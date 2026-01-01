Wallos पर 69% तक की छूट

Deploy Wallos in one click installation.

Self-hosted subscription tracker for managing recurring payments, renewal reminders, and spending breakdowns across currencies.

तुरंत अपना ऐप्लिकेशन लॉन्च करें
मुफ्त स्वचालित साप्ताहिक बैकअप
AI-प्रबंधित VPS
599/माह
प्लान चुनें
30 दिन की मनी-बैक गारंटी
Deploy Wallos in one click installation.

Wallos के लिए एक VPS प्लान चुनें

64% की छूट
KVM 1
1,649
599/माह
प्लान चुनें
2 वर्ष के लिए ₹999/माह की कीमत पर रिन्यू होगा। आप रिन्यूअल किसी भी समय रद्द कर सकते हैं।
1 vCPU कोर
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe डिस्क स्पेस
4 TB बैंडविड्थ
सबसे लोकप्रिय
62% की छूट
KVM 2
2,099
799/माह
प्लान चुनें
2 वर्ष के लिए ₹1,199/माह की कीमत पर रिन्यू होगा। आप रिन्यूअल किसी भी समय रद्द कर सकते हैं।
2 vCPU कोर
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe डिस्क स्पेस
8 TB बैंडविड्थ
69% की छूट
KVM 4
3,499
1,099/माह
प्लान चुनें
2 वर्ष के लिए ₹2,399/माह की कीमत पर रिन्यू होगा। आप रिन्यूअल किसी भी समय रद्द कर सकते हैं।
4 vCPU कोर
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe डिस्क स्पेस
16 TB बैंडविड्थ
65% की छूट
KVM 8
6,199
2,199/माह
प्लान चुनें
2 वर्ष के लिए ₹4,399/माह की कीमत पर रिन्यू होगा। आप रिन्यूअल किसी भी समय रद्द कर सकते हैं।
8 vCPU कोर
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe डिस्क स्पेस
32 TB बैंडविड्थ
64% की छूट
KVM 1
1,649
599/माह
प्लान चुनें
2 वर्ष के लिए ₹999/माह की कीमत पर रिन्यू होगा। आप रिन्यूअल किसी भी समय रद्द कर सकते हैं।
1 vCPU कोर
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe डिस्क स्पेस
4 TB बैंडविड्थ
सबसे लोकप्रिय
62% की छूट
KVM 2
2,099
799/माह
प्लान चुनें
2 वर्ष के लिए ₹1,199/माह की कीमत पर रिन्यू होगा। आप रिन्यूअल किसी भी समय रद्द कर सकते हैं।
2 vCPU कोर
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe डिस्क स्पेस
8 TB बैंडविड्थ
69% की छूट
KVM 4
3,499
1,099/माह
प्लान चुनें
2 वर्ष के लिए ₹2,399/माह की कीमत पर रिन्यू होगा। आप रिन्यूअल किसी भी समय रद्द कर सकते हैं।
4 vCPU कोर
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe डिस्क स्पेस
16 TB बैंडविड्थ
65% की छूट
KVM 8
6,199
2,199/माह
प्लान चुनें
2 वर्ष के लिए ₹4,399/माह की कीमत पर रिन्यू होगा। आप रिन्यूअल किसी भी समय रद्द कर सकते हैं।
8 vCPU कोर
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe डिस्क स्पेस
32 TB बैंडविड्थ

हर प्लान में आपकी ज़रूरत के सभी साधन हैं, और बहुत कुछ

Docker मैनेजर
कंटेनर लॉग्स का क्विक ऐक्सेस
एक-क्लिक में अपडेट्स
AMD EPYC प्रोसेसर्स
NVMe SSD स्टोरेज
1 Gbps की नेटवर्क गति
सार्वजनिक API
दुनिया भर में स्थित डेटा सेंटर
1 वर्ष के लिए मुफ्त डोमेन
Docker मैनेजर
कंटेनर लॉग्स का क्विक ऐक्सेस
एक-क्लिक में अपडेट्स
AMD EPYC प्रोसेसर्स
NVMe SSD स्टोरेज
1 Gbps की नेटवर्क गति
सार्वजनिक API
दुनिया भर में स्थित डेटा सेंटर
1 वर्ष के लिए मुफ्त डोमेन

सभी प्लान्स का भुगतान एडवांस में किया जाता है। दिखाई गई राशि कुल कीमत है, जिसे प्लान की अवधि में मौजूद महीनों की संख्या से विभाजित किया गया है।

आप Wallos के साथ क्या-क्या बना सकते हैं

Wallos is a self-hosted subscription management application for tracking recurring payments and subscriptions in one place. It supports multiple currencies, renewal reminders, and detailed spending breakdowns by category, giving you a clear picture of your monthly and annual subscription costs.

Self-hosting Wallos on a VPS keeps your financial subscription data private with no connection to third-party money management services. Custom categories, a calendar view for upcoming renewals, and notification delivery via email, Discord, and Telegram make it easy to stay on top of recurring expenses without unexpected charges.

शुरू करें
आप {name} के साथ क्या-क्या बना सकते हैं

Wallos की मुख्य विशेषताएं

Multi-currency tracking

Track subscriptions billed in different currencies with automatic conversion for unified spending totals.

Renewal reminders

Get notified before subscriptions renew via email, Discord, or Telegram so you never face unexpected charges.

Spending breakdown

View monthly and annual costs by category to identify where subscription spending is highest and find savings.

Calendar view

See all upcoming renewal dates on a calendar to plan finances and avoid billing surprises at end of month.

No external database

Wallos runs on SQLite with no separate database service required, keeping deployment simple and resource usage minimal.

आपको Wallos को Hostinger पर क्यों चलाना चाहिए?

एक क्लिक में लॉन्च करें

पहले से कॉन्फिगर किए गए सेटअप के साथ अपने ऐप्लिकेशन को तुरंत चालू करें। मैनुअल इंस्टॉलेशन या जटिल सेटअप की कोई आवश्यकता नहीं है।

एक क्लिक में लॉन्च करें

सुरक्षा जिस पर आप भरोसा कर सकते हैं

बिल्ट-इन फायरवॉल, DDoS सुरक्षा और निरंतर मॉनिटरिंग के साथ अपने ऐप्लिकेशंस सुरक्षित रखें।

सुरक्षा जिस पर आप भरोसा कर सकते हैं

बिल्ट-इन Docker मैनेजर

एक ही जगह से कई Docker कंटेनरों को चलाएं और प्रबंधित करें। अपने प्रोजेक्ट्स को आसानी से डिप्लॉय, अपडेट और मॉनिटर करें।

बिल्ट-इन Docker मैनेजर

एक क्लिक में लॉन्च करें

पहले से कॉन्फिगर किए गए सेटअप के साथ अपने ऐप्लिकेशन को तुरंत चालू करें। मैनुअल इंस्टॉलेशन या जटिल सेटअप की कोई आवश्यकता नहीं है।

एक क्लिक में लॉन्च करें

सुरक्षा जिस पर आप भरोसा कर सकते हैं

बिल्ट-इन फायरवॉल, DDoS सुरक्षा और निरंतर मॉनिटरिंग के साथ अपने ऐप्लिकेशंस सुरक्षित रखें।

सुरक्षा जिस पर आप भरोसा कर सकते हैं

बिल्ट-इन Docker मैनेजर

एक ही जगह से कई Docker कंटेनरों को चलाएं और प्रबंधित करें। अपने प्रोजेक्ट्स को आसानी से डिप्लॉय, अपडेट और मॉनिटर करें।

बिल्ट-इन Docker मैनेजर

सुझाई गई सर्वर लोकेशन:

जांच की जा रही है...

स्थानीय स्तर पर शुरुआत करें। वैश्विक स्तर पर विस्तार करें।

अपनी ऑडियंस के निकटतम सर्वर लोकेशन चुनें और लोडिंग गति बढ़ाएं। हमारे डेटा सेंटर उत्तरी अमेरिका, यूरोप, एशिया और दक्षिण अमेरिका में स्थित हैं।
शुरू करें
स्थानीय स्तर पर शुरुआत करें। वैश्विक स्तर पर विस्तार करें।

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Gad Iradufasha

मैं Hostinger की VPS होस्टिंग से बेहद खुश हूं। इनका अपटाइम लगातार अच्छा रहता है, जिससे मेरी साइट सुचारू रूप से चलती है। इनकी तकनीकी सहायता टीम मेरी समस्या सुलझाने में हमेशा तेज़, एक्सपर्ट और मददगार रही है।

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Maxim Shishkin

Hostinger के AI चैटबॉट के साथ सब कुछ सुचारू और बढ़िया है। और अगर AI आपकी सहायता नहीं कर पाए, तो इसका ह्यूमन चैट भी आपके लिए हाज़िर रहता है। और हां, इनका VPS भी बेहतरीन है, कोई समस्या नहीं। डेव टीम और अन्य सभी का शुक्रिया। इसी तरह बढ़िया काम करते रहें 🚀

Noel
Noel

आखिरकार मुझे एक ऐसी VPS होस्टिंग कंपनी मिली जो अपना काम जानती है। उचित दाम, बेहतरीन पोर्टल जो अपने उपयोगकर्ताओं के समय का सम्मान करता है, निर्बाध बैकअप्स, अच्छा सपोर्ट, विश्वसनीय, और बेहद मज़बूत।

Omkar
Omkar

अपने सेल्फ-होस्टेड n8n इंस्टेंस का ऐक्सेस खोने के बाद मैंने Hostinger सपोर्ट से संपर्क किया, और मेरा अनुभव बहुत ही अच्छा रहा। Kodee और सपोर्ट टीम से Mohammad ने मेरी पूरी मदद की। दोनों ने धैर्य के साथ मेरी समस्या का समाधान किया।

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Carla ने मेरे Hostinger VPS के n8n अपग्रेड में पूरी मदद की, उनका शुक्रिया। वह प्रोफेशनल और एक्सपर्ट हैं। एक बार फिर शुक्रिया, Carla.

Herriman
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Hostinger VPS एकदम शानदार है। ये हमेशा काम करता है। हमेशा तेज़ और स्थिर रहता है। कभी डाउन नहीं होता, न कभी क्रैश होता है।

Martin K
Martin K

ये कंपनी अच्छा काम कर रही है और मैंने इनसे जो सेवाएं ली हैं मैं उनसे बेहद खुश हूं। इसके प्लान दूसरी बढ़िया VPS सेटअप वाली कंपनियों जितने महंगे भी नहीं है।

30 दिन की मनी-बैक गारंटी

हमारी 30 दिन की मनी-बैक गारंटी के साथ इसे बिना किसी जोखिम के ट्राई करें। अधिक जानकारी के लिए हमारी रिफंड पॉलिसी देखें।

शुरू करें

डिप्लॉय करने के लिए अधिक ऐप्स देखें

Actual Budget

Actual Budget

एनवेलप बजटिंग के साथ गोपनीयता पर केंद्रित पर्सनल फाइनैंस ऐप

डिप्लॉय करें
Akaunting

Akaunting

Free open-source accounting software for small businesses and freelancers

डिप्लॉय करें
Bigcapital

Bigcapital

मल्टी-करेंसी सपोर्ट और इंटेलिजेंट रिपोर्टिंग के साथ सेल्फ-होस्टेड वित्तीय लेखांकन प्लेटफॉर्म

डिप्लॉय करें
सभी ऐप्लिकेशंस देखें

हमें आपकी गोपनीयता का ख्याल है

यह वेबसाइट उन कुकीज़ का उपयोग करती है जो साइट के ठीक से काम करने और आप हमारी साइट से कैसे इंटरैक्ट करते हैं, इस पर डेटा जुटाने और मार्केटिंग के उद्देश्यों के लिए आवश्यक हैं। अपनी स्वीकृति देकर हमारी कुकी नीति के अनुसार ऐड टार्गेटिंग, पेर्सनलाइज़ेशन और विश्लेषण करने के लिए आप इन कुकीज़ को अपने डिवाइस पर स्टोर करने से सहमत हैं।