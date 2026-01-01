Show the world your best work with a .photo domain
CHF29.29/annĂ©eCHF20.99/1Ă¨re annĂ©ePour la premiĂ¨re annĂ©e
Ă‰conomisez 28%
Ă€ propos du domaine .photo
Un aperĂ§u rapide pour vous aider Ă choisir et Ă enregistrer un domaine .photo.
What is a .photo domain?
.photo is a generic top-level domain for photography-related sites. It has no special registration restrictions, so individuals, studios, and businesses can use it for portfolios, galleries, or visual brands.
Who is a .photo domain for?
A .photo domain works well for photographers, studios, visual artists, and portfolio sites that want a clear, memorable web address for showcasing images and services. It suits both personal work and growing creative businesses.
Why choose a .photo domain?
A .photo domain helps visitors understand your website at a glance and gives your brand a clear, memorable identity. It supports trustworthy website, email, and marketing use, while staying flexible as your business grows.
Informations de domaine pour .photo
TLD
.photo
Type de TLD
gTLD
PĂ©riode d'inscription minimale
1 an
PĂ©riode d'inscription maximale
3 ans
Protection de la confidentialitĂ© du nom de domaine
Gratuit
RegistrarLock
Noms de domaine internationalisĂ©s
DNSSEC
Pourquoi enregistrer votre domaine chez Hostinger ?
Aucune connaissance technique requise
Assistance d'experts 24h/24 et 7j/7
Protection de la vie privĂ©e du domaine gratuit
Page ou lien gratuit bientĂ´t disponible sur le site
Prix compĂ©titifs
Conseils
Comment obtenir le meilleur nom de domaine
1. Indiquez le nom de votre marque
Utilisez le nom de votre marque ou des mots-clĂ©s pour amĂ©liorer la reconnaissance et la visibilitĂ© dans les rĂ©sultats de recherche.
2. Faites court
Les noms de domaine de moins de trois mots sont plus faciles Ă lire et Ă mĂ©moriser.
3. Moins, c'est plus
Ă‰vitez les traits d'union, les chiffres, l'argot et les mots difficiles Ă orthographier.
4. Pensez Ă votre public
Choisissez une extension adaptĂ©e Ă votre public, qu'il soit local ou international.
5. Agissez vite
Les excellents noms de domaine se vendent rapidement â€” recherchez et rĂ©servez le vĂ´tre dĂ¨s aujourd'hui.DĂ©marrer la recherche
Explorez d'autres extensions de domaine
FAQ sur le nom de domaine .photo
What does a .photo domain mean?
A .photo domain signals a site about photography or photos. Itâ€™s commonly used by photographers, studios, portfolios, and image-focused brands, and it was created to make those sites easy to recognize.
Is a .photo domain trusted?
Yes. .photo is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works in browsers, email, and search engines like other standard domain extensions.
Is a .photo a good domain?
Yes, if your site is about photography, visual work, or photo sharing. Search engines treat it the same as other TLDs for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the extension.
Should I choose a .photo domain or .com domain?
Choose .photo if you want a clear, niche name that matches your content and the .com version is unavailable. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or you want a broader, general-purpose domain.
Who can register a .photo domain?
Anyone can register a .photo domain. There are no special industry, location, or membership requirements to qualify.
Are there restrictions on .photo domains?
Yes. The name must follow standard domain rules, and reserved or premium names may not be available. Some registrations may also need to meet registry policies.
How much does a .photo domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .photo domain costs CHF 20.99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is CHF 29.29/an. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.