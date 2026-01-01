zabbix hosting

A properly sized VPS is well‑suited to Zabbix, because you can allocate CPU, RAM, and fast storage according to the number of hosts and metrics you plan to monitor. As your environment grows, you can upgrade the VPS plan, move the database to a more powerful instance, or add Zabbix proxies without changing platforms. Many organizations use virtualized or cloud infrastructure for Zabbix to achieve predictable performance and easier high‑availability setups.