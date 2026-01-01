Codex hosting
Deploy apps built with Codex in minutes
免费域名一年
免费企业邮箱一年
免费自托管 SSL
起步价 CNY 29.99 /月
30天退款保证
Simple pricing for Codex hosting
Host the apps you build with Codex on reliable infrastructure you can trust. Every plan includes a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can get started with confidence.
最热门
立减78%
Business
更多工具和动力助力增长
CNY 138.99
CNY 29.99 /月
+2 个月赠期
只需 CNY 1,439.52 即可获得 48 个月（原价 CNY 6,671.52）。续订价格为 CNY 124.99/月。
5个自托管 Node.js Web 应用
最多 50 个网站
5个氛围编码积分
2个CPU内核
3 GB RAM
50 GB 的世界最快 NVMe 存储
每个网站 5 个邮箱 - 免费使用 1 年
Business优势
使用 Node.js、PHP/HTML、WordPress、建站助手、Horizons 构建
免费域名 1 年
自托管 SSL 证书
免费
全球内部CDN
免费
GitHub 集成及自动部署
部署基于IDE
全新
每日和按需备份
Web应用程序防火墙
AI机器人流量管理
无限带宽
自托管 MySQL 数据库
立减71%
Cloud Startup
云托管可为您的网站提供20多倍性能提升。
CNY 204.99
CNY 58.99 /月
+2 个月赠期
只需 CNY 2,831.52 即可获得 48 个月（原价 CNY 9,839.52）。续订价格为 CNY 189.99/月。
10个自托管 Node.js Web 应用
全新
最多 100 个网站
5个氛围编码积分
4个CPU内核
4 GB RAM
100 GB 的世界最快 NVMe 存储
每个网站 10 个邮箱 - 免费使用 1 年
Business的全部功能，此外还有：
享受专家优先支持 – 全天候24小时
使用专属 IP 地址获得额外的控制权和稳定性
用一周或一个月动力提升，应对高峰流量
更高的数据库性能和连接上限
最热门
立减78%
Business
更多工具和动力助力增长
CNY 138.99
CNY 29.99 /月
+2 个月赠期
只需 CNY 1,439.52 即可获得 48 个月（原价 CNY 6,671.52）。续订价格为 CNY 124.99/月。
5个自托管 Node.js Web 应用
最多 50 个网站
5个氛围编码积分
2个CPU内核
3 GB RAM
50 GB 的世界最快 NVMe 存储
每个网站 5 个邮箱 - 免费使用 1 年
Business优势
使用 Node.js、PHP/HTML、WordPress、建站助手、Horizons 构建
免费域名 1 年
自托管 SSL 证书
免费
全球内部CDN
免费
GitHub 集成及自动部署
部署基于IDE
全新
每日和按需备份
Web应用程序防火墙
AI机器人流量管理
无限带宽
自托管 MySQL 数据库
立减71%
Cloud Startup
云托管可为您的网站提供20多倍性能提升。
CNY 204.99
CNY 58.99 /月
+2 个月赠期
只需 CNY 2,831.52 即可获得 48 个月（原价 CNY 9,839.52）。续订价格为 CNY 189.99/月。
10个自托管 Node.js Web 应用
全新
最多 100 个网站
5个氛围编码积分
4个CPU内核
4 GB RAM
100 GB 的世界最快 NVMe 存储
每个网站 10 个邮箱 - 免费使用 1 年
Business的全部功能，此外还有：
享受专家优先支持 – 全天候24小时
使用专属 IP 地址获得额外的控制权和稳定性
用一周或一个月动力提升，应对高峰流量
更高的数据库性能和连接上限
Ship Codex projects without friction
Take the apps and prototypes you build with Codex from local code to a live Node.js environment without extra setup. Push your project, and Hostinger handles the runtime and deployment flow so your app is ready to serve users without manual server work. Your stack runs on managed hosting designed to stay steady as traffic grows, with the uptime and headroom to handle spikes more smoothly. That leaves you with less ops overhead and more time to refine the features your app depends on.
提交你的代码。剩下的交给我们。
1. 连接你的项目
连接 GitHub、上传 ZIP 文件或通过 AI 代码助手进行部署。系统会自动检测您的框架，处理构建命令，做好发货准备
2. 立即部署
几秒钟即可启动您的 Node.js 网络应用程序。服务器、安全和扩展——全部搞定
3. 管理和扩展
掌控全局，自信扩展。监控性能，映射域名，并自动重新部署。
Codex hosting FAQs
Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Codex hosting services.
What is Codex hosting, and why does it matter for production apps?
Codex hosting means running the Node.js apps you build with Codex in a live environment that users can access. It matters because production hosting gives you uptime, environment management, and a stable runtime instead of relying on your local machine.
How is Codex hosting different from regular VPS hosting?
With a VPS, you manage the OS, Node.js version, process manager, updates, and security yourself. With Hostinger Node.js hosting, that server setup is handled for you, so you can deploy Codex projects without maintaining the underlying machine.
Can I deploy a Codex project from a private GitHub repository?
Yes. Connect your GitHub account, grant access to the private repo, and deploy from the branch you want. After that, pushes to the connected branch can trigger redeploys.
Are there traffic limits or overage fees for Codex hosting?
Your plan includes a fixed resource limit, and if your app grows beyond it, you may need to upgrade. We do not bill unpredictable overage fees for traffic spikes, but sustained higher usage can require a bigger plan.
How do I move a Codex app from local development or another host?
Push your app to GitHub, connect the repository in Hostinger, and set the environment variables your app needs. If you're migrating from another host, keep the same Node.js entry point and database settings where possible to reduce changes.