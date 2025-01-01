Up to 71% off
Mastodon hosting
Social networking tailored to you
Free automatic weekly backups Malware scanner Kodee AI assistant
₹ 399.00 /mo
30-day money-back guarantee
Pick your Mastodon VPS hosting plan
24/7 support
30-day money-back guarantee
Cancel anytime
60% OFF
KVM 1
₹ 399.00 /mo
Renews at ₹739.00/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU cores
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
69% OFF
KVM 2
₹ 499.00 /mo
Renews at ₹999.00/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
71% OFF
KVM 4
₹ 749.00 /mo
Renews at ₹1,999.00/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
70% OFF
KVM 8
₹ 1,499.00 /mo
Renews at ₹3,999.00/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
Every plan has everything you need and more
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
Data centers worldwide
Free weekly backups
Firewall management
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
AI assistant powered by MCP
Free .cloud domain for 1 year
All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.
Your platform, your rules
Mastodon is a decentralized social media platform – your data and social networking experience aren’t controlled by anyone but you.Create your own social media rules, connect with like-minded users, and see posts that matter to you. No frustrating ads, no unwanted algorithms.
Reliable Mastodon hosting for smooth social networking
With high server performance, top-notch security, and a user-friendly control panel, our VPS hosting makes your social experience an enjoyable one.
Fully secureProtect your instance from unwanted access, data breaches, and other types of cyber attacks with an advanced firewall and DDoS protection.
Fully customizableStay in control of your virtual space and social media platform with full root access. Create your own rules and build communities around your niche.
Fully scalableLooking to invite more users and grow your social presence? Easily upgrade your plan to get higher RAM, bandwidth, and NVMe SSD disk space.
Get answers with AI assistant
Not sure how to create your own social media regulations? Need help setting up security settings? Our AI Assistant is ready to help, any time of the day.
Read what our users have to say
Grow your global community
Hostinger has data centres in North America, Europe, India, and South America. Select a server location close to your target audience for faster content delivery.
Mastodon VPS FAQs
Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Mastodon virtual private server hosting services.