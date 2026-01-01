Solidtime पर 69% तक की छूट

Deploy Solidtime in one click installation.

Modern open-source time tracking for freelancers and agencies with billing rates, client management, and multi-organization support.

तुरंत अपना ऐप्लिकेशन लॉन्च करें
मुफ्त स्वचालित साप्ताहिक बैकअप
AI-प्रबंधित VPS
599/माह
प्लान चुनें
30 दिन की मनी-बैक गारंटी
Deploy Solidtime in one click installation.

Solidtime के लिए एक VPS प्लान चुनें

64% की छूट
KVM 1
1,649
599/माह
प्लान चुनें
2 वर्ष के लिए ₹999/माह की कीमत पर रिन्यू होगा। आप रिन्यूअल किसी भी समय रद्द कर सकते हैं।
1 vCPU कोर
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe डिस्क स्पेस
4 TB बैंडविड्थ
सबसे लोकप्रिय
62% की छूट
KVM 2
2,099
799/माह
प्लान चुनें
2 वर्ष के लिए ₹1,199/माह की कीमत पर रिन्यू होगा। आप रिन्यूअल किसी भी समय रद्द कर सकते हैं।
2 vCPU कोर
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe डिस्क स्पेस
8 TB बैंडविड्थ
69% की छूट
KVM 4
3,499
1,099/माह
प्लान चुनें
2 वर्ष के लिए ₹2,399/माह की कीमत पर रिन्यू होगा। आप रिन्यूअल किसी भी समय रद्द कर सकते हैं।
4 vCPU कोर
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe डिस्क स्पेस
16 TB बैंडविड्थ
65% की छूट
KVM 8
6,199
2,199/माह
प्लान चुनें
2 वर्ष के लिए ₹4,399/माह की कीमत पर रिन्यू होगा। आप रिन्यूअल किसी भी समय रद्द कर सकते हैं।
8 vCPU कोर
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe डिस्क स्पेस
32 TB बैंडविड्थ
64% की छूट
KVM 1
1,649
599/माह
प्लान चुनें
2 वर्ष के लिए ₹999/माह की कीमत पर रिन्यू होगा। आप रिन्यूअल किसी भी समय रद्द कर सकते हैं।
1 vCPU कोर
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe डिस्क स्पेस
4 TB बैंडविड्थ
सबसे लोकप्रिय
62% की छूट
KVM 2
2,099
799/माह
प्लान चुनें
2 वर्ष के लिए ₹1,199/माह की कीमत पर रिन्यू होगा। आप रिन्यूअल किसी भी समय रद्द कर सकते हैं।
2 vCPU कोर
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe डिस्क स्पेस
8 TB बैंडविड्थ
69% की छूट
KVM 4
3,499
1,099/माह
प्लान चुनें
2 वर्ष के लिए ₹2,399/माह की कीमत पर रिन्यू होगा। आप रिन्यूअल किसी भी समय रद्द कर सकते हैं।
4 vCPU कोर
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe डिस्क स्पेस
16 TB बैंडविड्थ
65% की छूट
KVM 8
6,199
2,199/माह
प्लान चुनें
2 वर्ष के लिए ₹4,399/माह की कीमत पर रिन्यू होगा। आप रिन्यूअल किसी भी समय रद्द कर सकते हैं।
8 vCPU कोर
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe डिस्क स्पेस
32 TB बैंडविड्थ

हर प्लान में आपकी ज़रूरत के सभी साधन हैं, और बहुत कुछ

Docker मैनेजर
कंटेनर लॉग्स का क्विक ऐक्सेस
एक-क्लिक में अपडेट्स
AMD EPYC प्रोसेसर्स
NVMe SSD स्टोरेज
1 Gbps की नेटवर्क गति
सार्वजनिक API
दुनिया भर में स्थित डेटा सेंटर
1 वर्ष के लिए मुफ्त डोमेन
Docker मैनेजर
कंटेनर लॉग्स का क्विक ऐक्सेस
एक-क्लिक में अपडेट्स
AMD EPYC प्रोसेसर्स
NVMe SSD स्टोरेज
1 Gbps की नेटवर्क गति
सार्वजनिक API
दुनिया भर में स्थित डेटा सेंटर
1 वर्ष के लिए मुफ्त डोमेन

सभी प्लान्स का भुगतान एडवांस में किया जाता है। दिखाई गई राशि कुल कीमत है, जिसे प्लान की अवधि में मौजूद महीनों की संख्या से विभाजित किया गया है।

आप Solidtime के साथ क्या-क्या बना सकते हैं

Solidtime is an open-source time tracking application designed for freelancers, consultants, and agencies that need accurate billing and project oversight. It provides a clean interface for logging time against clients and projects, configuring billable rates at the organization, project, or member level, and generating PDF reports for invoicing — all without a per-seat subscription.

Self-hosting Solidtime on a VPS means your time data and client records stay on infrastructure you control, with no third-party access to billing information. Unlike hosted tools that increase costs as teams grow, a self-hosted instance supports unlimited users and organizations with no recurring fees beyond the server.

शुरू करें
आप {name} के साथ क्या-क्या बना सकते हैं

Solidtime की मुख्य विशेषताएं

Configurable billing rates

Set hourly rates per organization, project, or individual member so billable time is calculated correctly for every client engagement.

Multi-organization support

Manage multiple organizations and client workspaces from a single Solidtime account without separate logins or instances.

PDF report export

Generate detailed time reports as PDFs for client invoicing, directly from the web interface using the bundled Gotenberg service.

Import from Toggl & Clockify

Migrate existing time entries from Toggl, Clockify, or CSV files so billing history is preserved when switching to self-hosted.

REST API access

Full API enables integration with invoicing tools, project management software, and custom automation workflows.

आपको Solidtime को Hostinger पर क्यों चलाना चाहिए?

एक क्लिक में लॉन्च करें

पहले से कॉन्फिगर किए गए सेटअप के साथ अपने ऐप्लिकेशन को तुरंत चालू करें। मैनुअल इंस्टॉलेशन या जटिल सेटअप की कोई आवश्यकता नहीं है।

एक क्लिक में लॉन्च करें

सुरक्षा जिस पर आप भरोसा कर सकते हैं

बिल्ट-इन फायरवॉल, DDoS सुरक्षा और निरंतर मॉनिटरिंग के साथ अपने ऐप्लिकेशंस सुरक्षित रखें।

सुरक्षा जिस पर आप भरोसा कर सकते हैं

बिल्ट-इन Docker मैनेजर

एक ही जगह से कई Docker कंटेनरों को चलाएं और प्रबंधित करें। अपने प्रोजेक्ट्स को आसानी से डिप्लॉय, अपडेट और मॉनिटर करें।

बिल्ट-इन Docker मैनेजर

एक क्लिक में लॉन्च करें

पहले से कॉन्फिगर किए गए सेटअप के साथ अपने ऐप्लिकेशन को तुरंत चालू करें। मैनुअल इंस्टॉलेशन या जटिल सेटअप की कोई आवश्यकता नहीं है।

एक क्लिक में लॉन्च करें

सुरक्षा जिस पर आप भरोसा कर सकते हैं

बिल्ट-इन फायरवॉल, DDoS सुरक्षा और निरंतर मॉनिटरिंग के साथ अपने ऐप्लिकेशंस सुरक्षित रखें।

सुरक्षा जिस पर आप भरोसा कर सकते हैं

बिल्ट-इन Docker मैनेजर

एक ही जगह से कई Docker कंटेनरों को चलाएं और प्रबंधित करें। अपने प्रोजेक्ट्स को आसानी से डिप्लॉय, अपडेट और मॉनिटर करें।

बिल्ट-इन Docker मैनेजर

सुझाई गई सर्वर लोकेशन:

जांच की जा रही है...

स्थानीय स्तर पर शुरुआत करें। वैश्विक स्तर पर विस्तार करें।

अपनी ऑडियंस के निकटतम सर्वर लोकेशन चुनें और लोडिंग गति बढ़ाएं। हमारे डेटा सेंटर उत्तरी अमेरिका, यूरोप, एशिया और दक्षिण अमेरिका में स्थित हैं।
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स्थानीय स्तर पर शुरुआत करें। वैश्विक स्तर पर विस्तार करें।

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Gad Iradufasha

मैं Hostinger की VPS होस्टिंग से बेहद खुश हूं। इनका अपटाइम लगातार अच्छा रहता है, जिससे मेरी साइट सुचारू रूप से चलती है। इनकी तकनीकी सहायता टीम मेरी समस्या सुलझाने में हमेशा तेज़, एक्सपर्ट और मददगार रही है।

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Maxim Shishkin

Hostinger के AI चैटबॉट के साथ सब कुछ सुचारू और बढ़िया है। और अगर AI आपकी सहायता नहीं कर पाए, तो इसका ह्यूमन चैट भी आपके लिए हाज़िर रहता है। और हां, इनका VPS भी बेहतरीन है, कोई समस्या नहीं। डेव टीम और अन्य सभी का शुक्रिया। इसी तरह बढ़िया काम करते रहें 🚀

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Noel

आखिरकार मुझे एक ऐसी VPS होस्टिंग कंपनी मिली जो अपना काम जानती है। उचित दाम, बेहतरीन पोर्टल जो अपने उपयोगकर्ताओं के समय का सम्मान करता है, निर्बाध बैकअप्स, अच्छा सपोर्ट, विश्वसनीय, और बेहद मज़बूत।

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हमारी 30 दिन की मनी-बैक गारंटी के साथ इसे बिना किसी जोखिम के ट्राई करें। अधिक जानकारी के लिए हमारी रिफंड पॉलिसी देखें।

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हमें आपकी गोपनीयता का ख्याल है

यह वेबसाइट उन कुकीज़ का उपयोग करती है जो साइट के ठीक से काम करने और आप हमारी साइट से कैसे इंटरैक्ट करते हैं, इस पर डेटा जुटाने और मार्केटिंग के उद्देश्यों के लिए आवश्यक हैं। अपनी स्वीकृति देकर हमारी कुकी नीति के अनुसार ऐड टार्गेटिंग, पेर्सनलाइज़ेशन और विश्लेषण करने के लिए आप इन कुकीज़ को अपने डिवाइस पर स्टोर करने से सहमत हैं।