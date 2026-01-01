Up to 69% off

Codex Cli Hosting

Take control of your Codex CLI environment

Kostenlose automatische wöchentliche Backups
Malware-Scanner
KI-Assistent
5,49  € /Mon.
Plan wählen
30 Tage Geld-zurück-Garantie
codex cli hosting

Pick your perfect Codex Cli Hosting plan

69 % Rabatt
KVM 1
17,99  €
5,49  € /Mon.
Plan wählen
Verlängerungspreis 11,99 €/Mon. für 2 Jahre. Jederzeit kündbar.
1 vCPU-Kern
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe-Speicherplatz
4 TB Bandbreite
BESTSELLER
64 % Rabatt
KVM 2
21,99  €
7,99  € /Mon.
Plan wählen
Verlängerungspreis 14,99 €/Mon. für 2 Jahre. Jederzeit kündbar.
2 vCPU-Kerne
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe-Speicherplatz
8 TB Bandbreite
69 % Rabatt
KVM 4
35,99  €
10,99  € /Mon.
Plan wählen
Verlängerungspreis 27,99 €/Mon. für 2 Jahre. Jederzeit kündbar.
4 vCPU-Kerne
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe-Speicherplatz
16 TB Bandbreite
66 % Rabatt
KVM 8
64,99  €
21,99  € /Mon.
Plan wählen
Verlängerungspreis 49,99 €/Mon. für 2 Jahre. Jederzeit kündbar.
8 vCPU-Kerne
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe-Speicherplatz
32 TB Bandbreite
69 % Rabatt
KVM 1
17,99  €
5,49  € /Mon.
Plan wählen
Verlängerungspreis 11,99 €/Mon. für 2 Jahre. Jederzeit kündbar.
1 vCPU-Kern
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe-Speicherplatz
4 TB Bandbreite
BESTSELLER
64 % Rabatt
KVM 2
21,99  €
7,99  € /Mon.
Plan wählen
Verlängerungspreis 14,99 €/Mon. für 2 Jahre. Jederzeit kündbar.
2 vCPU-Kerne
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe-Speicherplatz
8 TB Bandbreite
69 % Rabatt
KVM 4
35,99  €
10,99  € /Mon.
Plan wählen
Verlängerungspreis 27,99 €/Mon. für 2 Jahre. Jederzeit kündbar.
4 vCPU-Kerne
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe-Speicherplatz
16 TB Bandbreite
66 % Rabatt
KVM 8
64,99  €
21,99  € /Mon.
Plan wählen
Verlängerungspreis 49,99 €/Mon. für 2 Jahre. Jederzeit kündbar.
8 vCPU-Kerne
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe-Speicherplatz
32 TB Bandbreite

Jeder Plan hat alles, was Sie brauchen und mehr

AMD EPYC-Prozessoren
NVMe-SSD-Speicher
Rechenzentren weltweit
Kostenlose wöchentliche Backups
Firewall-Verwaltung
1 Gbit/s Netzwerkgeschwindigkeit
Öffentliche API
KI Web-Terminal
Kostenlose Domain für 1 Jahr
AMD EPYC-Prozessoren
NVMe-SSD-Speicher
Rechenzentren weltweit
Kostenlose wöchentliche Backups
Firewall-Verwaltung
1 Gbit/s Netzwerkgeschwindigkeit
Öffentliche API
KI Web-Terminal
Kostenlose Domain für 1 Jahr

Alle Pläne werden im Voraus bezahlt. Die monatliche Rate entspricht dem Gesamtpreis des Plans geteilt durch die Anzahl der Monate in Ihrem Plan.

Command line tools without limits

Codex CLI is a command line interface that helps developers interact with their projects and workflows directly from the terminal. It is often used to automate tasks, manage code operations, and streamline everyday development routines.

Running Codex CLI on a VPS lets you keep a dedicated environment that is always available for your tools and scripts. You can adjust resources, control access, and support reliable performance as your projects and automation needs grow.
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Codex Cli Hosting

Everything you need for your Codex Cli Hosting

Run Codex CLI VPS hosting for faster, smarter automation Give Codex CLI dedicated VPS resources so your coding agent can analyze large repositories, run complex shell tasks, and stay responsive across long sessions, with the performance and control you need for serious terminal‑based development.

Advanced security

Catch any malicious files with a malware scanner. Secure your server with DDoS protection and a built-in firewall. Control your website accessibility with a dedicated IP address.

Codex Cli Hosting

Top-notch performance

Your server will run on AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage, and you will get a 300 Mb/s infrastructure for your needs. If you need more VPS resources, upgrade anytime with a few clicks.

Codex Cli Hosting

Full control with a way out

Configure your Codex Cli Hosting with full root access as you want. Before making any major changes, take a free manual snapshot. If anything, restore your data using the latest free automatic backup.

Codex Cli Hosting

Advanced security

Catch any malicious files with a malware scanner. Secure your server with DDoS protection and a built-in firewall. Control your website accessibility with a dedicated IP address.

Codex Cli Hosting

Top-notch performance

Your server will run on AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage, and you will get a 300 Mb/s infrastructure for your needs. If you need more VPS resources, upgrade anytime with a few clicks.

Codex Cli Hosting

Full control with a way out

Configure your Codex Cli Hosting with full root access as you want. Before making any major changes, take a free manual snapshot. If anything, restore your data using the latest free automatic backup.

Codex Cli Hosting

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Boost loading speed by choosing a server location that is as close as possible to your audience. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.

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Codex Cli Hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

Ich bin unglaublich zufrieden mit dem VPS Hosting von Hostinger! Die Uptime ist durchweg erstklassig, wodurch meine Seite reibungslos läuft. Wann immer ich Hilfe benötigte, war ihr technisches Support-Team schnell, kompetent und wirklich hilfsbereit.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Mit Hostinger läuft alles reibungslos und super, dank des KI-Chatbots und des persönlichen Chats, falls die KI Ihre Frage nicht beantworten kann. Oh, und ihr VPS ist einfach der Hammer, keine Aussetzer. Vielen Dank an das Entwicklerteam und alle anderen Beteiligten. Weiter so 🚀

Noel
Noel

Endlich ein VPS Hosting-Anbieter, der alles richtig macht! Günstige Preise. Ausgezeichnetes Portal, das die Zeit seiner Nutzer respektiert. Nahtlose Backups. Guter Support. Zuverlässig. Macht einen absolut soliden Eindruck.

Omkar
Omkar

Nachdem ich den Zugriff auf meine selbst gehostete n8n-Instanz verloren hatte, habe ich mich an den Hostinger-Support gewandt und war mehr als beeindruckt. Kodee und Mohammad vom Support-Team waren unglaublich geduldig und sorgfältig.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Vielen Dank an Carla für die Hilfe bei diesem N8N Upgrade auf meinem Hostinger VPS. Professionell und sachkundig, nochmals vielen Dank, Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS ist absolut hervorragend. Er funktioniert einfach immer. Er ist immer schnell und stabil. Nie ausgefallen, nie abgestürzt.

Martin K
Martin K

Das Unternehmen leistet gute Arbeit, ich bin sehr zufrieden mit den einzelnen Diensten, die ich bei ihnen in Anspruch nehme. Nicht so teuer wie einige andere Anbieter und mit wirklich großartigen VPS-Konfigurationen und Preisplänen.

Work smarter with Kodee

Kodee – your friendly AI assistant – is here to help you with any VPS-related questions.

The AI agent is always on and available at no extra cost, helping with all VPS management tasks. Whether you are fixing an error, updating your firewall, or managing data, the AI agent simplifies the process and saves you time by turning simple prompts into reliable server operations.
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Codex Cli Hosting

30 Tage Geld-zurück-Garantie

Risikofrei ausprobieren mit unserer 30 Tage Geld-zurück-Garantie. Weitere Informationen finden Sie in unserer Rückerstattungsrichtlinie.

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Codex Cli Hosting VPS FAQs

Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Codex Cli Hosting services.

What is Codex CLI and what can I use it for on a VPS?

Codex CLI is OpenAI’s terminal-based coding agent that runs locally and interacts with your codebase using natural language. On a VPS, you can use Codex CLI to inspect repositories, generate and edit code, run commands, and automate routine development tasks in a remote server environment. This makes it useful for managing backend services, scripts, and deployment workflows directly from the command line.

Why should I run Codex CLI on a VPS instead of my local machine?

Running Codex CLI on a VPS keeps your development and automation environment online and accessible from anywhere, without relying on your personal device. It allows you to colocate the agent next to your services, databases, or CI pipelines, reducing friction when modifying or deploying code on production-like infrastructure. A VPS also isolates Codex’s actions from your personal desktop, which can be preferable for dedicated project environments or team access.

How much control and customization do I get when hosting Codex CLI on a VPS?

With a VPS you typically get full shell and root access, so you can install Codex CLI with your preferred package manager, configure environment variables, and tune shell, Git, and tool integrations as you like. You can define exactly which directories Codex can access, how sandboxing is configured, and what additional tools or MCP servers it can use. This level of control is useful if you need custom workflows, stricter security boundaries, or project-specific automation scripts.

Is a VPS powerful enough for good performance and scalability with Codex CLI?

Codex CLI offloads most of the heavy AI computation to OpenAI’s APIs, so the VPS doesn’t need extreme CPU or GPU power for the agent itself. However, choosing a VPS with sufficient CPU, RAM, and fast disk is important when Codex is running tests, builds, or other resource-intensive commands on your codebase. You can start with a modest instance and upgrade to more CPU, memory, or storage as your projects, repositories, and automated workflows grow.

Who is Codex CLI hosting on a VPS best suited for?

Hosting Codex CLI on a VPS is ideal for developers and teams who work primarily in the terminal and want an AI coding agent close to their servers and services. It suits backend engineers, DevOps practitioners, and indie developers maintaining APIs, microservices, bots, or scheduled jobs on remote infrastructure. It’s also helpful for teams who want a shared, persistent environment where an agent can assist with code changes, maintenance tasks, and operational workflows over time.

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