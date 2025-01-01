Up to 80% off

valheim hero

Craft your perfect Viking world

Valheim is a brutal exploration and survival game where players are immersed in a procedurally generated world based on Norse mythology.

With Valheim server hosting, you can now play the game the way you like it, while enjoying high uptime, low latency, and total security.
Playing Valheim made even more fun

Experience Valheim at its fullest with your own dedicated server.
Reliability

Enjoy a lag-free gaming experience with fast game servers powered by AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage.
Scalability

Want to expand your world or invite even more players? Easily scale your server’s CPU, RAM, and storage in a few clicks.
Custom gameplay

Tweak server settings, install mods and plugins, and configure game parameters to enhance the gameplay experience.

Play without worry

Secure your Valheim world with a dedicated IP address, a built-in firewall, and DDoS protection. In case something goes wrong, restore your game data from the latest automatic backup.

Game servers around the globe

We have data centers in Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. Select a game server closer to where you are for the best latency.

30-day money-back guarantee

Trial it for yourself risk-free, with our 30-day money-back guarantee. VPS refunds are subject to a 180-day waiting period between refunds. For more information, check our refund policy (exclusions may apply).

Valheim server hosting FAQs

Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Valheim virtual private server hosting services.

