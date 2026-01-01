Up to 69% off

Zabbix Hosting

Take control of your Zabbix monitoring environment

Free automatic weekly backups
Malware scanner
Kodee AI assistant
599 /mo
30-day money-back guarantee
zabbix hosting

Pick your perfect Zabbix Hosting plan

64% off
KVM 1
1,649
599 /mo
Renews at ₹999/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
2,099
799 /mo
Renews at ₹1,199/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
3,499
1,099 /mo
Renews at ₹2,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
6,199
2,199 /mo
Renews at ₹4,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 1
1,649
599 /mo
Renews at ₹999/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
2,099
799 /mo
Renews at ₹1,199/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
3,499
1,099 /mo
Renews at ₹2,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
6,199
2,199 /mo
Renews at ₹4,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
Data centers worldwide
Free weekly backups
Firewall management
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
AI assistant powered by MCP
Free domain for 1 year
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
Data centers worldwide
Free weekly backups
Firewall management
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
AI assistant powered by MCP
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

Reliable monitoring for growing systems

Zabbix is an open-source monitoring platform used to track the health and performance of servers, networks, applications, and services. It centralizes metrics, alerts, and historical data so teams can detect issues early and understand long-term trends.

Hosting Zabbix on a VPS lets you tailor the environment to your infrastructure and retain full control over how monitoring is configured and expanded. You can adjust resources as data volume and monitored hosts increase, helping keep dashboards responsive and alerts timely.
Zabbix Hosting

Everything you need for your Zabbix Hosting

Run Zabbix VPS hosting for scalable, real‑time infrastructure monitoring Leverage dedicated Zabbix VPS hosting to collect, process, and visualize monitoring data at scale, with consistent performance, isolation, and control for your agents, proxies, databases, and alerting workflows.

Advanced security

Catch any malicious files with a malware scanner. Secure your server with DDoS protection and a built-in firewall. Control your website accessibility with a dedicated IP address.

Zabbix Hosting

Top-notch performance

Your server will run on AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage, and you will get a 300 Mb/s infrastructure for your needs. If you need more VPS resources, upgrade anytime with a few clicks.

Zabbix Hosting

Full control with a way out

Configure your Zabbix Hosting with full root access as you want. Before making any major changes, take a free manual snapshot. If anything, restore your data using the latest free automatic backup.

Zabbix Hosting

Advanced security

Catch any malicious files with a malware scanner. Secure your server with DDoS protection and a built-in firewall. Control your website accessibility with a dedicated IP address.

Zabbix Hosting

Top-notch performance

Your server will run on AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage, and you will get a 300 Mb/s infrastructure for your needs. If you need more VPS resources, upgrade anytime with a few clicks.

Zabbix Hosting

Full control with a way out

Configure your Zabbix Hosting with full root access as you want. Before making any major changes, take a free manual snapshot. If anything, restore your data using the latest free automatic backup.

Zabbix Hosting

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Local deployment, global reach

Boost loading speed by choosing a server location that is as close as possible to your audience. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.

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Zabbix Hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

Work smarter with Kodee

Kodee – your friendly AI assistant – is here to help you with any VPS-related questions.

The AI agent is always on and available at no extra cost, helping with all VPS management tasks. Whether you are fixing an error, updating your firewall, or managing data, the AI agent simplifies the process and saves you time by turning simple prompts into reliable server operations.
Zabbix Hosting

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

Google
Rating:
4.8/5
1,237
reviews
HostAdvice
Rating:
4.6/5
2,432
reviews
WpBeginner
Rating:
4.7
874
reviews

Zabbix Hosting VPS FAQs

Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Zabbix Hosting services.

What is Zabbix and what can I use Zabbix hosting for?

Zabbix is an open‑source IT monitoring platform used to track the health and performance of servers, networks, virtual machines, cloud services, and applications. It collects metrics, stores them in a database, and provides dashboards, alerts, and reports so you can detect and respond to issues in your infrastructure. Hosting Zabbix on a VPS gives you a dedicated place to run this monitoring stack for your own environments or clients.

Why should I run Zabbix on a VPS instead of on-premises or shared hosting?

Running Zabbix on a VPS gives you isolated resources and full control over the environment, which helps ensure that monitoring remains stable even when other systems are under load. Unlike shared hosting, a VPS lets you run the Zabbix server, database, and required background processes without platform restrictions. Compared to on‑premises hardware, a VPS is easier to provision, move, or scale as your monitored estate grows.

How much control and customization do I get when hosting Zabbix on a VPS?

With a VPS you typically get root or administrator access, so you can choose the operating system, database backend, and Zabbix version that fit your standards. You can tune server and proxy settings, adjust history and trend storage, configure encryption, and integrate with external tools via the Zabbix API. This level of control is ideal if you want to follow specific security baselines or automation practices.

Is a VPS suitable for Zabbix performance, scalability, and reliability?

A properly sized VPS is well‑suited to Zabbix, because you can allocate CPU, RAM, and fast storage according to the number of hosts and metrics you plan to monitor. As your environment grows, you can upgrade the VPS plan, move the database to a more powerful instance, or add Zabbix proxies without changing platforms. Many organizations use virtualized or cloud infrastructure for Zabbix to achieve predictable performance and easier high‑availability setups.

Who is Zabbix VPS hosting best suited for?

Zabbix hosting on a VPS is a good fit for system administrators, DevOps teams, MSPs, and organizations that need centralized monitoring across multiple servers or sites. It works well for businesses consolidating monitoring for mixed environments such as on‑premises hardware, cloud instances, and network devices. It is also suitable for teams that want to own and manage their monitoring stack rather than rely on a fully managed SaaS tool.

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