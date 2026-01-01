Akaunting पर 69% तक की छूट

Deploy Akaunting in one click installation.

Free open-source accounting software for small businesses and freelancers with double-entry bookkeeping and invoicing.

तुरंत अपना ऐप्लिकेशन लॉन्च करें
मुफ्त स्वचालित साप्ताहिक बैकअप
AI-प्रबंधित VPS
599 /माह
प्लान चुनें
30 दिन की मनी-बैक गारंटी
Deploy Akaunting in one click installation.

Akaunting के लिए एक VPS प्लान चुनें

64% की छूट
KVM 1
1,649
599 /माह
प्लान चुनें
24 माह की सेवाएं ₹14,376 (सामान्य कीमत ₹39,576) में पाएं। रिन्यूअल ₹999/माह की दर पर होता है।
1 vCPU कोर
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe डिस्क स्पेस
4 TB बैंडविड्थ
सबसे लोकप्रिय
62% की छूट
KVM 2
2,099
799 /माह
प्लान चुनें
24 माह की सेवाएं ₹19,176 (सामान्य कीमत ₹50,376) में पाएं। रिन्यूअल ₹1,199/माह की दर पर होता है।
2 vCPU कोर
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe डिस्क स्पेस
8 TB बैंडविड्थ
69% की छूट
KVM 4
3,499
1,099 /माह
प्लान चुनें
24 माह की सेवाएं ₹26,376 (सामान्य कीमत ₹83,976) में पाएं। रिन्यूअल ₹2,399/माह की दर पर होता है।
4 vCPU कोर
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe डिस्क स्पेस
16 TB बैंडविड्थ
65% की छूट
KVM 8
6,199
2,199 /माह
प्लान चुनें
24 माह की सेवाएं ₹52,776 (सामान्य कीमत ₹148,776) में पाएं। रिन्यूअल ₹4,399/माह की दर पर होता है।
8 vCPU कोर
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe डिस्क स्पेस
32 TB बैंडविड्थ
64% की छूट
KVM 1
1,649
599 /माह
प्लान चुनें
24 माह की सेवाएं ₹14,376 (सामान्य कीमत ₹39,576) में पाएं। रिन्यूअल ₹999/माह की दर पर होता है।
1 vCPU कोर
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe डिस्क स्पेस
4 TB बैंडविड्थ
सबसे लोकप्रिय
62% की छूट
KVM 2
2,099
799 /माह
प्लान चुनें
24 माह की सेवाएं ₹19,176 (सामान्य कीमत ₹50,376) में पाएं। रिन्यूअल ₹1,199/माह की दर पर होता है।
2 vCPU कोर
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe डिस्क स्पेस
8 TB बैंडविड्थ
69% की छूट
KVM 4
3,499
1,099 /माह
प्लान चुनें
24 माह की सेवाएं ₹26,376 (सामान्य कीमत ₹83,976) में पाएं। रिन्यूअल ₹2,399/माह की दर पर होता है।
4 vCPU कोर
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe डिस्क स्पेस
16 TB बैंडविड्थ
65% की छूट
KVM 8
6,199
2,199 /माह
प्लान चुनें
24 माह की सेवाएं ₹52,776 (सामान्य कीमत ₹148,776) में पाएं। रिन्यूअल ₹4,399/माह की दर पर होता है।
8 vCPU कोर
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe डिस्क स्पेस
32 TB बैंडविड्थ

हर प्लान में आपकी ज़रूरत के सभी साधन हैं, और बहुत कुछ

Docker मैनेजर
कंटेनर लॉग्स का क्विक ऐक्सेस
एक-क्लिक में अपडेट्स
AMD EPYC प्रोसेसर्स
NVMe SSD स्टोरेज
1 Gbps की नेटवर्क गति
सार्वजनिक API
दुनिया भर में स्थित डेटा सेंटर
1 वर्ष के लिए मुफ्त डोमेन
Docker मैनेजर
कंटेनर लॉग्स का क्विक ऐक्सेस
एक-क्लिक में अपडेट्स
AMD EPYC प्रोसेसर्स
NVMe SSD स्टोरेज
1 Gbps की नेटवर्क गति
सार्वजनिक API
दुनिया भर में स्थित डेटा सेंटर
1 वर्ष के लिए मुफ्त डोमेन

सभी प्लान्स का भुगतान एडवांस में किया जाता है। दिखाई गई राशि कुल कीमत है, जिसे प्लान की अवधि में मौजूद महीनों की संख्या से विभाजित किया गया है।

आप Akaunting के साथ क्या-क्या बना सकते हैं

Akaunting is an open-source accounting platform built for small businesses, freelancers, and entrepreneurs who need professional financial management without paying monthly per-user fees. Built on Laravel and released under the GPL-3.0 license, it provides double-entry bookkeeping, multi-currency support, and comprehensive financial reporting in a modern web interface accessible to non-accountants.

Self-hosting Akaunting means your revenue figures, expense records, customer data, and bank account details stay on your own infrastructure—never shared with a commercial accounting cloud. The platform supports multiple companies and users with role-based access controls, making it suitable for teams and accounting firms managing several clients. A marketplace of extensions lets you add payment gateway integrations, payroll, and other modules as your business needs evolve.

शुरू करें
आप {name} के साथ क्या-क्या बना सकते हैं

Akaunting की मुख्य विशेषताएं

Professional invoicing

Create customizable invoices with your branding, send them directly from the platform, and set up recurring invoices to automate regular billing for retainer clients.

Double-entry bookkeeping

Full double-entry accounting with a chart of accounts ensures accurate financial records that meet professional standards and simplify year-end tax preparation.

Multi-currency support

Invoice international clients in their local currency and record expenses in multiple currencies, with automatic exchange rate updates keeping your books accurate.

Bank reconciliation

Import bank transactions and match them against recorded entries to keep your cash flow accurate and catch discrepancies before they become problems.

Financial reporting

Built-in profit and loss, balance sheet, cash flow, and tax summary reports give you the financial visibility needed to make informed business decisions.

आपको Akaunting को Hostinger पर क्यों चलाना चाहिए?

एक क्लिक में लॉन्च करें

पहले से कॉन्फिगर किए गए सेटअप के साथ अपने ऐप्लिकेशन को तुरंत चालू करें। मैनुअल इंस्टॉलेशन या जटिल सेटअप की कोई आवश्यकता नहीं है।

एक क्लिक में लॉन्च करें

सुरक्षा जिस पर आप भरोसा कर सकते हैं

बिल्ट-इन फायरवॉल, DDoS सुरक्षा और निरंतर मॉनिटरिंग के साथ अपने ऐप्लिकेशंस सुरक्षित रखें।

सुरक्षा जिस पर आप भरोसा कर सकते हैं

बिल्ट-इन Docker मैनेजर

एक ही जगह से कई Docker कंटेनरों को चलाएं और प्रबंधित करें। अपने प्रोजेक्ट्स को आसानी से डिप्लॉय, अपडेट और मॉनिटर करें।

बिल्ट-इन Docker मैनेजर

एक क्लिक में लॉन्च करें

पहले से कॉन्फिगर किए गए सेटअप के साथ अपने ऐप्लिकेशन को तुरंत चालू करें। मैनुअल इंस्टॉलेशन या जटिल सेटअप की कोई आवश्यकता नहीं है।

एक क्लिक में लॉन्च करें

सुरक्षा जिस पर आप भरोसा कर सकते हैं

बिल्ट-इन फायरवॉल, DDoS सुरक्षा और निरंतर मॉनिटरिंग के साथ अपने ऐप्लिकेशंस सुरक्षित रखें।

सुरक्षा जिस पर आप भरोसा कर सकते हैं

बिल्ट-इन Docker मैनेजर

एक ही जगह से कई Docker कंटेनरों को चलाएं और प्रबंधित करें। अपने प्रोजेक्ट्स को आसानी से डिप्लॉय, अपडेट और मॉनिटर करें।

बिल्ट-इन Docker मैनेजर

सुझाई गई सर्वर लोकेशन:

जांच की जा रही है...

स्थानीय स्तर पर शुरुआत करें। वैश्विक स्तर पर विस्तार करें।

अपनी ऑडियंस के निकटतम सर्वर लोकेशन चुनें और लोडिंग गति बढ़ाएं। हमारे डेटा सेंटर उत्तरी अमेरिका, यूरोप, एशिया और दक्षिण अमेरिका में स्थित हैं।
शुरू करें
स्थानीय स्तर पर शुरुआत करें। वैश्विक स्तर पर विस्तार करें।

Docker VPS होस्टिंग जिस पर आप भरोसा कर सकते हैं

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

मैं Hostinger की VPS होस्टिंग से बेहद खुश हूं। इनका अपटाइम लगातार अच्छा रहता है, जिससे मेरी साइट सुचारू रूप से चलती है। इनकी तकनीकी सहायता टीम मेरी समस्या सुलझाने में हमेशा तेज़, एक्सपर्ट और मददगार रही है।

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Hostinger के AI चैटबॉट के साथ सब कुछ सुचारू और बढ़िया है। और अगर AI आपकी सहायता नहीं कर पाए, तो इसका ह्यूमन चैट भी आपके लिए हाज़िर रहता है। और हां, इनका VPS भी बेहतरीन है, कोई समस्या नहीं। डेव टीम और अन्य सभी का शुक्रिया। इसी तरह बढ़िया काम करते रहें 🚀

Noel
Noel

आखिरकार मुझे एक ऐसी VPS होस्टिंग कंपनी मिली जो अपना काम जानती है। उचित दाम, बेहतरीन पोर्टल जो अपने उपयोगकर्ताओं के समय का सम्मान करता है, निर्बाध बैकअप्स, अच्छा सपोर्ट, विश्वसनीय, और बेहद मज़बूत।

Omkar
Omkar

अपने सेल्फ-होस्टेड n8n इंस्टेंस का ऐक्सेस खोने के बाद मैंने Hostinger सपोर्ट से संपर्क किया, और मेरा अनुभव बहुत ही अच्छा रहा। Kodee और सपोर्ट टीम से Mohammad ने मेरी पूरी मदद की। दोनों ने धैर्य के साथ मेरी समस्या का समाधान किया।

Sylvain
Sylvain

Carla ने मेरे Hostinger VPS के n8n अपग्रेड में पूरी मदद की, उनका शुक्रिया। वह प्रोफेशनल और एक्सपर्ट हैं। एक बार फिर शुक्रिया, Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS एकदम शानदार है। ये हमेशा काम करता है। हमेशा तेज़ और स्थिर रहता है। कभी डाउन नहीं होता, न कभी क्रैश होता है।

Martin K
Martin K

ये कंपनी अच्छा काम कर रही है और मैंने इनसे जो सेवाएं ली हैं मैं उनसे बेहद खुश हूं। इसके प्लान दूसरी बढ़िया VPS सेटअप वाली कंपनियों जितने महंगे भी नहीं है।

30 दिन की मनी-बैक गारंटी

हमारी 30 दिन की मनी-बैक गारंटी के साथ इसे बिना किसी जोखिम के ट्राई करें। अधिक जानकारी के लिए हमारी रिफंड पॉलिसी देखें।

शुरू करें

डिप्लॉय करने के लिए अधिक ऐप्स देखें

WireGuard Easy

WireGuard Easy

WireGuard Easy WireGuard के लिए एक वेब-आधारित VPN प्रबंधन इंटरफेस है

डिप्लॉय करें
2FAuth

2FAuth

वेब और मोबाइल के लिए सेल्फ-होस्टेड टू-फैक्टर ऑथेंटिकेशन कोड प्रबंधक

डिप्लॉय करें
Actual Budget

Actual Budget

एनवेलप बजटिंग के साथ गोपनीयता पर केंद्रित पर्सनल फाइनैंस ऐप

डिप्लॉय करें
सभी ऐप्लिकेशंस देखें

हमें आपकी गोपनीयता का ख्याल है

यह वेबसाइट उन कुकीज़ का उपयोग करती है जो साइट के ठीक से काम करने और आप हमारी साइट से कैसे इंटरैक्ट करते हैं, इस पर डेटा जुटाने और मार्केटिंग के उद्देश्यों के लिए आवश्यक हैं। अपनी स्वीकृति देकर हमारी कुकी नीति के अनुसार ऐड टार्गेटिंग, पेर्सनलाइज़ेशन और विश्लेषण करने के लिए आप इन कुकीज़ को अपने डिवाइस पर स्टोर करने से सहमत हैं।