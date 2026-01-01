Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Chatwoot Hosting services.

Chatwoot is an open-source customer engagement platform that centralizes conversations from channels like email, live chat, WhatsApp, and social media. It helps support and sales teams manage customer communication, track conversations, and collaborate in one unified inbox.

What is Chatwoot and what is it used for?

Hosting Chatwoot on a VPS gives you dedicated resources, which improves responsiveness and stability compared to shared environments. It also lets you control the stack (database, Redis, background workers) so you can tune performance for your specific workload.

Why should I host Chatwoot on a VPS instead of shared hosting?

With a VPS you typically get root or sudo access, allowing you to configure Chatwoot, its environment, and dependencies exactly as you need. You can adjust environment variables, SSL settings, web server configs, and integrations without the limitations of a managed shared platform.

How much control and customization do I get when running Chatwoot on a VPS?

A VPS is well-suited for scaling Chatwoot because you can increase CPU, RAM, and storage as your conversation volume or team size expands. You can also separate services like the database, Redis, and workers across multiple VPS instances for better reliability and throughput.

Is a VPS suitable for performance and scaling Chatwoot as usage grows?

Who is Chatwoot VPS hosting best suited for?