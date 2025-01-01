While you can join public servers or established networks, hosting your own Mastodon server gives you complete control over your data and the instance settings.

Customize the look and feel, set your own moderation policies, and decide on the features and plugins to implement – independent Mastodon servers are all about freedom. You will not be reliant on the terms of service, algorithms, and data policies of commercial social media platforms.

Host your own instance today, and start creating a community tailored to specific topics that interest you.