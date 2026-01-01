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Codex Cli Hosting

Take control of your Codex CLI environment

免费每周一次自动备份
恶意软件扫描器
AI助手
CNY 47.99 /月
选择套餐
30天退款保证
codex cli hosting

Pick your perfect Codex Cli Hosting plan

立减66%
KVM 1
CNY 142.99
CNY 47.99 /月
选择套餐
以 CNY 87.99/月 的价格续订 2 年。可随时取消。
1 个 vCPU 内核
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe 硬盘空间
4 TB 流量
最热门
立减63%
KVM 2
CNY 178.99
CNY 65.99 /月
选择套餐
以 CNY 109.99/月 的价格续订 2 年。可随时取消。
2 个vCPU 内核
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe 硬盘空间
8 TB 流量
立减70%
KVM 4
CNY 314.99
CNY 94.99 /月
选择套餐
以 CNY 211.99/月 的价格续订 2 年。可随时取消。
4 个vCPU 内核
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe 硬盘空间
16 TB 流量
立减65%
KVM 8
CNY 540.99
CNY 189.99 /月
选择套餐
以 CNY 365.99/月 的价格续订 2 年。可随时取消。
8 个vCPU 内核
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe 硬盘空间
32 TB 流量
立减66%
KVM 1
CNY 142.99
CNY 47.99 /月
选择套餐
以 CNY 87.99/月 的价格续订 2 年。可随时取消。
1 个 vCPU 内核
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe 硬盘空间
4 TB 流量
最热门
立减63%
KVM 2
CNY 178.99
CNY 65.99 /月
选择套餐
以 CNY 109.99/月 的价格续订 2 年。可随时取消。
2 个vCPU 内核
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe 硬盘空间
8 TB 流量
立减70%
KVM 4
CNY 314.99
CNY 94.99 /月
选择套餐
以 CNY 211.99/月 的价格续订 2 年。可随时取消。
4 个vCPU 内核
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe 硬盘空间
16 TB 流量
立减65%
KVM 8
CNY 540.99
CNY 189.99 /月
选择套餐
以 CNY 365.99/月 的价格续订 2 年。可随时取消。
8 个vCPU 内核
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe 硬盘空间
32 TB 流量

每个套餐都包含您所需的一切以及更多

AMD EPYC 处理器
NVMe SSD存储
全球数据中心
每周免费备份
防火墙管理
1 Gbps 网络速度
公共 API
AI Web终端
免费域名一年
AMD EPYC 处理器
NVMe SSD存储
全球数据中心
每周免费备份
防火墙管理
1 Gbps 网络速度
公共 API
AI Web终端
免费域名一年

所有套餐均需预付费。月费等于套餐总价除以套餐使用月数。

Command line tools without limits

Codex CLI is a command line interface that helps developers interact with their projects and workflows directly from the terminal. It is often used to automate tasks, manage code operations, and streamline everyday development routines.

Running Codex CLI on a VPS lets you keep a dedicated environment that is always available for your tools and scripts. You can adjust resources, control access, and support reliable performance as your projects and automation needs grow.
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Codex Cli Hosting

Everything you need for your Codex Cli Hosting

Run Codex CLI VPS hosting for faster, smarter automation Give Codex CLI dedicated VPS resources so your coding agent can analyze large repositories, run complex shell tasks, and stay responsive across long sessions, with the performance and control you need for serious terminal‑based development.

Advanced security

Catch any malicious files with a malware scanner. Secure your server with DDoS protection and a built-in firewall. Control your website accessibility with a dedicated IP address.

Codex Cli Hosting

Top-notch performance

Your server will run on AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage, and you will get a 300 Mb/s infrastructure for your needs. If you need more VPS resources, upgrade anytime with a few clicks.

Codex Cli Hosting

Full control with a way out

Configure your Codex Cli Hosting with full root access as you want. Before making any major changes, take a free manual snapshot. If anything, restore your data using the latest free automatic backup.

Codex Cli Hosting

Advanced security

Catch any malicious files with a malware scanner. Secure your server with DDoS protection and a built-in firewall. Control your website accessibility with a dedicated IP address.

Codex Cli Hosting

Top-notch performance

Your server will run on AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage, and you will get a 300 Mb/s infrastructure for your needs. If you need more VPS resources, upgrade anytime with a few clicks.

Codex Cli Hosting

Full control with a way out

Configure your Codex Cli Hosting with full root access as you want. Before making any major changes, take a free manual snapshot. If anything, restore your data using the latest free automatic backup.

Codex Cli Hosting

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Codex Cli Hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

我对 Hostinger 的 VPS 主机非常满意！他们的正常运行时间始终一流，确保我的网站顺畅地运行。每次我需要帮助的时候，他们的技术支持团队总是快速响应、专业度高，真诚地为我提供帮助。

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

如果AI无法解答你的问题，还有Hostinger AI聊天机器人+人工聊天，让一切都非常顺利。哦，他们的VPS简直棒极了，没有上下波动。感谢开发团队和其他相关人员。继续加油🚀

Noel
Noel

终于找到一家做得不错的 VPS 主机公司了！价格合理。优秀的门户网站，尊重用户的时间。无缝备份。良好的支持。真的非常可靠。

Omkar
Omkar

在无法访问我的自托管 n8n 实例后，我联系了 Hostinger 支持团队，他们的服务让我非常满意。支持团队的 Kodee 和 Mohammad 非常耐心，而且非常细心。

Sylvain
Sylvain

非常感谢Carla帮我完成Hostinger VPS N8N升级。她专业且知识储备充足，再次感谢Carla。

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS 绝对出色。它能始终运行良好，速度快又稳，从不宕机，从不崩溃。

Martin K
Martin K

这家公司运营得很好，我对他们提供的服务非常满意。不像其他一样提供优质 VPS 设置和价格方案的公司那样收费昂贵。

Work smarter with Kodee

Kodee – your friendly AI assistant – is here to help you with any VPS-related questions.

The AI agent is always on and available at no extra cost, helping with all VPS management tasks. Whether you are fixing an error, updating your firewall, or managing data, the AI agent simplifies the process and saves you time by turning simple prompts into reliable server operations.
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Codex Cli Hosting

30天退款保证

我们提供 30 天退款保证，让您安心试用。详情请参阅我们的退款政策

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Codex Cli Hosting VPS FAQs

Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Codex Cli Hosting services.

What is Codex CLI and what can I use it for on a VPS?

Codex CLI is OpenAI’s terminal-based coding agent that runs locally and interacts with your codebase using natural language. On a VPS, you can use Codex CLI to inspect repositories, generate and edit code, run commands, and automate routine development tasks in a remote server environment. This makes it useful for managing backend services, scripts, and deployment workflows directly from the command line.

Why should I run Codex CLI on a VPS instead of my local machine?

Running Codex CLI on a VPS keeps your development and automation environment online and accessible from anywhere, without relying on your personal device. It allows you to colocate the agent next to your services, databases, or CI pipelines, reducing friction when modifying or deploying code on production-like infrastructure. A VPS also isolates Codex’s actions from your personal desktop, which can be preferable for dedicated project environments or team access.

How much control and customization do I get when hosting Codex CLI on a VPS?

With a VPS you typically get full shell and root access, so you can install Codex CLI with your preferred package manager, configure environment variables, and tune shell, Git, and tool integrations as you like. You can define exactly which directories Codex can access, how sandboxing is configured, and what additional tools or MCP servers it can use. This level of control is useful if you need custom workflows, stricter security boundaries, or project-specific automation scripts.

Is a VPS powerful enough for good performance and scalability with Codex CLI?

Codex CLI offloads most of the heavy AI computation to OpenAI’s APIs, so the VPS doesn’t need extreme CPU or GPU power for the agent itself. However, choosing a VPS with sufficient CPU, RAM, and fast disk is important when Codex is running tests, builds, or other resource-intensive commands on your codebase. You can start with a modest instance and upgrade to more CPU, memory, or storage as your projects, repositories, and automated workflows grow.

Who is Codex CLI hosting on a VPS best suited for?

Hosting Codex CLI on a VPS is ideal for developers and teams who work primarily in the terminal and want an AI coding agent close to their servers and services. It suits backend engineers, DevOps practitioners, and indie developers maintaining APIs, microservices, bots, or scheduled jobs on remote infrastructure. It’s also helpful for teams who want a shared, persistent environment where an agent can assist with code changes, maintenance tasks, and operational workflows over time.

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