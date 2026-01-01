Inspire healthier lives with a .fit domain
₹3,389/वर्ष₹199/1 ला वर्षपहले वर्ष के लिए
94% की बचत करें
.fit डोमेन के बारे में
.fit डोमेन चुनने और रजिस्टर करने में आपकी सहायता के लिए एक संक्षिप्त ओवरव्यू
What is a .fit domain?
.fit is a generic top-level domain originally created for fitness-related sites, but it’s open for general registration worldwide.
Who is a .fit domain for?
A .fit domain works well for fitness trainers, gyms, wellness brands, sports coaches, and active-lifestyle projects that want a clear, memorable web address. It suits both personal brands and growing businesses.
Why choose a .fit domain?
A .fit domain helps visitors understand your website instantly and makes your brand easier to recognize. It’s a practical choice for websites, emails, and marketing as your business grows.
.fit के लिए डोमेन जानकारी
टीएलडी
.fit
टीएलडी प्रकार
gTLD
न्यूनतम पंजीकरण अवधि
1 वर्ष
पंजीकरण की अधिकतम अवधि
3 वर्ष
डोमेन गोपनीयता सुरक्षा
मुफ्त
RegistrarLock
IDN डोमेंस
DNSSEC
आईसीएएनएन शुल्क
₹17.44
आपको Hostinger के साथ अपना डोमेन क्यों रजिस्टर करना चाहिए?
तकनीकी ज्ञान की कोई आवश्यकता नहीं
24/7 विशेषज्ञ सहायता
मुफ्त डोमेन गोपनीयता सुरक्षा
जल्द ही आ रहा है वाला पेज या लिंक इन बायो वेबसाइट मुफ्त में उपलब्ध
प्रतिस्पर्धी कीमतें
टिप्स
अपने लिए सबसे अच्छा डोमेन नाम कैसे प्राप्त करें
1. अपने ब्रांड का नाम शामिल करें
खोज परिणामों में पहचान और दृश्यता बढ़ाने के लिए अपने ब्रांड नाम या कीवर्ड्स का उपयोग करें।
2. इसे संक्षिप्त रखें
तीन शब्दों से कम के डोमेन नाम पढ़ने और याद रखने में आसान होते हैं।
3. कम ही बेहतर है
हाइफन, संख्याओं, बोलचाल की भाषा और कठिन वर्तनी वाले शब्दों से बचें।
4. अपनी ऑडियंस के बारे में सोचें
अपनी ऑडियंस के लिए उपयुक्त एक्सटेंशन चुनें, चाहे वह लोकल हो या वैश्विक।
5. जल्दी करें
अन्य डोमेन एक्सटेंशन्स देखें
.in
यह हर भारतीय के लिए स्थानीय लगता है
.com
दुनिया का सबसे पसंदीदा डोमेन
.online
आपका व्यवसाय, चौबीसों घंटे, सातों दिन खुला रहता है।
.io
वह क्षेत्र जो हर स्टार्टअप चाहता है
.icu
अपने ग्राहकों को दिखाएं कि आप .icu पर बिज़नेस करते हैं।
.xyz
ताज़ा। आधुनिक। असीम रूप से लचीला।
.pro
दुनिया को दिखाओ कि तुम सबसे अच्छे क्या कर सकते हो
.cloud
जहां आधुनिक व्यवसाय संचालित होते हैं
.fit डोमेन के बारे में सामान्यतः पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्न
What does a .fit domain mean?
A .fit domain is a generic top-level domain that people usually read as “fit.” It’s commonly used for fitness, health, lifestyle, or any site that wants a short, clear name.
Is a .fit domain trusted?
Yes. .fit is a valid top-level domain in the DNS root zone, and it is managed by an official registry. That means it works normally in browsers, email systems, and search engines.
Is a .fit a good domain?
Yes, if your brand, topic, or audience is closely tied to fitness or being fit. Search engines treat new TLDs like .fit the same as other extensions, so content and relevance matter more than the ending.
Should I choose a .fit domain or .com domain?
Choose .fit if you want a name that matches a fitness-focused brand or service. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or you need broader recognition.
Who can register a .fit domain?
Anyone can register a .fit domain. It is not restricted to licensed businesses, fitness professionals, or members of a specific group.
Are there restrictions on .fit domains?
Standard domain rules apply, such as valid characters, length limits, and names that cannot be registered if they are reserved. There are no special use restrictions for .fit beyond the registry’s normal naming rules.
How much does a .fit domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .fit domain costs ₹199 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₹3,389/वर्ष. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.