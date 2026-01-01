1-click OpenClaw: Your 24/7 AI assistant
Get OpenClaw in 1-click and automate daily tasks with zero configuration and no hidden steps.
AI credits pre-installed
AI credits are used to prompt OpenClaw. There’s no need to go to third-party platforms to set up and top up AI credits, it’s all in one place.
Set up in 1-click
It’s easy to install OpenClaw, making it perfect for beginners.
Secure and private
OpenClaw is hosted in an isolated docker environment, meaning data and chat logs are in your control.
Get everything you need in one plan
Deploy OpenClaw in 3 easy steps
Install OpenClaw in 1-click
Start your plan, and we’ll handle the setup automatically. No technical experience needed.
Choose where you’d like to chat
Connect via Telegram or WhatsApp and start the conversation with your AI assistant in seconds.
OpenClaw is ready to use
No additional setup required, your OpenClaw AI assistant is live and ready to start working.
What can you build with OpenClaw?
Personal productivity assistant
OpenClaw can manage tasks, set reminders, summarize conversations, and help you plan your schedule with less manual effort.
Sales assistant
Automatically handle new inquiries, collect contact details, and sort serious prospects from casual questions.
Coding assistant
Write, improve, and debug code with OpenClaw’s help. It explains concepts clearly and suggests improvements to make development smoother.
Researcher
Use OpenClaw to gather information, summarize content, and compare options. So you can make more informed decisions without the hours of research.
Social media planner
Never stare at a blank page again. Draft posts, generate content ideas, and plan your publishing schedule.
Support specialist
Answer common customer questions and guide users through simple steps automatically. OpenClaw reduces repetitive replies and improves response time.
OpenClaw with Hostinger vs. others
Why deploy OpenClaw with Hostinger?
1-click setup
Launch OpenClaw instantly. No manual setup, no complex configuration.
AI credits pre-installed
AI assistants use credits to generate responses and complete tasks. We’ve already added them for you, so you can start using OpenClaw right away.
Private and secure by default
OpenClaw runs on a private vault, so your data and chat logs stay private.
Set up and tested for you
You get a stable, verified version of OpenClaw right from the start. We handle testing and compatibility.
Runs 24/7
Your OpenClaw assistant stays online around the clock, handling tasks and conversations even when you’re offline.
Your AI gets its own inbox
Instead of using your personal email, you can choose a separate OpenClaw mailbox for better security.
OpenClaw Hostinger FAQs
Do I need any technical knowledge to set up OpenClaw?
Not at all. 1-click OpenClaw is designed for people who have never touched a server in their life. Our 1-click deployment handles the entire installation — from the server environment to the AI configuration. Just pick your plan, click deploy, and your personal AI assistant is live within minutes. No coding, no command lines, no complicated dashboards
How do AI credits work, and do I need to set up external accounts?
Your AI credits come pre-integrated and ready to use right out of the box. Unlike a standard OpenClaw setup, you don't need to create accounts with AI providers like OpenAI or Anthropic, generate API keys, or handle any technical configuration. Simply purchase credits through your Hostinger dashboard, and your assistant is powered up instantly. When you need more, top up directly from the same dashboard — it's that simple.
Is my data private and secure?
Absolutely. Every OpenClaw instance runs in its own isolated environment, meaning your data and conversations are completely separated from other users. We lock down each container to prevent unauthorized access or external changes, and every instance comes with a custom, high-complexity security gateway generated by default. You get professional-grade protection without having to configure anything yourself.
What's the difference between 1-click OpenClaw and running OpenClaw on a VPS?
With a VPS, you get full root access and total control over the server — but that also means you're responsible for setup, updates, and security. 1-click OpenClaw removes all of that complexity. We handle the infrastructure, keep your instance on the latest stable version, and add extra layers of security — so you can focus entirely on using your AI assistant, not managing a server. If you're a developer who wants full customization, our VPS OpenClaw plans are a better fit.
What can I actually do with OpenClaw?
OpenClaw is your personal AI assistant that works 24/7, even when your laptop is closed. You can connect it to your favorite messaging apps — including WhatsApp, Telegram, Slack, and Discord — and use it to automate daily tasks, manage conversations across platforms, handle leads, run browser automations, and much more. Think of it as a digital team member that never sleeps and is always ready to help.