Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Node Red Hosting services.

Node-RED is a flow-based development tool that lets you wire together APIs, hardware devices, and online services using a visual editor. It is commonly used for IoT integrations, automation workflows, data processing, and rapid prototyping of event-driven applications.

Node-RED is a flow-based development tool that lets you wire together APIs, hardware devices, and online services using a visual editor. It is commonly used for IoT integrations, automation workflows, data processing, and rapid prototyping of event-driven applications.

What is Node-RED and what is it used for?

Running Node-RED on a VPS keeps your flows available 24/7 from a stable, always-on environment. It also gives you a dedicated public endpoint for webhooks, APIs, and device connections without relying on your home network or hardware.

Running Node-RED on a VPS keeps your flows available 24/7 from a stable, always-on environment. It also gives you a dedicated public endpoint for webhooks, APIs, and device connections without relying on your home network or hardware.

Why should I run Node-RED on a VPS instead of a local machine?

On a VPS you typically get full SSH and root access, so you can install any Node-RED version, custom nodes, and system dependencies you need. You can tune Node.js settings, secure endpoints, and integrate with other services or databases on the same server.

On a VPS you typically get full SSH and root access, so you can install any Node-RED version, custom nodes, and system dependencies you need. You can tune Node.js settings, secure endpoints, and integrate with other services or databases on the same server.

How much control and customization do I get with Node-RED on a VPS?

A VPS provides dedicated CPU, RAM, and storage, which helps Node-RED handle multiple flows and concurrent connections reliably. As your automation workflows grow, you can scale the VPS resources to support more devices, higher message throughput, or additional services like MQTT brokers and databases.

A VPS provides dedicated CPU, RAM, and storage, which helps Node-RED handle multiple flows and concurrent connections reliably. As your automation workflows grow, you can scale the VPS resources to support more devices, higher message throughput, or additional services like MQTT brokers and databases.

Who is Node-RED VPS hosting best suited for?