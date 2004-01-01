Up to 69% off

Claude Code hosting

Perform coding tasks with Claude Code VPS hosting

Ücretsiz otomatik haftalık yedekleme
Kötü Amaçlı Yazılım Tarayıcısı
Kodee AI Asistan
236,99 /ay
30 gün para iade garantili
claude code

Pick your Claude Code VPS hosting plan

%66 indirim
KVM 1
693,99
236,99 /ay
₺473,99/ay ücretine 2 yıllık yenilenir. İstediğiniz zaman iptal edebilirsiniz.
1 vCPU çekirdeği
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe Disk alanı
4 TB bant genişliği
En Popüler
%60 indirim
KVM 2
859,99
346,99 /ay
₺615,99/ay ücretine 2 yıllık yenilenir. İstediğiniz zaman iptal edebilirsiniz.
2 vCPU çekirdeği
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe Disk alanı
8 TB bant genişliği
%69 indirim
KVM 4
1.553,99
473,99 /ay
₺1.182,99/ay ücretine 2 yıllık yenilenir. İstediğiniz zaman iptal edebilirsiniz.
4 vCPU çekirdeği
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe Disk alanı
16 TB bant genişliği
%67 indirim
KVM 8
2.839,99
946,99 /ay
₺2.050,99/ay ücretine 2 yıllık yenilenir. İstediğiniz zaman iptal edebilirsiniz.
8 vCPU çekirdeği
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe Disk alanı
32 TB bant genişliği
%66 indirim
KVM 1
693,99
236,99 /ay
₺473,99/ay ücretine 2 yıllık yenilenir. İstediğiniz zaman iptal edebilirsiniz.
1 vCPU çekirdeği
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe Disk alanı
4 TB bant genişliği
En Popüler
%60 indirim
KVM 2
859,99
346,99 /ay
₺615,99/ay ücretine 2 yıllık yenilenir. İstediğiniz zaman iptal edebilirsiniz.
2 vCPU çekirdeği
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe Disk alanı
8 TB bant genişliği
%69 indirim
KVM 4
1.553,99
473,99 /ay
₺1.182,99/ay ücretine 2 yıllık yenilenir. İstediğiniz zaman iptal edebilirsiniz.
4 vCPU çekirdeği
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe Disk alanı
16 TB bant genişliği
%67 indirim
KVM 8
2.839,99
946,99 /ay
₺2.050,99/ay ücretine 2 yıllık yenilenir. İstediğiniz zaman iptal edebilirsiniz.
8 vCPU çekirdeği
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe Disk alanı
32 TB bant genişliği

Her planda ihtiyacınız olan her şey ve daha fazlası var

AMD EPYC işlemciler
NVMe SSD depolama
Dünya çapında veri merkezleri
Ücretsiz haftalık yedekleme
Güvenlik duvarı yönetimi
1 Gbps ağ hızı
Genel API
MCP destekli AI asistan
1 yıl boyunca ücretsiz domain
AMD EPYC işlemciler
NVMe SSD depolama
Dünya çapında veri merkezleri
Ücretsiz haftalık yedekleme
Güvenlik duvarı yönetimi
1 Gbps ağ hızı
Genel API
MCP destekli AI asistan
1 yıl boyunca ücretsiz domain

Tüm planlar peşin ödenir. Aylık ücret, toplam plan fiyatının planınızdaki ay sayısına bölünmesiyle hesaplanır.

Run private, high-performance AI environments with Claude Code VPS hosting

Claude Code is an AI-powered command-line tool that allows developers to use Claude models to perform coding tasks directly in their terminal. But to harness its full potential, you need a secure, scalable, always-on, and high-performance infrastructure — that’s where our VPS comes in.

With the Claude Code Remote feature, you can securely bridge your persistent VPS environment to the Claude mobile app or web interface. This ensures true 24/7 availability, allowing you to monitor and manage long-running coding tasks from any device.
claude code 2

Scale your AI development securely with Claude Code VPS hosting

Combine Claude Code’s intuitive AI workflow platform with our powerful VPS infrastructure. Deploy models faster, customize your setup, and keep full control over your data.

Secure accessibility via Remote Control

Uuse the Claude Code Remote Control feature to bridge into your dev environment from anywhere.

claude code

Optimized for AI workloads

Our VPS uses AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage to ensure stable, fast inference and deployment times.

claude code vps

Fully customizable setup

Install dependencies, manage APIs, and configure environments your way — with full root access and snapshots.

claude code 4

Secure accessibility via Remote Control

Uuse the Claude Code Remote Control feature to bridge into your dev environment from anywhere.

claude code

Optimized for AI workloads

Our VPS uses AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage to ensure stable, fast inference and deployment times.

claude code vps

Fully customizable setup

Install dependencies, manage APIs, and configure environments your way — with full root access and snapshots.

claude code 4

Önerilen sunucu konumu:

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Deploy AI workloads anywhere in the world

We have data centers in Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. Choose the nearest server for faster model deployment, lower latency, and smoother collaboration.

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Highly-rated Claude Code VPS hosting provider

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

Hostinger’ın VPS hosting hizmetinden inanılmaz memnunum! Çalışma süreleri sürekli olarak üst düzeyde, bu sayede sitem sorunsuz bir şekilde çalışıyor. Yardıma ihtiyaç duyduğumda teknik destek ekibi her zaman hızlı, bilgili ve gerçekten yardımcı oluyor.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Hostinger ile her şey sorunsuz ve harika gidiyor, AI sohbet botu ve ihtiyaç halinde insan desteği gerçekten çok iyi. VPS ise mükemmel, iniş çıkış yok, stabil çalışıyor. Tüm geliştirici ekibine ve emeği geçen herkese teşekkürler. Aynı şekilde devam 🚀

Noel
Noel

Sonunda işi doğru yapan bir VPS hosting şirketi! ÜStelik uygun fiyatlı. Kullanıcıların zamanına değer veren mükemmel bir portal. Sorunsuz yedeklemeler. İyi destek. Güvenilir, sağlam bir his veriyor.

Omkar
Omkar

kendi kendine barındırılan n8n örneğime erişimi kaybettikten sonra Hostinger desteğine ulaştım ve gerçekten çok etkilendim. Kodee ve destek ekibinden Mohammad inanılmaz derecede sabırlı ve titizdi.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Hostinger VPS’imdeki N8N yükseltmesinde bana yardımcı olduğu için Carla’ya çok teşekkürler. Profesyonel ve bilgiliydi, tekrar teşekkür ederim Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS gerçekten olağanüstü. Her zaman sorunsuz çalışıyor. Sürekli hızlı ve stabil. Ne kapanıyor ne de çöküyor.

Martin K
Martin K

Şirket gayet iyi iş çıkarıyor, kullandığım belirli hizmetlerden çok memnunum. Gerçekten iyi VPS kurulumları ve fiyat planları sunan bazı yerlere kıyasla o kadar pahalı da değil.

VPS made easy with Kodee

Built right into your VPS dashboard, Kodee – your AI-powered VPS agent – helps you manage and optimize your Claude Code environment effortlessly. Powered by the Model Context Protocol (MCP), Kodee can install dependencies, configure your coding setup, troubleshoot errors, and execute development commands directly via chat.

kodee

30 gün para iade garantili

30 gün para iade garantimizle risksiz deneyin. Ayrıntılar için iade politikamıza bakın.

Google
Rating:
4.8/5
1,237
inceleme
HostAdvice
Rating:
4.6/5
2,432
inceleme
WpBeginner
Rating:
4.7
874
inceleme

Claude Code VPS FAQ:

What is Claude Code VPS hosting?

Claude Code VPS hosting provides a private, secure environment to run and develop AI apps using Claude’s open-source framework.

Why should I host Claude Code on a VPS?

Running Claude Code on a VPS ensures better performance, data privacy, and scalability — perfect for teams working on AI projects. By running Claude Code on a VPS, you create a persistent, always-on development environment that operates independently of your local hardware. Using the Claude Code Remote feature, you securely bridge this VPS to your phone or browser, allowing you to trigger massive refactors or complex builds and walk away. Even if your laptop is closed or your phone dies, the VPS keeps 'grinding' through the task, sending you a push notification only when the job is done or your input is needed.

Does Claude Code require technical setup?

It’s simple to set up. You can deploy it with one click and use Kodee, our AI assistant, for quick configuration and troubleshooting.

Can I integrate Claude Code with APIs or external tools?

Yes. You can connect Claude Code to multiple AI APIs and libraries directly from your VPS environment.

Is Claude Code VPS hosting secure?

Absolutely. Our VPS includes DDoS protection, malware scanning, and free weekly backups to keep your AI data safe.

Gizliliğinize önem veriyoruz

Bu web sitesi, sitenin düzgün çalışması ve siteyle nasıl etkileşimde bulunduğunuz hakkında veri elde etmenin yanı sıra pazarlama amaçları için gerekli olan çerezleri kullanır. Kabul ederek, Çerez politikamızda açıklandığı gibi reklam hedefleme, kişiselleştirme ve analiz için cihazınızda çerezlerin saklanmasını kabul etmiş olursunuz.