Hostinger AI router

Access top AI models with one API key

Use Hostinger AI Router to connect your apps and AI agents to leading LLMs, with built-in fallback, credit-based billing, and no separate provider accounts.
Şimdi BaşlaSee AI models
Dünyanın dört bir yanındaki inşaatçılar tarafından güvenilen bir marka.
10K+
Users worldwide
OpenAI, Anthropic, LangChain ve daha fazlasıyla uyumludur.
4+
Compatible clients
Access more than 20 leading AI models.
20+
yapay zeka modelleri
Birden fazla API anahtarını yönetmekle uğraşmayın. Her model için bir tane kullanın.
1
API key for all models

Leading AI models. One Hostinger account.

Anthropic

Claude Opus 4.8 dahil 6 model

OpenAI

10 models including GPT 5.6 Terra

DeepSeek

4 models including DeepSeek V4 Pro

xAI

Grok 4.3 dahil 2 model

Mistral

2 models including Mistral Large 3

Ay yolculuğu

Kimi K2.6 dahil 2 model

MiniMax

MiniMax M2.5

StepFun

Step 3.5 Flash

Z Ai

GLM 5.2

Why agents run better with Hostinger AI Router

Yeniden bağlantı kurmadan modeller arasında geçiş yapın.

Connect your agent once, then use supported models from providers like Claude, OpenAI, DeepSeek, and xAI without new API keys or separate endpoints.

Use one shared credit balance

Run supported models from one Hostinger credit balance. No separate provider accounts, invoices, or billing setup to manage.

Keep agents running with fallback

If a model is unavailable, Hostinger AI Router can automatically switch to another supported model, helping your agent stay responsive.

Hostinger AI Router ile sisteminizin neler yapabileceğini görün.

Route every request to the best available mode

Use one API key and one integration to access models from Anthropic, OpenAI, DeepSeek, xAI, Mistral, and more. Choose a model for each request, or automatically switch to another when one is unavailable.
Route every request to the best available mode

SDK'nızı saklayın. Sadece bir URL'yi değiştirin.

Already using OpenAI or Anthropic? Swap in one base URL and keep your existing code, SDK, and setup. Hostinger AI Router supports both API formats, plus LangChain, LlamaIndex, and other compatible clients.
SDK'nızı saklayın. Sadece bir URL'yi değiştirin.

hPanel'de model kullanımını takip edin

Model bazında kullanımınızı görüntüleyin, ortak kredi bakiyenizi yönetin ve tek bir yerden yükleme yapın. Ayrı sağlayıcı kontrol panellerine gerek yok.
hPanel'de model kullanımını takip edin

One-click setup for AI apps

OpenClaw veya Hermes Agent'ı tek tıklamayla kurun ve Hostinger AI Router'a otomatik olarak bağlanın. Yapıştırılacak API anahtarı yok, düzenlenecek yapılandırma dosyası yok. hPanel'den ajanınızın kullandığı modeli seçin.
One-click setup for AI apps

  • Tüm önemli modelleri kullanın, tek bir denge kurun.

    Ayrı hesap veya fatura ödemeden ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini ve daha fazlasına erişin.

  • Kodunuza dokunmadan modeller arasında geçiş yapın.

    OpenAI SDK compatible, so you can change models without rewriting your app.

  • Pay only for what you use

    Krediler talep başına hesaplanır, bu nedenle asla sabit bir aylık ücrete bağlı kalmazsınız.

Yapay Zeka Yönlendiricisini Edinin

Starting at $5.99 • 5 credits

  • Cut costs with prompt caching

    Repeated content is served from cache automatically, so heavy usage costs less over time.

  • Connect to your AI apps instantly

    Works automatically with OpenClaw and Hermes Agent in Hostinger. No extra keys, no extra setup.

  • Track spend as you go

    See credits used, tokens processed, and cache savings in one place, so nothing is a surprise.

Get started

Hostinger AI Router FAQs

Find answers to the most frequently asked questions about Hostinger AI router.

What is Hostinger AI Router?

Hostinger YZ Yönlendiricisi, her YZ modeli için güvenli bir uç nokta ve kontrol panelidir. Her sağlayıcıda hesap açmak yerine, çeşitli önde gelen modellere erişen bir API anahtarı alırsınız — hepsi doğrudan hPanel'de yönetilir.

Which AI models can I use?

Başlıca tümü: OpenAI (GPT), Anthropic (Claude), Google (Gemini), Meta (Llama), Mistral ve daha fazlası; ayrıca metin, görüntü, ses ve gömülü modeller dahil olmak üzere açık kaynaklı modeller. Tek bir parametre değişikliğiyle ve tedarikçi bağımlılığı olmadan modelleri değiştirebilir veya karşılaştırabilirsiniz ve yeni modeller piyasaya sürüldükleri anda kullanıma sunulur.

How does billing and pricing work?

You pay with credits on a usage basis, charged per token, with no separate per-provider invoices. Your dashboard shows exactly what you're spending by model, key, and time period. You can also set spend limits and budget alerts, so costs never surprise you.

How do I keep costs, content, and data under control?

Kendi koruyucu önlemlerinizi oluşturabilirsiniz — giriş ve çıkış filtreleri, anahtar başına harcama limitleri ve oran limitleri. Önbelleğe alma, tekrarlanan isteklerde maliyeti ve gecikmeyi azaltır. Veri tarafında, istemleriniz ve yanıtlarınız modelleri eğitmek için kullanılmaz.

Kendi uygulamalarımda ve Hostinger dışında kullanabilir miyim?

Yes. Your key works anywhere — in your sites, scripts, or production apps, on or off Hostinger. The same gateway already powers Hostinger AI products like OpenClaw and the Hermes agent, and you get your own credits and API to build whatever you need.

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