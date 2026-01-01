Deploy Wallos in one click installation.
Self-hosted subscription tracker for managing recurring payments, renewal reminders, and spending breakdowns across currencies.
Wallos के लिए एक VPS प्लान चुनें
हर प्लान में आपकी ज़रूरत के सभी साधन हैं, और बहुत कुछ
आप Wallos के साथ क्या-क्या बना सकते हैं
Wallos is a self-hosted subscription management application for tracking recurring payments and subscriptions in one place. It supports multiple currencies, renewal reminders, and detailed spending breakdowns by category, giving you a clear picture of your monthly and annual subscription costs.
Self-hosting Wallos on a VPS keeps your financial subscription data private with no connection to third-party money management services. Custom categories, a calendar view for upcoming renewals, and notification delivery via email, Discord, and Telegram make it easy to stay on top of recurring expenses without unexpected charges.
Wallos की मुख्य विशेषताएं
Multi-currency tracking
Track subscriptions billed in different currencies with automatic conversion for unified spending totals.
Renewal reminders
Get notified before subscriptions renew via email, Discord, or Telegram so you never face unexpected charges.
Spending breakdown
View monthly and annual costs by category to identify where subscription spending is highest and find savings.
Calendar view
See all upcoming renewal dates on a calendar to plan finances and avoid billing surprises at end of month.
No external database
Wallos runs on SQLite with no separate database service required, keeping deployment simple and resource usage minimal.
आपको Wallos को Hostinger पर क्यों चलाना चाहिए?
एक क्लिक में लॉन्च करें
पहले से कॉन्फिगर किए गए सेटअप के साथ अपने ऐप्लिकेशन को तुरंत चालू करें। मैनुअल इंस्टॉलेशन या जटिल सेटअप की कोई आवश्यकता नहीं है।
सुरक्षा जिस पर आप भरोसा कर सकते हैं
बिल्ट-इन फायरवॉल, DDoS सुरक्षा और निरंतर मॉनिटरिंग के साथ अपने ऐप्लिकेशंस सुरक्षित रखें।
बिल्ट-इन Docker मैनेजर
एक ही जगह से कई Docker कंटेनरों को चलाएं और प्रबंधित करें। अपने प्रोजेक्ट्स को आसानी से डिप्लॉय, अपडेट और मॉनिटर करें।
एक क्लिक में लॉन्च करें
पहले से कॉन्फिगर किए गए सेटअप के साथ अपने ऐप्लिकेशन को तुरंत चालू करें। मैनुअल इंस्टॉलेशन या जटिल सेटअप की कोई आवश्यकता नहीं है।
सुरक्षा जिस पर आप भरोसा कर सकते हैं
बिल्ट-इन फायरवॉल, DDoS सुरक्षा और निरंतर मॉनिटरिंग के साथ अपने ऐप्लिकेशंस सुरक्षित रखें।
बिल्ट-इन Docker मैनेजर
एक ही जगह से कई Docker कंटेनरों को चलाएं और प्रबंधित करें। अपने प्रोजेक्ट्स को आसानी से डिप्लॉय, अपडेट और मॉनिटर करें।
Docker VPS होस्टिंग जिस पर आप भरोसा कर सकते हैं
मैं Hostinger की VPS होस्टिंग से बेहद खुश हूं। इनका अपटाइम लगातार अच्छा रहता है, जिससे मेरी साइट सुचारू रूप से चलती है। इनकी तकनीकी सहायता टीम मेरी समस्या सुलझाने में हमेशा तेज़, एक्सपर्ट और मददगार रही है।
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