

Once registered, you can access our user-friendly control panel called hPanel to set up a dedicated Valheim server:

Access VPS at the top menu and click Manage on your gaming server. Head to the Panel Access tab and click the Login URL. Enter your credentials to log in to Game Panel. Create a new instance and select Valheim from the drop-down list. Click Create Instance to confirm.

Wait a few minutes, and your server is up and running.

To invite players, double-click the instance and look for your public IP address and default port under Connection Info. Share the Steam link with your friends, and you’re ready to have some fun!