خصم يصل إلى 68% على Akaunting

Deploy Akaunting in one click installation.

Free open-source accounting software for small businesses and freelancers with double-entry bookkeeping and invoicing.

أطلق تطبيقك فورًا
نسخ احتياطية أسبوعية تلقائية مجانية
خادم VPS مُدار بالـ AI
319 /الشهر
اختر خطة
ضمان استرداد رسوم التسجيل لمدة 30 يومًا
Deploy Akaunting in one click installation.

اختر خطة VPS لـ Akaunting

خصم 64%
KVM 1
879
319 /الشهر
اختر خطة
احصل على 24 شهرًا مقابل E£7,656 (السعر العادي E£21,096). يتم التجديد بسعر E£529/الشهر.
1 نواة vCPU
4GB RAM
تخزين NVMe بسعة 50GB
نطاق تردّدي 4TB
الأكثر شهرة
خصم 62%
KVM 2
1,119
429 /الشهر
اختر خطة
احصل على 24 شهرًا مقابل E£10,296 (السعر العادي E£26,856). يتم التجديد بسعر E£639/الشهر.
2 نواة vCPU
8GB RAM
تخزين NVMe بسعة 100GB
نطاق تردّدي 8TB
خصم 68%
KVM 4
1,859
589 /الشهر
اختر خطة
احصل على 24 شهرًا مقابل E£14,136 (السعر العادي E£44,616). يتم التجديد بسعر E£1,279/الشهر.
4 نواة vCPU
16GB RAM
تخزين NVMe بسعة 200GB
نطاق تردّدي 16TB
خصم 64%
KVM 8
3,289
1,169 /الشهر
اختر خطة
احصل على 24 شهرًا مقابل E£28,056 (السعر العادي E£78,936). يتم التجديد بسعر E£2,329/الشهر.
8 نواة vCPU
32GB RAM
تخزين NVMe بسعة 400GB
نطاق تردّدي 32TB
خصم 64%
KVM 1
879
319 /الشهر
اختر خطة
احصل على 24 شهرًا مقابل E£7,656 (السعر العادي E£21,096). يتم التجديد بسعر E£529/الشهر.
1 نواة vCPU
4GB RAM
تخزين NVMe بسعة 50GB
نطاق تردّدي 4TB
الأكثر شهرة
خصم 62%
KVM 2
1,119
429 /الشهر
اختر خطة
احصل على 24 شهرًا مقابل E£10,296 (السعر العادي E£26,856). يتم التجديد بسعر E£639/الشهر.
2 نواة vCPU
8GB RAM
تخزين NVMe بسعة 100GB
نطاق تردّدي 8TB
خصم 68%
KVM 4
1,859
589 /الشهر
اختر خطة
احصل على 24 شهرًا مقابل E£14,136 (السعر العادي E£44,616). يتم التجديد بسعر E£1,279/الشهر.
4 نواة vCPU
16GB RAM
تخزين NVMe بسعة 200GB
نطاق تردّدي 16TB
خصم 64%
KVM 8
3,289
1,169 /الشهر
اختر خطة
احصل على 24 شهرًا مقابل E£28,056 (السعر العادي E£78,936). يتم التجديد بسعر E£2,329/الشهر.
8 نواة vCPU
32GB RAM
تخزين NVMe بسعة 400GB
نطاق تردّدي 32TB

تحتوي كل خطة على كل ما تحتاجه وأكثر

مدير Docker
الوصول السريع إلى سجلات الحاويات
تحديثات بنقرة واحدة
معالجات AMD EPYC
تخزين NVMe SSD
سرعة الشبكة 1Gbps
API عام
مراكز بيانات في جميع أنحاء العالم
دومين مجاني لمدة سنة
مدير Docker
الوصول السريع إلى سجلات الحاويات
تحديثات بنقرة واحدة
معالجات AMD EPYC
تخزين NVMe SSD
سرعة الشبكة 1Gbps
API عام
مراكز بيانات في جميع أنحاء العالم
دومين مجاني لمدة سنة

تُدفع جميع الخطط مقدمًا. ويعكس السعر الشهري إجمالي سعر الخطة مقسومًا على عدد الأشهر في خطتك.

ما الذي يمكنك إنشاؤه باستخدام Akaunting؟

Akaunting is an open-source accounting platform built for small businesses, freelancers, and entrepreneurs who need professional financial management without paying monthly per-user fees. Built on Laravel and released under the GPL-3.0 license, it provides double-entry bookkeeping, multi-currency support, and comprehensive financial reporting in a modern web interface accessible to non-accountants.

Self-hosting Akaunting means your revenue figures, expense records, customer data, and bank account details stay on your own infrastructure—never shared with a commercial accounting cloud. The platform supports multiple companies and users with role-based access controls, making it suitable for teams and accounting firms managing several clients. A marketplace of extensions lets you add payment gateway integrations, payroll, and other modules as your business needs evolve.

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ما الذي يمكنك إنشاؤه باستخدام {name}؟

الميزات الأساسية في Akaunting

Professional invoicing

Create customizable invoices with your branding, send them directly from the platform, and set up recurring invoices to automate regular billing for retainer clients.

Double-entry bookkeeping

Full double-entry accounting with a chart of accounts ensures accurate financial records that meet professional standards and simplify year-end tax preparation.

Multi-currency support

Invoice international clients in their local currency and record expenses in multiple currencies, with automatic exchange rate updates keeping your books accurate.

Bank reconciliation

Import bank transactions and match them against recorded entries to keep your cash flow accurate and catch discrepancies before they become problems.

Financial reporting

Built-in profit and loss, balance sheet, cash flow, and tax summary reports give you the financial visibility needed to make informed business decisions.

لماذا تشغّل Akaunting على Hostinger؟

تشغيل بنقرة واحدة

شغّل تطبيقك فورًا عبر إعداد مُعدَ مسبقًا. لا حاجة إلى تثبيت يدوي أو خطوات إعداد معقدة.

تشغيل بنقرة واحدة

أمان يمكنك الاعتماد عليه

حافظ على حماية تطبيقاتك بفضل جدار الحماية المدمج، وحماية DDoS، والمراقبة المستمرة.

أمان يمكنك الاعتماد عليه

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شغّل وأدر حاويات Docker متعددة من مكان واحد. انشر، حدّث، وراقب مشاريعك بسهولة.

مدير Docker مُدمج

تشغيل بنقرة واحدة

شغّل تطبيقك فورًا عبر إعداد مُعدَ مسبقًا. لا حاجة إلى تثبيت يدوي أو خطوات إعداد معقدة.

تشغيل بنقرة واحدة

أمان يمكنك الاعتماد عليه

حافظ على حماية تطبيقاتك بفضل جدار الحماية المدمج، وحماية DDoS، والمراقبة المستمرة.

أمان يمكنك الاعتماد عليه

مدير Docker مُدمج

شغّل وأدر حاويات Docker متعددة من مكان واحد. انشر، حدّث، وراقب مشاريعك بسهولة.

مدير Docker مُدمج

موقع الخادم الموصى به:

جارٍ التحقق...

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اختر موقع خادم قريبًا من جمهورك لتحسين سرعة التحميل. لدينا مراكز بيانات في أمريكا الشمالية وأوروبا وآسيا وأمريكا الجنوبية.
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ابدأ محليًا. وتوسّع عالميًا

استضافة Docker على خادم VPS يمكنك الاعتماد عليها

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

أنا سعيد للغاية باستضافة VPS من Hostinger! نسبة التشغيل لديهم ممتازة باستمرار، مما يضمن تشغيل موقعي بسلاسة. كلما احتجتُ إلى مساعدة، كان فريق الدعم الفني لديهم سريعًا وواسع الاطلاع ومتعاونًا للغاية.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

كل شيء سلس ورائع مع Hostinger، هناك روبوت دردشة بالـ AI إلى جانب الدردشة مع فريق الدعم إذا لم يتمكن الـ AI من حل سؤالك. وبالمناسبة، استضافة خادم VPS لديهم رائعة جدًا، من دون أي تقلبات. شكرًا لفريق التطوير ولكل من شارك في ذلك. استمروا في هذا النجاح 🚀

Noel
Noel

أخيرًا، شركة استضافة خادم VPS تعرف تمامًا ما تفعله. أسعار مناسبة، وبوابة ممتازة تراعي وقت المستخدم، ونسخ احتياطية سلسة، ودعم جيد، وموثوقية عالية. تجربة تمنحك ثقة حقيقية.

Omkar
Omkar

تواصلت مع دعم Hostinger بعدما فقدت إمكانية الوصول إلى نسخة n8n المُستضافة ذاتيًا، ولم أكن لأشعر بالرضا أكثر مما حدث. كان كودي ومحمد من فريق الدعم متعاونين للغاية، وصبورين، ودقيقين في مساعدتهما.

Sylvain
Sylvain

شكرًا جزيلًا لكارلا على مساعدتها لي في ترقية N8N على خادم VPS من Hostinger. كانت احترافية وواسعة المعرفة، شكراً جزيلاً لكِ مرة أخرى يا كارلا.

Herriman
Herriman

استضافة خادم VPS من Hostinger ممتازة للغاية. فهي تعمل دائمًا دون مشاكل. كما أنها سريعة ومستقرة دائمًا. لا تتوقف أبدًا، ولا تتعطل مطلقًا.

Martin K
Martin K

الشركة تقدم أداءً جيدًا، وأنا سعيد جدًا بالخدمات المحددة التي أستخدمها من خلالها. وهي ليست مرتفعة التكلفة مثل بعض الجهات الأخرى، مع إعدادات خادم VPS ممتازة وخطط أسعار رائعة.

ضمان استرداد الأموال لمدة 30 يومًا

جرّبه دون مخاطرة مع ضمان استرداد الأموال لمدة 30 يومًا. اطّلع على سياسة الاسترداد لمزيد من التفاصيل.

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تطبيق تمويل شخصي يركز على الخصوصية مع ميزانية المغلفات

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