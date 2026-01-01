Clawdbot is a personal AI assistant platform that runs on your own infrastructure, enabling you to interact with AI across multiple messaging channels including WhatsApp, Telegram, Slack, Discord, Google Chat, Signal, iMessage, and Microsoft Teams. Unlike cloud-based assistants, Clawdbot operates as a self-hosted control plane that connects to the messaging platforms you already use, providing a unified interface for AI interactions while keeping your data under your control. The platform has gained significant traction in the developer community with over 11,000 stars on GitHub.

Common Use Cases

Development teams use Clawdbot to create custom AI assistants that integrate with their existing workflow tools, enabling automated code reviews, documentation generation, and technical support through Slack or Discord. Product and operations teams leverage Clawdbot for building intelligent chatbots that handle customer inquiries across multiple platforms simultaneously, reducing response times and improving service consistency. Personal users and small teams deploy Clawdbot to consolidate AI interactions across messaging apps, creating a unified assistant that can access the same context and capabilities regardless of which platform they're currently using.

Key Features

Multi-channel messaging support for WhatsApp, Telegram, Slack, Discord, and 10+ other platforms

Gateway WebSocket architecture serving as unified control plane for sessions and channels

Voice capabilities with always-on speech support and Talk Mode

Browser control using dedicated Chrome/Chromium instances for web automation

Interactive Canvas interface for agent-driven visual workspaces

Skills platform with bundled, managed, and workspace-level extensibility

Support for multiple AI providers including Anthropic Claude and OpenAI models

Device nodes for iOS and Android enabling device-local actions

API key authentication for Anthropic Claude and OpenAI models

Persistent workspace and configuration management

