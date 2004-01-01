Leading AI models. One Hostinger account.
Anthropic
OpenAI
DeepSeek
xAI
Mistral
Ay yolculuğu
MiniMax
StepFun
Z Ai
Why agents run better with Hostinger AI Router
Yeniden bağlantı kurmadan modeller arasında geçiş yapın.
Use one shared credit balance
Keep agents running with fallback
Hostinger AI Router ile sisteminizin neler yapabileceğini görün.
Route every request to the best available mode
SDK'nızı saklayın. Sadece bir URL'yi değiştirin.
hPanel'de model kullanımını takip edin
One-click setup for AI apps
Tüm önemli modelleri kullanın, tek bir denge kurun.
Ayrı hesap veya fatura ödemeden ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini ve daha fazlasına erişin.
Kodunuza dokunmadan modeller arasında geçiş yapın.
OpenAI SDK compatible, so you can change models without rewriting your app.
Pay only for what you use
Krediler talep başına hesaplanır, bu nedenle asla sabit bir aylık ücrete bağlı kalmazsınız.
Yapay Zeka Yönlendiricisini EdininStarting at $5.99 • 5 credits
Cut costs with prompt caching
Repeated content is served from cache automatically, so heavy usage costs less over time.
Connect to your AI apps instantly
Works automatically with OpenClaw and Hermes Agent in Hostinger. No extra keys, no extra setup.
Track spend as you go
See credits used, tokens processed, and cache savings in one place, so nothing is a surprise.